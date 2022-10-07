Read full article on original website
Related
DeSantis announces temporary bridge access to Sanibel Island as causeway repairs begin
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is expected to speak in Fort Myers.
WINKNEWS.com
Cleaning debris in SWFL left behind from Hurricane Ian
We are two weeks past Hurricane Ian but in many ways, the cleanup is just beginning. Piles of debris start to clutter outside people’s homes who just want to leave Ian in the past. Collecting all of the storm debris mostly falls on the county, and they’re doing a...
WZVN-TV
Essential information for SWFL residents recovering from Hurricane Ian
As Southwest Florida begins to recover from Hurricane Ian, we are working to collect essential information for Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry, and Glades County. Some of the many amenities you have come to expect at RSW may not be available. Concessions will have limited food and beverage and other items may be in short supply.
A MUST READ- DeSantis and cabinet overrule judge on Lee County Beach Area Resort in August
Bay Harbour, the marina and residential project that could total up to 113 mixed residential units, including a 100-feet high apartment tower with 75 units as well as townhouses to go with a marina with approval for 286 dry slips and 29 wet slips on Main Street in San Carlos Island, received the go-ahead from Gov. Ron DeSantis and the Administration Commission Tuesday after an appeal of an administrative law judge decision from last year.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
usf.edu
Looting in Lee County in Ian's wake finds several facing varied charges
Several instances of looting in the past few days in areas affected by Hurricane Ian have been reported by the Lee County Sheriff's Office with a number of arrests made. Two men from the Homestead, Florida area were charged after they were apprehended in the Fort Myers Beach area. “Those...
Mysuncoast.com
Drone footage shows damage on Sanibel Island
LEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - New video taken by drones show the extend of the damage Hurricane Ian caused to Sanibel Island. The Lee County Sheriff’s Office’s Electronic Surveillance Unit uses drones every day to survey damage and be the eyes in the sky for deputies patrolling on the ground.
Two arrested for bringing child on looting spree in Collier County
A man and women have been caught looting with a child at condominiums in Collier County that were affected by Hurricane Ian.
WINKNEWS.com
Fort Myers lifts curfew on Tuesday
The curfew for the City of Fort Myers will be lifted at noon on Tuesday, according to the Fort Myers Police Department. Previously, residents and others needed to be off the streets unless allowed to be there between the hours of 9 p.m. and 6 a.m. FMPD says the city...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WEAR
8 arrested for looting in Fort Myers Beach amid Hurricane Ian devastation
FORT MYERS, Fla. -- The Lee County Sheriff's Office announced several looting arrests as recovery efforts continue in Fort Myers Beach following Hurricane Ian. "Looting in Lee County after the devastation Hurricane Ian caused will not be tolerated. You may walk in, but we’ll carry you out," the sheriff's office said on Facebook.
WINKNEWS.com
Remembering the victims of Hurricane Ian
The names of victims who died during Hurricane Ian are beginning to emerge. In Lee County, more than 50 people perished during the storm while five people died each in Charlotte and Collier counties. On Fort Myers Beach, neighbors Mitch Pacyna and Martha “Marti” Campbell died. Pacyna, 74,...
WINKNEWS.com
Some in Cape Coral still waiting for power after Ian
Some people in Cape Coral are still having power issues in their neighborhoods. One woman said it was starting to become frustrating. Finding generators was difficult for many people who live in Cape Coral. Those who did get electricity before others invited neighbors to cool off. “I didn’t think it...
WINKNEWS.com
Curfew lifted in Cape Coral
The curfew for the City of Cape Coral has been lifted as of 6 a.m. on Tuesday. The city is asking that residents still be aware of what is going on around them and be the eyes and ears of the community. As the cleanup of the exterior and interior...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WINKNEWS.com
Sanibel Causeway reopens for truck convoy; open to civilians on Oct. 21
A convoy of trucks crossed the Sanibel Causeway on Tuesday afternoon as Gov. Ron DeSantis announced the causeway would be open for that traffic. DeSantis said the causeway will be open for civilian use on Oct. 21. The trucks began to travel across the causeway ahead of schedule, DeSantis said,...
WINKNEWS.com
Sprouts Farmers Market opens in Cape Coral
The balloons, ribbons and pomp and circumstance of the latest grocery store grand opening in Cape Coral were absent last week. Sprouts Farmers Market opened Oct. 4 at 1800 NE Pine Island Road off Pondella Road and tried to do so quietly out of respect for those who suffered from Hurricane Ian, vice president of operations Lucas Larson said.
WINKNEWS.com
Charlotte County, Punta Gorda to lift curfew Thursday morning
The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office says it will be lifting its curfew on Thursday at 6 a.m. Sheriff Bill Prummell said in a news release on Monday that he understands the community’s frustration over the curfew but said that the curfew is in place to keep the community safe.
WINKNEWS.com
Sanibel becoming hopeful making progress one day at a time
An image of hope nearly two weeks after Hurricane Ian demolished the City of Sanibel. The first trucks and crews drove over the Sanibel Causeway. To some people, it may just look like crews on their way to restore power, but for the people of Sanibel, it’s much more than that, it’s hope.
WINKNEWS.com
Lockdown lifted at Palmetto Ridge High; determined to be a hoax
The Collier County Sheriff’s Office said they responded to Palmetto Ridge High in Orangetree after receiving an anonymous call about a threat that turned out to be nothing. No active shooter situation or emergency was found at the school. All students and staff are safe, according to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office.
CCSO: Lockdown at Palmetto Ridge High School lifted
Collier County Sheriff's Office posted to their social media accounts that a lockdown of Palmetto Ridge High School has been lifted and cleared.
LCEC misses goal, thousands remain in the dark
Monday morning, Lee County Electric Co-op announced more than 19,000 customers in Cape Coral and North Fort Myers still haven’t had their power restored.
Marconews.com
Hurricane Ian wiped out jobs across Southwest Florida. Here's what you need to know
Hurricane Ian didn't just pummel homes and businesses across Southwest Florida. "It's too early to tell yet," said Amy Hanna-Eckenrode, communications director for CareerSource Southwest Florida. CareerSource matches job seekers with employers throughout the region. Those efforts are about to kick into overdrive. "Now we're ready to gear up and...
Comments / 0