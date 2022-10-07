Read full article on original website
As Russia continues with heavy attacks and bombardments on Ukraine, the White House is now pledging additional help.
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is reevaluating America’s relationship with Saudi Arabia as the Riyadh-led OPEC+ alliance moves to cut oil production and Democratic lawmakers call for a freeze on cooperation with the Saudis. John Kirby, the strategic communications coordinator for the National Security Council at the White House, said Tuesday that Biden believes “it’s time to take another look at this relationship and make sure that it’s serving our national security interests.” Democratic Sen. Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut and Rep. Ro Khanna of California on Tuesday introduced legislation that would immediately pause all U.S. arms sales to Saudi Arabia for one year. This pause would also halt sales of spare and repair parts, support services and logistical support. But it remains to be seen how far Biden is willing to go in showing his displeasure with the Saudis, a vital but complicated ally in the Middle East. Biden came into office vowing to recalibrate the U.S. relationship because of Saudi Arabia’s human rights record but then paid a visit to the kingdom earlier this year.
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court is weighing a California animal cruelty law that pork producers say could upend their industry and raise the cost of their products nationwide. But in arguments Tuesday, the justices seemed to have bigger concerns beyond bacon. Pork producers say California’s law requiring more space for breeding pigs will force the $26 billion-a-year industry to change its practices even though pork is produced almost entirely outside California. The question for the high court is whether California has impermissibly burdened the pork market and improperly regulated an industry outside its borders
Just a few months after the US Women's National Team and the United States Soccer Federation reached a settlement on equal pay, Hope Solo is saying "thanks but no thanks."
Charged with espionage, Jareh Dalke of Colorado Springs pleaded not guilty Tuesday in federal court. He faces the possibility of life in prison or perhaps even the death penalty if convicted.The former National Security Agency employee is accused of stealing national defense information documents and offering them to what he thought to be a Russian agent for sale. The contact was made online.Federal prosecutors left court after successfully convincing Magistrate Judge Kato Crews to rule that the defendant could not be trusted to be let free on bond before trial. They claimed he poses a grave risk to national security.Legal...
