Fan-Favorite Restaurant Has Opened New LocationGreyson FTucson, AZ
The Best Stars align at SaddleBrooke, ArizonaCommunity SaddleBrookeSaddlebrooke, AZ
Murad Dervish Was Violent in the PastMark HakeSan Diego, CA
Restaurant Opens After Garbage Truck Smashes into FrontGreyson FTucson, AZ
Fail! Local Restaurant Has 13 Health Code ViolationsGreyson FTucson, AZ
KGW
Oregon offense shines again in 49-22 win at Arizona | Locked On Ducks
The Ducks have scored 40 points or more in five consecutive games. The latest was a 49-22 dispensing of Arizona.
Brother of Oregon State basketball player shot and killed in downtown Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. — Flowers and candles sit at the corner of Southwest 4th Avenue and Washington Street in downtown Portland. They are all that is left from a candlelight vigil honoring Jonathan Dunbar, a beloved father, brother and son. "He was a goofy guy," said Bendu Yeaney, Dunbar's sister....
Oregon officials receive complaints about people going door to door looking for election fraud
PORTLAND, Ore. — A voter in Roseburg was confused after someone knocked on her door last month asking questions about the November 2020 election. The canvasser carried an official looking document titled, ‘Douglas County Resident Affidavit’ that included questions about her voting history and voter registration. Following...
Air quality worsens in Willamette Valley due to wildfire smoke
PORTLAND, Ore. — Wildfire smoke drove down air quality throughout the Willamette Valley on Sunday, including the Portland metro area. Much of the valley had "moderate" air quality as of Sunday afternoon, including Portland, Beaverton and Clackamas, according to AirNow.gov, in addition to several towns in eastern Oregon. Further...
KGW
Sales rising for kids books on tough subjects life grief and trauma
ROSEBURG, Ore. — Children's literature is often a reflection of universal teachings a society wishes to pass on to its youth. From being weary of strangers, to sharing, and respecting our elders, we learn many essential life lessons early on from the simple stories we read, or that are told to us.
University of Oregon will pay tuition and fees for eligible Native American students
EUGENE, Ore. — The University of Oregon (UO) launched a new program aimed at financially helping Native American students earn their college degrees by paying their tuition and fees. The UO introduced the Home Flight Scholars Program on Monday, Oct. 10 — Indigenous Peoples Day. The university said...
Magnitude 4.4 earthquake detected in Linn County
LINN COUNTY, Ore. — The United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported a magnitude 4.4 earthquake in Linn County Friday morning. It happened around 5:52 a.m. about 9.3 miles from Lacomb, Oregon, which is southeast of Salem. A preliminary report from USGS initially said the earthquake had a magnitude of...
Oregon State University robot sets new record in 100 meters
CORVALLIS, Ore. — It doesn’t have arms, a head or even much of a torso, but that didn’t stop it from getting into the record books on the running track at Oregon State University. A robot named "Cassie" clocked in at just under 25 seconds in the...
