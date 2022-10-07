Suspect steals car with dog inside in Greenville Co.

SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office needs the public’s help locating a suspect accused of stealing a car with a dog inside.

Deputies said on October 1st, a silver 2015 Hyundai Elantra was stolen from a CVS Pharmacy at 698 Fairview Road.

The driver’s Weimaraner dog, who goes by the name Blue, was also inside during the theft.

Blue the dog (Greenville Co. Sheriff’s Office)

Anyone with information should contact Crime Stoppers of Greenville at (864) 23-CRIME.

