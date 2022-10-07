Read full article on original website
Hypebae
Pharrell Williams x adidas Originals Introduce All-Black Hu NMD S1 RYAT
Pharrell Williams and adidas Originals are back once again with a new colorway of their collaborative Hu NMD S1 RYAT boot. A follow-up to the “Cardboard” iteration, the sneaker is updated in monochromatic black. The upper — constructed with premium suede and leather overlays — the rubberized TPU mudguard and the Boost midsole are all dressed in black, while a touch of contrast is seen on the heel tab in neon orange. A bright blue shade also peeps through the caging detailing on the sides. The design is complete with Humanrace branding on the tongue.
Hypebae
CHARLES & KEITH and Parisian Label both Release Kintsugi-Inspired Collab
Singapore-based brand CHARLES & KEITH has joined forces with Parisian footwear label both, for an exclusive collection inspired by the ancient Japanese art form of Kintsugi. Taking cues from ’90s punk and contemporary streetwear, the collaboration celebrates the art of imperfection, the very thing that Kintsugi too celebrates, through the collection’s gold marble print which features on its accessories. Available in three clean colorways of black, white and marble, the collection features two footwear silhouettes and two bags, comprised of a traditional chelsea boot and a chunky loafer, alongside a baguette shoulder bag and bucket bag.
Hypebae
FARM Rio Releases Vegan Lug Sole Shaft Boot in New Colorways
There may not be a happier brand than FARM Rio. The Brazil-based label eschews minimalism for vibrant, nearly mood-enhancing prints in every color of the rainbow. Though most known for its maxi dresses and skirts, FARM Rio’s footwear is not to be overlooked. From crochet platforms to beaded trainers, the offering finds middle ground between classic and creative.
Hypebae
The Famous Prada Logo Tank Top Is Now Available for $1,000 USD
Earlier this year, Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons debuted a range of logo tank tops on the Fall/Winter 2022 runway for Prada, opening the era of the white tank alongside brands like Bottega Veneta. The fashion house has now released the viral garment for roughly $1,000 USD. As unveiled previously,...
Hypebae
Coco Mell Unpicks her Fashion Styling Journey, Creative Process and Iconic Inspirations
Coco Mell’s rise to a successful fashion styling and curation career was a witnessed feat by many. Starting from the sneaker industry, the London-based stylist embarked on building her portfolio with a Scandinavian footwear retailer and soon after, as a sportswear stylist. Her journey also saw her share unfiltered advice on the Sole Intent podcast with co-host Joelah Noble. But, when Coco took a leap into freelancing, she rocketed to curating outfits for global figureheads and brands.
Hypebae
Artist Xin Yu on Minting NFTs, Creating Art During the Pandemic and More
Bright colors, potted plants and lucky cats are just a few ways to describe artist Xin Yu‘s works. Born in China and raised in the United States, the 26-year-old creative started off as an architect, later discovering her love for painting, which she initially considered a hobby. Building on her works filled with geometric shapes and vibrant hues with surrealist influences, the artist joined forces earlier this year with 2426C, creating a collection of 8,888 NFTs with names like Dr. Woo and Edison Chen.
Hypebae
Trend Report: Shaved Eyebrows Are Going To Dominate Fall 2022
When we announced that Doja Cat had shaved off her hair and eyebrows on Instagram live, we thought it would end there. To our surprise, bare brows are currently the trend for celebrities such as Madonna and model Amelia Gray, who recently took to TikTok to show the new update.
Hypebae
Billionaire Boys Club EU Drops Second Installment of Fall 2022 Collection
Billionaire Boys Club EU has delivered the second drop of its Fall 2022 collection, modeled in a lookbook starring London-based jazz musician Ella Knight. The latest release is led by a denim jacket splattered with paint, a detail found on a pair of matching jeans. The outerwear design is complete with BBC branding on the back, while the pants feature the brand’s recognizable astronaut graphic. The same logo is applied to a varsity jacket offered in black/yellow and brown/ivory.
Hypebae
Nike Outlines Year-Round Plan to Support Latinx and Hispanic Communities
During the L’Attitude Conference in Miami, President and CEO of Nike Inc. John Donahoe took the stage to detail plans to support Latinx and Hispanic communities beyond Hispanic Heritage Month. “The Latino community plays a critical role in shaping the future of Nike’s business and the future of sport....
Hypebae
John Galliano Taps Nick Knight to Reimagine Maison Margiela’s Website
Maison Margiela has unveiled a new e-commerce website that proposes a state-of-the-art transformation of the online shopping experience. John Galliano, creative director of the house, has tapped SHOWstudio founder Nick Knight and design agency International Magic, to recreate the innovative, new digital space. The modernized platform seeks to provide an...
Hypebae
Ashish and Bluebella Release Limited-Edition Capsule Collection
Luxury lingerie brand Bluebella has joined forces with sequin extraordinaire Ashish for a unique collaboration of keepsake pieces, driven by the concept of “attainable couture.”. Designed by Ashish himself, the capsule consists of chemises, body jewelry, lingerie sets and hoodies, combining Bluebella’s youthful aesthetic with Ashish’s signature glamor. The...
Hypebae
Proenza Schouler Re-realeases Iconic Looks From Runway Archives for 20th Anniversary
Proenza Schouler gets nostalgic with the release of a limited-edition collection, dubbed “Re-Edition Capsule,” in celebration of its 20th anniversary. The range includes iconic pieces from past runways and brand cornerstones — from Fall/Winter 2002 all the way to Spring/Summer 2022. Jack McCollough and Lazaro Hernandez have...
