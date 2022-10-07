ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report: Southampton Considering Manchester City Staff Member As Hasenhüttl Replacement

By Harri Burton
 4 days ago

Southampton are struggling in the Premier League this season, with only two wins from seven matches, so it comes as no surprise that Ralph Hasenhüttl's time at St Mary's Stadium is limited.

Following a shock victory over Chelsea, the Saints have lost three matches on the bounce. This is not the first time the Austrian's job has been at risk in his four years on the south coast.

According to a new report by Mail Online , Manchester City's Enzo Maresca is one of the potential candidates to replace Hasenhüttl, if he were to be let go.

The former player is currently Pep Guardiola's wingman, claiming the title of assistant manager in June of this year shortly after being dismissed by Parma.

Enzo Maresca during his managerial spell at Parma.

(Photo by IMAGO / LaPresse)

Maresca is in his second spell at the club, having managed Man City's U23s squad and won the Premier League 2 in his first season in charge.

As an experienced midfielder with a long-lasting playing career, and the beginning of a successful managerial career, the Saints see the Italian as a potential replacement to take their strong squad to heights frustrated fans are desperate for.

As well as Maresca, Southampton hierarchy are considering former RB Leipzig manager Domenico Tedesco, who is currently without a club.

