KGET 17
Trump lawyer who vouched for documents meets with FBI
WASHINGTON (AP) — A lawyer for former president Donald Trump who signed a letter stating that a “diligent search” for classified records had been conducted and that all such documents had been given back to the government has spoken with the FBI, according to a person familiar with the matter.
Biden pledges additional help to Ukraine
As Russia continues with heavy attacks and bombardments on Ukraine, the White House is now pledging additional help.
High court weighs California law on pigs, pork prices
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court is weighing a California animal cruelty law that pork producers say could upend their industry and raise the cost of their products nationwide. But in arguments Tuesday, the justices seemed to have bigger concerns beyond bacon. Pork producers say California’s law requiring more space for breeding pigs will force the $26 billion-a-year industry to change its practices even though pork is produced almost entirely outside California. The question for the high court is whether California has impermissibly burdened the pork market and improperly regulated an industry outside its borders
NATO to hold nuclear exercise despite Russian warnings
BRUSSELS (AP) — NATO will push ahead with long-planned nuclear exercises next week despite rising tensions over the war in Ukraine and President Vladimir Putin’s insistence that he is not bluffing about using all available means to defend Russian territory, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said Tuesday. The exercise,...
Third-largest rail union rejects deal, renewing possibility of strike
The Brotherhood of Maintenance of Way Employees Division (BMWED), the third-largest railroad union in the U.S., has rejected a tentative deal with its employers, reviving the possibility of a strike in the vital railroad sector. In a statement on Monday, BMWED announced that its membership rejected the tentative agreement with...
Austria’s president set to win 2nd term without runoff vote
VIENNA (AP) — Austria’s liberal president was on course to win a second six-year term outright Sunday, avoiding a runoff vote after a campaign in which he portrayed himself as the stable option in uncertain times. Preliminary results gave President Alexander Van der Bellen 54.6% of the vote...
Empty shelves or unaffordable food: Tunisia’s crisis deepens
TUNIS, Tunisia (AP) — Tunisians have been hit with soaring food prices and shortages of basic staples in recent weeks, threatening to turn simmering discontent in the North African country — the cradle of the Arab Spring protests — into larger turmoil. Sugar, vegetable oil, rice and...
Hope Solo wants to object $24 million equal pay lawsuit settlement
Just a few months after the US Women's National Team and the United States Soccer Federation reached a settlement on equal pay, Hope Solo is saying "thanks but no thanks."
