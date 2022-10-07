ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
lawstreetmedia.com

Biden Signs Executive Order to Implement European Union-U.S. Data Privacy Framework

The White House issued a press release on Friday detailing an executive order titled Enhancing Safeguards for United States Signals Intelligence Activities. The order provides direction for the steps that the United States must take to honor commitments made under the European Union-U.S. Data Privacy Framework, which was announced in March of 2022.
POTUS
Washington Examiner

The Other Slavery exposes the 1619 Project's fraud

According to Nikole Hannah-Jones's myth, U.S. history didn’t really begin until August 1619, when about 20 slaves were sold to the governor of the Virginia colony by a British privateer. This “beginning of American slavery” is central to our nation’s history, Hannah-Jones argues, because black Americans would go on to become “the perfecters of this democracy.”
SOCIETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
City
San Diego, CA
State
California State
San Diego, CA
Business
Local
California Government
San Diego, CA
Government
lawstreetmedia.com

Biometric Privacy Class Action Against Canadian Wemagine.AI Rejected for Second Time on Jurisdictional Grounds

Last Thursday, Judge Thomas M. Durkin authored an opinion dismissing with prejudice claims against Wemagine.AI LLP by app users alleging violations of the Illinois Biometric Information Privacy Act (BIPA) for lack of personal jurisdiction. The ruling explained that Wemagine is a British Columbia, Canada-based company that owns the mobile application...
LAW
Washington Examiner

Biden's DOJ needs a constitutional refresher

I'm just a bill. Yes, I'm only a bill. And I'm sitting here on Capitol Hill. If you’re a child of the late 70s, you’re probably singing those words from Schoolhouse Rock in your head after reading that. But do you remember the conversation between the little boy and the bill at the beginning of the song?
CONGRESS & COURTS
POLITICO

Trump’s legal drama is nowhere in the campaign ad wars

Candidates in swing districts are focused on abortion and the economy, not the FBI search of the former president’s home or a lawsuit against him in New York. While Donald Trump’s legal travails have made headlines for two months now, the courtroom drama kicked off by the FBI’s Mar-a-Lago search is barely registering in one important place: battleground races this fall.
POTUS
Washington Examiner

California's green bureaucracy gets the verbal smackdown it deserves

No one has ever gone broke betting that Democrats will return to the same old dopey talking points about big corporations causing all the world's evils. They are forced to go back to this well quite often because so many of the world's problems are, in fact, caused by Democratic policy choices.
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#E Commerce#Politics Courts#Politics State#Amazon Seller#Threshold Issue#Hispanic#Native American#Pacific Islander#The E Commerce Company
lawstreetmedia.com

In Video Privacy Case Against Patreon, Plaintiff Directs Court to Recent Ruling Against Boston Globe in Similar Suit

On Monday, the plaintiff pursuing a Video Privacy Protection Act (VPPA) suit against Patreon Inc., an online membership business that features exclusive video content subscribers can pay for monthly, pointed the court to a favorable decision rendered in another VPPA case. There, the District of Massachusetts upheld the complaint over Boston Globe Media Partners LLC’s bid to dismiss it.
LAW
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
LGBT
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Law
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Amazon
Wyoming News

Yes, You Can Still Travel on a Budget During Inflation

I heard a podcast last week about how runaway inflation in Argentina has caused everyone to party more. Why? When inflation gets really bad, there’s no reason to save cash for a later date since it will only get less valuable. So Argentines tend to spend their paychecks as soon as they come in, filling bars and restaurants and generally living for the moment. It’s macroeconomic YOLO. U.S. inflation is not as bad — or as chronic — as Argentina’s. And prices for many travel...
BUSINESS
lawstreetmedia.com

Wildfire Cleanup Workers Move for Wage-and-Hour Settlement

Lagarion Brown, Roy Jackson, Yaphett Saunders, Isaac Saunders, Hakeem Allambie, and Nichlon Garrett have filed a motion seeking conditional class-action status and preliminary approval of a settlement in their unpaid wages case against Tetra Tech, Inc and affiliates. The parties have agreed on a settlement amount of $600,000 which will...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Associated Press

FDA clears updated COVID boosters for kids as young as 5

The U.S. on Wednesday authorized updated COVID-19 boosters for children as young as 5, seeking to expand protection ahead of an expected winter wave. Tweaked boosters rolled out for Americans 12 and older last month, doses modified to target today’s most common and contagious omicron relative. While there wasn’t a big rush, federal health officials are urging that people seek the extra protection ahead of holiday gatherings. Now the Food and Drug Administration has given a green light for elementary school-age kids to get the updated booster doses, too -- one made by Pfizer for 5- to 11-year-olds, and a version from rival Moderna for those as young as 6. There’s one more step before parents can bring their kids in for the new shot: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which recommends how vaccines are used, must sign off.
KIDS
Daily Mail

'With a name like mine, it was inevitable!': Elon Musk announces new joke fragrance Burnt Hair that he describes as 'The Essence of Repugnant Desire' - and quickly sells 10,000 bottles at $100 each

Tesla CEO Elon Musk says he's given into the 'inevitable' as he has put his own perfume line up for sale. Musk, 51, announced what he calls a new fragrance named Burnt Hair to his 108.6 million Twitter followers on October 9. The billionaire went further into details Tuesday morning,...
BUSINESS
Axios

Scoop: Trump-aligned group declares "war on cartels"

A conservative group run by former top Trump officials is proposing a formal U.S. declaration of war on Mexican cartels and a mechanism to shut down legal ports of entry based on estimates of undocumented crossings. Why it matters: The controversial proposal — which would have major military, diplomatic and...
POTUS

Comments / 0

Community Policy