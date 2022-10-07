Read full article on original website
Complex
Lil Yachty Models For OVO’s Upcoming University of Toronto Collection
After taking the wock to Poland, Lil Yachty has found himself in Canada, or at least wearing it, as the model for OVO’s latest Fall and Winter collection, a collaboration with the University of Toronto. OVO teased the upcoming collaboration on their Instagram page where Yachty wore different pieces...
Complex
Watch Travis Scott Perform at Bronny’s 18th Birthday Party
Bronny James celebrated his 18th birthday over the weekend with a live performance by Travis Scott. Footage from the night shows Bronny, his father LeBron James, and more turning up as Travis performs “Goosebumps,” “Butterfly Effect,” “Sicko Mode,” and “No Bystanders.”. LeBron posted...
Complex
Ashanti Appears to Respond to Irv Gotti’s Comments About Their Alleged Relationship on “Gotta Move On (Remix)”
Ashanti appears to have responded to Irv Gotti’s recent comments about their alleged relationship. “It’s giving obsessed, it’s giving you stressed / It’s giving you pressed, it’s giving this n***a missing the best / But it’s been 20 years, please cry less / We can see you and your tears,” she sings on a remix of Diddy’s new track “Gotta Move On,” a snippet of which emerged online earlier this week.
Complex
Watch Lauryn Hill and Her Son Zion Share Heartfelt Moment Following Performance of “To Zion”
Lauryn Hill’s son Zion shared a heartfelt moment with his mother following her performance of “To Zion” at ONE MusicFest over the weekend. Shortly after performing “To Zion,” the 1998 song about her choice to keep her first child with Rohan Marley, son of Bob Marley, Lauryn was surprised onstage by Zion. The two embraced for a moment and then he returned backstage. Hill asked the crowd to make some noise for Zion before asking him to come back with her two grandchildren, Zephaniah and Azaria.
Complex
The Best New Australian Music From September 2022
September was a month that saw Australia graced with festivals, and with it, an influx of international acts. But by no means did the homegrown scene let up—with a myriad of artists around the country serving up weighty tracks and projects. While the limelight might have been on global acts last month, we haven’t forgotten to highlight the artists who are spearheading the Australian music scene. Here are the top tracks released across September from around the country.
Complex
Canada and UK Connects on Northsidebenji and Unknown T’s “One In The Chamber”
Toronto rapper Northsidebenji has teamed up with British rapper Unknown T for transatlantic collaboration “One In The Chamber.”. Though it’s more Toronto rap than UK Drill, Unknown T sounds right at home on the nocturnal and shadowy beat. Unknown T’s first verse sounds like it could have soundtracked a heist movie.
Complex
Watch Willow Perform “Curious/Furious” and “Ur a Stranger” on ‘Saturday Night Live’
Willow is becoming a familiar face at Studio 8H. The 21-year-old singer-songwriter made her Saturday Night Live debut back in April, when she joined Camila Cabello for a performance of “Pyschofreak.” Less than six months later, Willow returned to the SNL stage to serve as the second musical guest of season 48, following a stellar performance by Kendrick Lamar.
Complex
Robert Glasper Shares “Therapy Pt. 2” Song Featuring Mac Miller
Ahead of the Oct. 14 release of Black Radio III: Supreme Edition, pianist Robert Glasper has shared a collaboration he worked on with the late Mac Miller. While speaking to Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1, Glasper explained how the pair collaborated on the song years ago. “I was in another studio session and he called me one night like ‘What are you doing?’ And I said ‘Actually man, I’m in the studio.’ He said ‘Man, I’m in the lab too… I need to be inspired. Send me something!’ I was like ‘Word, ok.’”
Complex
Stepney Workers Club Delivers Suede Sneaker Collection For FW22
London-based imprint Stepney Workers Club has just dropped its Fall/Winter 2022 collection, comprising three suede iterations of its signature Dellow S-Strike silhouette. Inspired by the culture of traditional Worker’s Sports Clubs, SWC is a contemporary footwear brand founded by Simon See and Roger Pereira. Rooted in the timeless appeal of traditional vulcanised athletic shoes, the brand is best known for its stripped-back styles, which feature the slogan Freedom of Sport, Freedom of Thought and trademark handshake motif. No stranger to collaborations, in 2022 alone, the label has linked with Goodhood to deliver a tasteful tweak on the latter’s S-Strike silhouette and launched a co-branded incense pack with Australia’s Agaric Fly.
Complex
How Bri Marie Became Drake’s Go-To Hair Braider
When Drake walked onstage to host the Nike Maxim Award Show in Beaverton, Oregon in early September 2022, he captured the attention of countless celebrities, athletes, and fans in attendance, but not for the reason you may think. It wasn’t his speech—although incredibly witty and humorous—that stole the show. Instead, it was the Nike swoosh-shaped detail braided into his hair. He later followed the public appearance with close-up shots of his protective style on Instagram, which garnered even more positive feedback.
Complex
Dwayne Johnson Explains Video of Him Holding Baby Who Crowd Surfed
A viral video showing a baby crowd surfing to Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson during the Black Adam press tour has sparked confusion online. “People do cry and they hand me things,” the actor wrote on Instagram alongside the clip, while reflecting on the “electric, fun and emotional” tour in support of Black Adam. “I was NOT surprised to be handed this beautiful little baby. … Her father caught my attention because he had tears in his eyes when he held her up high and gestured for me to hold her. I honestly thought he was holding a toy doll he wanted tme to have as a gift.”
Complex
Lil Baby Shares Video for New Track “Heyy”
Following the announcement of his new album It’s Only Me last month, Atlanta rapper Lil Baby has shared the video for his new song “Heyy.”. The Ivan Berrios-directed video for the hypnotic track sees Baby counting cash, surrounded by clones of himself, and performing on a platform as alligators circle him. “Heyy” is the second track we’ve heard from his third studio album It’s Only Me, which drops on Friday, Oct. 14. He gave fans their first taste of the project with “Detox,” which was accompanied by a visual that saw him boxing, doing yoga, and dealing with business.
Complex
Fat Joe and Stephen A. Smith to Link Up for ‘In Conversation’ Event at the Apollo in NYC
Fat Joe is slated to sit down with ESPN First Take host Stephen A. Smith for what’s being touted as an “unguarded conversation” next month. The event, formally billed as The Apollo Presents In Conversation: Fat Joe, will take place on Nov. 15 and is part of the larger rollout behind The Book of Jose. Joe’s memoir, penned with Shaheem Reid, is being released through the Random House imprint Roc Lit 101. As previously reported, the imprint was launched back in 2020 and was at the time said to also have a “fantasy fiction” project on the way from Lil Uzi Vert.
Complex
Tom DeLonge Returns to blink-182, Pop-Punk Trio Announces Global Tour and New Album
On Tuesday, as fans have been expecting for several days now, blink-182 announced the return of its classic lineup. The quintessential pop-punk band will hit the road for a massive tour of equally massive venues in 2023 and 2024, while a new album is set to be unveiled next year.
Complex
Pusha-T Shares More Details on New Music, Says Clipse Reunion Is ‘Up to My Brother’
Pusha-T has shared a few more details on his follow-up to It’s Almost Dry, which he again confirmed is in the works. Rolling Stone conducted a lengthy interview with Pusha, where he admitted that he was en route to the studio to reunite with Pharrell Williams for his next project.
Complex
Conducta Warms Up For XOYO Residency With 4x4 Slammer “Lessons”
Taking a brief pause between the end of his packed festival season (including no fewer than two North American tours) and his upcoming residency at XOYO next month, Conducta has just released a new single called “Lessons”. Guaranteed to be a mainstay in the clubs for the foreseeable...
Complex
Quavo and Takeoff Go Sneaker Shopping With Complex
Quavo and Takeoff of the Migos go Sneaker Shopping with Complex’s Joe La Puma at Stadium Goods in New York City and talk about their love of 1985 Air Jordan 1s, their thoughts on this year’s “Chicago” Air Jordan 1 retro, and the Louis Vuitton x Nike Air Force 1.
Complex
UK Jazz Artist Ella Knight Spotlights BBC EU’s Second Fall 2022 Delivery
Billionaire Boys Club EU is back to launch its second drop of Fall 2022, along with a lookbook featuring Nottingham jazz artist Ella Knight. Bringing together a timeless aesthetic with space-age graphics and functional silhouettes, the immersive campaign features a range of laid-back pieces including the Astro Varsity Jacket, which has been reworked in a black and yellow colourway, stencil crewnecks and sweatpants doused in the label’s Hearts and Minds motif, and ‘90s-inspired denim sets complete with a jungle print.
Complex
Former NBA Player Ben Gordon Arrested for Allegedly Hitting 10-Year-Old Son
Former NBA player Ben Gordon was arrested at LaGuardia airport on Monday for allegedly punching his 10-year-old son in the head, TMZ reports. The alleged abuse took place at around 8:45 p.m while Gordon and his son were waiting to board a flight to Chicago. According to law enforcement, Gordon shouldn’t have been with his son in the first place, as the child had an active restraining order against his father during the incident.
Complex
Moncler Brings 70th Anniversary Exhibition To London
2022 is a big year for Moncler. The storied label is celebrating its 70th anniversary, marking the occasion with special-edition releases, a blockbuster show in Milan and a touring exhibition telling the story of the last seven decades. The exhibition—titled “The Extraordinary Expedition”—kicked off in New York recently, and is now set to open in London.
