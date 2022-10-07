ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Collier County, FL

WINKNEWS.com

Cleaning debris in SWFL left behind from Hurricane Ian

We are two weeks past Hurricane Ian but in many ways, the cleanup is just beginning. Piles of debris start to clutter outside people’s homes who just want to leave Ian in the past. Collecting all of the storm debris mostly falls on the county, and they’re doing a...
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
WZVN-TV

Essential information for SWFL residents recovering from Hurricane Ian

As Southwest Florida begins to recover from Hurricane Ian, we are working to collect essential information for Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry, and Glades County. Some of the many amenities you have come to expect at RSW may not be available. Concessions will have limited food and beverage and other items may be in short supply.
FLORIDA STATE
Lehigh Acres Gazette

A MUST READ- DeSantis and cabinet overrule judge on Lee County Beach Area Resort in August

Bay Harbour, the marina and residential project that could total up to 113 mixed residential units, including a 100-feet high apartment tower with 75 units as well as townhouses to go with a marina with approval for 286 dry slips and 29 wet slips on Main Street in San Carlos Island, received the go-ahead from Gov. Ron DeSantis and the Administration Commission Tuesday after an appeal of an administrative law judge decision from last year.
LEE COUNTY, FL
County
Collier County, FL
Naples, FL
Government
City
Naples, FL
Collier County, FL
Government
Local
Florida Government
Mysuncoast.com

Drone footage shows damage on Sanibel Island

LEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - New video taken by drones show the extend of the damage Hurricane Ian caused to Sanibel Island. The Lee County Sheriff’s Office’s Electronic Surveillance Unit uses drones every day to survey damage and be the eyes in the sky for deputies patrolling on the ground.
SANIBEL, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Fort Myers lifts curfew on Tuesday

The curfew for the City of Fort Myers will be lifted at noon on Tuesday, according to the Fort Myers Police Department. Previously, residents and others needed to be off the streets unless allowed to be there between the hours of 9 p.m. and 6 a.m. FMPD says the city...
FORT MYERS, FL
#Curfew
WINKNEWS.com

Remembering the victims of Hurricane Ian

The names of victims who died during Hurricane Ian are beginning to emerge. In Lee County, more than 50 people perished during the storm while five people died each in Charlotte and Collier counties. On Fort Myers Beach, neighbors Mitch Pacyna and Martha “Marti” Campbell died. Pacyna, 74,...
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Some in Cape Coral still waiting for power after Ian

Some people in Cape Coral are still having power issues in their neighborhoods. One woman said it was starting to become frustrating. Finding generators was difficult for many people who live in Cape Coral. Those who did get electricity before others invited neighbors to cool off. “I didn’t think it...
CAPE CORAL, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Curfew lifted in Cape Coral

The curfew for the City of Cape Coral has been lifted as of 6 a.m. on Tuesday. The city is asking that residents still be aware of what is going on around them and be the eyes and ears of the community. As the cleanup of the exterior and interior...
CAPE CORAL, FL
News Break
Politics
WINKNEWS.com

Sanibel Causeway reopens for truck convoy; open to civilians on Oct. 21

A convoy of trucks crossed the Sanibel Causeway on Tuesday afternoon as Gov. Ron DeSantis announced the causeway would be open for that traffic. DeSantis said the causeway will be open for civilian use on Oct. 21. The trucks began to travel across the causeway ahead of schedule, DeSantis said,...
SANIBEL, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Sprouts Farmers Market opens in Cape Coral

The balloons, ribbons and pomp and circumstance of the latest grocery store grand opening in Cape Coral were absent last week. Sprouts Farmers Market opened Oct. 4 at 1800 NE Pine Island Road off Pondella Road and tried to do so quietly out of respect for those who suffered from Hurricane Ian, vice president of operations Lucas Larson said.
CAPE CORAL, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Sanibel becoming hopeful making progress one day at a time

An image of hope nearly two weeks after Hurricane Ian demolished the City of Sanibel. The first trucks and crews drove over the Sanibel Causeway. To some people, it may just look like crews on their way to restore power, but for the people of Sanibel, it’s much more than that, it’s hope.
SANIBEL, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Lockdown lifted at Palmetto Ridge High; determined to be a hoax

The Collier County Sheriff’s Office said they responded to Palmetto Ridge High in Orangetree after receiving an anonymous call about a threat that turned out to be nothing. No active shooter situation or emergency was found at the school. All students and staff are safe, according to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office.
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
Marconews.com

Hurricane Ian wiped out jobs across Southwest Florida. Here's what you need to know

Hurricane Ian didn't just pummel homes and businesses across Southwest Florida. "It's too early to tell yet," said Amy Hanna-Eckenrode, communications director for CareerSource Southwest Florida. CareerSource matches job seekers with employers throughout the region. Those efforts are about to kick into overdrive. "Now we're ready to gear up and...
NAPLES, FL

