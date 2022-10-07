ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucson, AZ

KGW

Air quality worsens in Willamette Valley due to wildfire smoke

PORTLAND, Ore. — Wildfire smoke drove down air quality throughout the Willamette Valley on Sunday, including the Portland metro area. Much of the valley had "moderate" air quality as of Sunday afternoon, including Portland, Beaverton and Clackamas, according to AirNow.gov, in addition to several towns in eastern Oregon. Further...
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

Sales rising for kids books on tough subjects life grief and trauma

ROSEBURG, Ore. — Children's literature is often a reflection of universal teachings a society wishes to pass on to its youth. From being weary of strangers, to sharing, and respecting our elders, we learn many essential life lessons early on from the simple stories we read, or that are told to us.
ROSEBURG, OR
KGW

Magnitude 4.4 earthquake detected in Linn County

LINN COUNTY, Ore. — The United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported a magnitude 4.4 earthquake in Linn County Friday morning. It happened around 5:52 a.m. about 9.3 miles from Lacomb, Oregon, which is southeast of Salem. A preliminary report from USGS initially said the earthquake had a magnitude of...
LINN COUNTY, OR
