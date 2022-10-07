ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Immigration

KGET 17

Trump lawyer who vouched for documents meets with FBI

WASHINGTON (AP) — A lawyer for former president Donald Trump who signed a letter stating that a “diligent search” for classified records had been conducted and that all such documents had been given back to the government has spoken with the FBI, according to a person familiar with the matter.
The Associated Press

High court weighs California law on pigs, pork prices

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court is weighing a California animal cruelty law that pork producers say could upend their industry and raise the cost of their products nationwide. But in arguments Tuesday, the justices seemed to have bigger concerns beyond bacon. Pork producers say California’s law requiring more space for breeding pigs will force the $26 billion-a-year industry to change its practices even though pork is produced almost entirely outside California. The question for the high court is whether California has impermissibly burdened the pork market and improperly regulated an industry outside its borders
KGET 17

NATO to hold nuclear exercise despite Russian warnings

BRUSSELS (AP) — NATO will push ahead with long-planned nuclear exercises next week despite rising tensions over the war in Ukraine and President Vladimir Putin’s insistence that he is not bluffing about using all available means to defend Russian territory, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said Tuesday. The exercise,...
KGET 17

Third-largest rail union rejects deal, renewing possibility of strike

The Brotherhood of Maintenance of Way Employees Division (BMWED), the third-largest railroad union in the U.S., has rejected a tentative deal with its employers, reviving the possibility of a strike in the vital railroad sector. In a statement on Monday, BMWED announced that its membership rejected the tentative agreement with...
KGET 17

Austria’s president set to win 2nd term without runoff vote

VIENNA (AP) — Austria’s liberal president was on course to win a second six-year term outright Sunday, avoiding a runoff vote after a campaign in which he portrayed himself as the stable option in uncertain times. Preliminary results gave President Alexander Van der Bellen 54.6% of the vote...
KGET 17

Empty shelves or unaffordable food: Tunisia’s crisis deepens

TUNIS, Tunisia (AP) — Tunisians have been hit with soaring food prices and shortages of basic staples in recent weeks, threatening to turn simmering discontent in the North African country — the cradle of the Arab Spring protests — into larger turmoil. Sugar, vegetable oil, rice and...
CBS Denver

Man accused of trying to pass secret documents to Russians pleads 'not guilty'

Charged with espionage, Jareh Dalke of Colorado Springs pleaded not guilty Tuesday in federal court. He faces the possibility of life in prison or perhaps even the death penalty if convicted.The former National Security Agency employee is accused of stealing national defense information documents and offering them to what he thought to be a Russian agent for sale. The contact was made online.Federal prosecutors left court after successfully convincing Magistrate Judge Kato Crews to rule that the defendant could not be trusted to be let free on bond before trial. They claimed he poses a grave risk to national security.Legal...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO

