Watch Travis Scott Perform at Bronny’s 18th Birthday Party

Bronny James celebrated his 18th birthday over the weekend with a live performance by Travis Scott. Footage from the night shows Bronny, his father LeBron James, and more turning up as Travis performs “Goosebumps,” “Butterfly Effect,” “Sicko Mode,” and “No Bystanders.”. LeBron posted...
Ashanti Appears to Respond to Irv Gotti’s Comments About Their Alleged Relationship on “Gotta Move On (Remix)”

Ashanti appears to have responded to Irv Gotti’s recent comments about their alleged relationship. “It’s giving obsessed, it’s giving you stressed / It’s giving you pressed, it’s giving this n***a missing the best / But it’s been 20 years, please cry less / We can see you and your tears,” she sings on a remix of Diddy’s new track “Gotta Move On,” a snippet of which emerged online earlier this week.
Watch Lauryn Hill and Her Son Zion Share Heartfelt Moment Following Performance of “To Zion”

Lauryn Hill’s son Zion shared a heartfelt moment with his mother following her performance of “To Zion” at ONE MusicFest over the weekend. Shortly after performing “To Zion,” the 1998 song about her choice to keep her first child with Rohan Marley, son of Bob Marley, Lauryn was surprised onstage by Zion. The two embraced for a moment and then he returned backstage. Hill asked the crowd to make some noise for Zion before asking him to come back with her two grandchildren, Zephaniah and Azaria.
The Best New Australian Music From September 2022

September was a month that saw Australia graced with festivals, and with it, an influx of international acts. But by no means did the homegrown scene let up—with a myriad of artists around the country serving up weighty tracks and projects. While the limelight might have been on global acts last month, we haven’t forgotten to highlight the artists who are spearheading the Australian music scene. Here are the top tracks released across September from around the country.
Canada and UK Connects on Northsidebenji and Unknown T’s “One In The Chamber”

Toronto rapper Northsidebenji has teamed up with British rapper Unknown T for transatlantic collaboration “One In The Chamber.”. Though it’s more Toronto rap than UK Drill, Unknown T sounds right at home on the nocturnal and shadowy beat. Unknown T’s first verse sounds like it could have soundtracked a heist movie.
Watch Willow Perform “Curious/Furious” and “Ur a Stranger” on ‘Saturday Night Live’

Willow is becoming a familiar face at Studio 8H. The 21-year-old singer-songwriter made her Saturday Night Live debut back in April, when she joined Camila Cabello for a performance of “Pyschofreak.” Less than six months later, Willow returned to the SNL stage to serve as the second musical guest of season 48, following a stellar performance by Kendrick Lamar.
Robert Glasper Shares “Therapy Pt. 2” Song Featuring Mac Miller

Ahead of the Oct. 14 release of Black Radio III: Supreme Edition, pianist Robert Glasper has shared a collaboration he worked on with the late Mac Miller. While speaking to Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1, Glasper explained how the pair collaborated on the song years ago. “I was in another studio session and he called me one night like ‘What are you doing?’ And I said ‘Actually man, I’m in the studio.’ He said ‘Man, I’m in the lab too… I need to be inspired. Send me something!’ I was like ‘Word, ok.’”
Stepney Workers Club Delivers Suede Sneaker Collection For FW22

London-based imprint Stepney Workers Club has just dropped its Fall/Winter 2022 collection, comprising three suede iterations of its signature Dellow S-Strike silhouette. Inspired by the culture of traditional Worker’s Sports Clubs, SWC is a contemporary footwear brand founded by Simon See and Roger Pereira. Rooted in the timeless appeal of traditional vulcanised athletic shoes, the brand is best known for its stripped-back styles, which feature the slogan Freedom of Sport, Freedom of Thought and trademark handshake motif. No stranger to collaborations, in 2022 alone, the label has linked with Goodhood to deliver a tasteful tweak on the latter’s S-Strike silhouette and launched a co-branded incense pack with Australia’s Agaric Fly.
How Bri Marie Became Drake’s Go-To Hair Braider

When Drake walked onstage to host the Nike Maxim Award Show in Beaverton, Oregon in early September 2022, he captured the attention of countless celebrities, athletes, and fans in attendance, but not for the reason you may think. It wasn’t his speech—although incredibly witty and humorous—that stole the show. Instead, it was the Nike swoosh-shaped detail braided into his hair. He later followed the public appearance with close-up shots of his protective style on Instagram, which garnered even more positive feedback.
Dwayne Johnson Explains Video of Him Holding Baby Who Crowd Surfed

A viral video showing a baby crowd surfing to Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson during the Black Adam press tour has sparked confusion online. “People do cry and they hand me things,” the actor wrote on Instagram alongside the clip, while reflecting on the “electric, fun and emotional” tour in support of Black Adam. “I was NOT surprised to be handed this beautiful little baby. … Her father caught my attention because he had tears in his eyes when he held her up high and gestured for me to hold her. I honestly thought he was holding a toy doll he wanted tme to have as a gift.”
Lil Baby Shares Video for New Track “Heyy”

Following the announcement of his new album It’s Only Me last month, Atlanta rapper Lil Baby has shared the video for his new song “Heyy.”. The Ivan Berrios-directed video for the hypnotic track sees Baby counting cash, surrounded by clones of himself, and performing on a platform as alligators circle him. “Heyy” is the second track we’ve heard from his third studio album It’s Only Me, which drops on Friday, Oct. 14. He gave fans their first taste of the project with “Detox,” which was accompanied by a visual that saw him boxing, doing yoga, and dealing with business.
Fat Joe and Stephen A. Smith to Link Up for ‘In Conversation’ Event at the Apollo in NYC

Fat Joe is slated to sit down with ESPN First Take host Stephen A. Smith for what’s being touted as an “unguarded conversation” next month. The event, formally billed as The Apollo Presents In Conversation: Fat Joe, will take place on Nov. 15 and is part of the larger rollout behind The Book of Jose. Joe’s memoir, penned with Shaheem Reid, is being released through the Random House imprint Roc Lit 101. As previously reported, the imprint was launched back in 2020 and was at the time said to also have a “fantasy fiction” project on the way from Lil Uzi Vert.
Conducta Warms Up For XOYO Residency With 4x4 Slammer “Lessons”

Taking a brief pause between the end of his packed festival season (including no fewer than two North American tours) and his upcoming residency at XOYO next month, Conducta has just released a new single called “Lessons”. Guaranteed to be a mainstay in the clubs for the foreseeable...
Quavo and Takeoff Go Sneaker Shopping With Complex

Quavo and Takeoff of the Migos go Sneaker Shopping with Complex’s Joe La Puma at Stadium Goods in New York City and talk about their love of 1985 Air Jordan 1s, their thoughts on this year’s “Chicago” Air Jordan 1 retro, and the Louis Vuitton x Nike Air Force 1.
UK Jazz Artist Ella Knight Spotlights BBC EU’s Second Fall 2022 Delivery

Billionaire Boys Club EU is back to launch its second drop of Fall 2022, along with a lookbook featuring Nottingham jazz artist Ella Knight. Bringing together a timeless aesthetic with space-age graphics and functional silhouettes, the immersive campaign features a range of laid-back pieces including the Astro Varsity Jacket, which has been reworked in a black and yellow colourway, stencil crewnecks and sweatpants doused in the label’s Hearts and Minds motif, and ‘90s-inspired denim sets complete with a jungle print.
Former NBA Player Ben Gordon Arrested for Allegedly Hitting 10-Year-Old Son

Former NBA player Ben Gordon was arrested at LaGuardia airport on Monday for allegedly punching his 10-year-old son in the head, TMZ reports. The alleged abuse took place at around 8:45 p.m while Gordon and his son were waiting to board a flight to Chicago. According to law enforcement, Gordon shouldn’t have been with his son in the first place, as the child had an active restraining order against his father during the incident.
Moncler Brings 70th Anniversary Exhibition To London

2022 is a big year for Moncler. The storied label is celebrating its 70th anniversary, marking the occasion with special-edition releases, a blockbuster show in Milan and a touring exhibition telling the story of the last seven decades. The exhibition—titled “The Extraordinary Expedition”—kicked off in New York recently, and is now set to open in London.
