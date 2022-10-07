Read full article on original website
Authentic Korean Cuisine in San Diego - WoomiokDinh LeeSan Diego, CA
Master Boat Builders Alabama-based shipyard turning the hull of the first all-electric ship assist tug in the US.Doug StewartCoden, AL
FBI 'Wanted Fugitive' Justin Costello Caught After Allegedly Stealing $35 Million in Fraud and Investment SchemesZack LoveSan Diego, CA
Sorry, fellow Italian-Americans: Columbus was a thug. But the church was the big problem
Despite my Italian heritage, I don't understand the adulation that some Italian-Americans continue to bestow on Christopher Columbus, who, as history demonstrates, was less a hero than a thug, exploiting and enslaving indigenous peoples. But the real culprit behind the subjugation of non-European peoples across the globe wasn't an individual,...
lawstreetmedia.com
Biden Signs Executive Order to Implement European Union-U.S. Data Privacy Framework
The White House issued a press release on Friday detailing an executive order titled Enhancing Safeguards for United States Signals Intelligence Activities. The order provides direction for the steps that the United States must take to honor commitments made under the European Union-U.S. Data Privacy Framework, which was announced in March of 2022.
Washington Examiner
The Other Slavery exposes the 1619 Project's fraud
According to Nikole Hannah-Jones's myth, U.S. history didn’t really begin until August 1619, when about 20 slaves were sold to the governor of the Virginia colony by a British privateer. This “beginning of American slavery” is central to our nation’s history, Hannah-Jones argues, because black Americans would go on to become “the perfecters of this democracy.”
'We’re not going away': Conservatives build own media ecosystem to fight cancel culture
The conservative movement is now one of cultural entrepreneurialism that strategically enlists sympathetic Americans, their clicks and their dollars.
lawstreetmedia.com
Biometric Privacy Class Action Against Canadian Wemagine.AI Rejected for Second Time on Jurisdictional Grounds
Last Thursday, Judge Thomas M. Durkin authored an opinion dismissing with prejudice claims against Wemagine.AI LLP by app users alleging violations of the Illinois Biometric Information Privacy Act (BIPA) for lack of personal jurisdiction. The ruling explained that Wemagine is a British Columbia, Canada-based company that owns the mobile application...
LAW・
Washington Examiner
Biden's DOJ needs a constitutional refresher
I'm just a bill. Yes, I'm only a bill. And I'm sitting here on Capitol Hill. If you’re a child of the late 70s, you’re probably singing those words from Schoolhouse Rock in your head after reading that. But do you remember the conversation between the little boy and the bill at the beginning of the song?
Trump’s legal drama is nowhere in the campaign ad wars
Candidates in swing districts are focused on abortion and the economy, not the FBI search of the former president’s home or a lawsuit against him in New York. While Donald Trump’s legal travails have made headlines for two months now, the courtroom drama kicked off by the FBI’s Mar-a-Lago search is barely registering in one important place: battleground races this fall.
Washington Examiner
California's green bureaucracy gets the verbal smackdown it deserves
No one has ever gone broke betting that Democrats will return to the same old dopey talking points about big corporations causing all the world's evils. They are forced to go back to this well quite often because so many of the world's problems are, in fact, caused by Democratic policy choices.
American Workers Seeing Drop In Real Wages Under Biden Administration: Report
Despite reports of wage growth, most workers are finding their wages falling even further behind inflation. Over two-thirds of workers report their paychecks have been unable to keep up with rising prices. New research finds that since President Joe Biden took office, American workers have seen a drop in their...
lawstreetmedia.com
In Video Privacy Case Against Patreon, Plaintiff Directs Court to Recent Ruling Against Boston Globe in Similar Suit
On Monday, the plaintiff pursuing a Video Privacy Protection Act (VPPA) suit against Patreon Inc., an online membership business that features exclusive video content subscribers can pay for monthly, pointed the court to a favorable decision rendered in another VPPA case. There, the District of Massachusetts upheld the complaint over Boston Globe Media Partners LLC’s bid to dismiss it.
LAW・
lawstreetmedia.com
Grubhub and Investor Settle Securities Suit Over Misleading Biz Performance Statements for $42M
An unopposed motion for settlement filed late last week by the institutional investor suing Grubhub LLC over alleged misrepresentations it made about the vitality of its business has settled the class action for $42 million. The decision came as class certification briefing was underway. As previously reported, the 2019 securities...
Trump Defends Keeping Classified Documents, Accuses Past Presidents of Doing the Same
At an Arizona gubernatorial rally on Sunday, October 9, former President Donald Trump defended keeping classified documents, erroneously accusing other past Presidents of doing the same.
Superficial corporate attempts to show LGBTQ solidarity might be doing more harm than good. Our latest data analysis proves it
A survey of 9,360 consumers provides some of the earliest evidence of the negative consequences of rainbow-washing.
LGBTQ beach sanctum faces demolition in New York
NEW YORK, Oct 12 - LGBTQ beachgoers are wrestling with New York City's plan to tear down a long-abandoned tuberculosis hospital that has served as a landmark for the community.
Yes, You Can Still Travel on a Budget During Inflation
I heard a podcast last week about how runaway inflation in Argentina has caused everyone to party more. Why? When inflation gets really bad, there’s no reason to save cash for a later date since it will only get less valuable. So Argentines tend to spend their paychecks as soon as they come in, filling bars and restaurants and generally living for the moment. It’s macroeconomic YOLO. U.S. inflation is not as bad — or as chronic — as Argentina’s. And prices for many travel...
lawstreetmedia.com
Wildfire Cleanup Workers Move for Wage-and-Hour Settlement
Lagarion Brown, Roy Jackson, Yaphett Saunders, Isaac Saunders, Hakeem Allambie, and Nichlon Garrett have filed a motion seeking conditional class-action status and preliminary approval of a settlement in their unpaid wages case against Tetra Tech, Inc and affiliates. The parties have agreed on a settlement amount of $600,000 which will...
FDA clears updated COVID boosters for kids as young as 5
The U.S. on Wednesday authorized updated COVID-19 boosters for children as young as 5, seeking to expand protection ahead of an expected winter wave. Tweaked boosters rolled out for Americans 12 and older last month, doses modified to target today’s most common and contagious omicron relative. While there wasn’t a big rush, federal health officials are urging that people seek the extra protection ahead of holiday gatherings. Now the Food and Drug Administration has given a green light for elementary school-age kids to get the updated booster doses, too -- one made by Pfizer for 5- to 11-year-olds, and a version from rival Moderna for those as young as 6. There’s one more step before parents can bring their kids in for the new shot: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which recommends how vaccines are used, must sign off.
KIDS・
'With a name like mine, it was inevitable!': Elon Musk announces new joke fragrance Burnt Hair that he describes as 'The Essence of Repugnant Desire' - and quickly sells 10,000 bottles at $100 each
Tesla CEO Elon Musk says he's given into the 'inevitable' as he has put his own perfume line up for sale. Musk, 51, announced what he calls a new fragrance named Burnt Hair to his 108.6 million Twitter followers on October 9. The billionaire went further into details Tuesday morning,...
Biden Cracks Down On Misclassification Of Workers As Independent Contractors
The administration has rolled out a proposed rule that the gig companies are not going to like.
Scoop: Trump-aligned group declares "war on cartels"
A conservative group run by former top Trump officials is proposing a formal U.S. declaration of war on Mexican cartels and a mechanism to shut down legal ports of entry based on estimates of undocumented crossings. Why it matters: The controversial proposal — which would have major military, diplomatic and...
