ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Comments / 9

JDH
3d ago

Why did She wait until election time to get this done...???...typical democrat pandering....

Reply(2)
7
Related
Fox17

Governor Whitmer signs bill saving college students thousands per year

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has signed bipartisan legislation that aims to reduce college tuition for most high school graduates. The bill was signed at Lawrence Technological University in Southfield Tuesday morning. The Michigan governor’s office says the Michigan Achievement Scholarship will save students thousands of dollars each...
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Industry
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Business
Local
Michigan Government
Grand Rapids Business Journal

How Michigan aims to protect its $1B bet on EV battery plants

Michigan officials are hailing plans for a pair of EV battery factories and combined $4 billion investment as a major economic victory, but they are also hedging their taxpayer-funded bets in case the projects fail to deliver. Over the next decade, Gotion Inc.’s $2.4 billion plant near Big Rapids and...
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gretchen Whitmer
Washington Examiner

Michigan taxpayers to foot $951M for EV battery plants

(The Center Square) – Michigan taxpayers are giving $951 million to two companies – Our Next Energy and Gotion, Inc. – to build electric vehicle batteries. ONE claims it will create up to 2,112 jobs, and Gotion says it will create up to 2,350. ONE is a...
MICHIGAN STATE
US 103.1

New Report Names This Popular Up North City Coolest Small Town in Michigan

I'll be the first to admit there’s nothing quite like the energy of the big city. The hustle, the sounds, and the action that happens 24/7, but the hectic life may not be everyone's cup of tea. That's when the charm of a small-town atmosphere is exactly what you need to take a step back and just enjoy the simple pace of life.
ClickOnDetroit.com

Beaumont, Spectrum announce new name for health care system months after merge

The largest health care system in Michigan has officially been named. Beaumont Health, based in Metro Detroit, and Spectrum Health, based in Grand Rapids, have merged to form a major nonprofit health care organization. The system, operating under the name temporary name of BHSH System since its launch in January, has officially decided on a permanent name: Corewell Health.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Green Energy#Government Buildings#Climate Change#Climate Planning#Environment Issues#Dtmb
fox2detroit.com

Michigan gas prices soar above national average

(FOX 2) - And just like that, high gas headlines have returned to Michigan following another 19-cent jump in prices from a week ago. It now costs $4.36 per gallon in Michigan - more than a dollar higher than this time last year. Though figures like that may not mean...
MICHIGAN STATE
CBS Detroit

Michigan's gas average is 44 cents more than the national average

(CBS DETROIT) - Gas prices continue to soar in the state of Michigan.According to AAA, Michigan's gas average is $4.35 a gallon, compared to the national average of 3.91 a gallon. But last week, Michiganders were only paying $4.17 a gallon, and prices at the pump were at $3.33 a gallon a year ago.AAA reports Monday's national average is 19 cents higher than a month ago and 65 cents more than a year ago. Gas experts say the prices at the pump are because of high gasoline demand amid a tight supply. 
MICHIGAN STATE
Kalamazoo Gazette

Michigan dispensary suspended after inspection reveals ‘duffel bags’ of untagged marijuana

Michigan marijuana regulators are temporarily shutting down a Detroit medical marijuana dispensary accused of possessing unknown amounts of untagged marijuana. The Cannabis Regulatory Agency on Monday, Oct. 10, signed a consent order with the business, House of Mary Jane at 19154 James Couzens Freeway in Detroit, suspending its medical marijuana license for 30 days in addition to issuing a $75,000 fine.
DETROIT, MI
Fox17

Know the Law: Michigan Court Overview

Many have already started filling out their absentee ballots for this November’s election. Whether voting absentee or in person, the ballot will have several judicial elections this year. So, we thought it might be helpful to provide an overview of Michigan’s court system. Grand Rapids personal injury lawyer Tom Sinas explains in this week’s Know the Law.
MICHIGAN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Clean Energy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Facebook
Michigan Advance

Your guide to the election deniers running in top Michigan races on Nov. 8

Even as the Nov. 8 election inches ever closer, many Republican candidates on the ballot in Michigan — a key swing state in presidential elections and the focus of many endorsements from former President Donald Trump — still refuse to accept the results of the 2020 general election that Trump lost. Aside from outrightly rejecting […] The post Your guide to the election deniers running in top Michigan races on Nov. 8 appeared first on Michigan Advance.
MICHIGAN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy