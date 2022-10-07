ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville County, SC

Suspect steals car with dog inside in Greenville Co.

By Nikolette Miller
WSPA 7News
WSPA 7News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ujm12_0iQO0pfb00

SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office needs the public’s help locating a suspect accused of stealing a car with a dog inside.

Deputies said on October 1st, a silver 2015 Hyundai Elantra was stolen from a CVS Pharmacy at 698 Fairview Road.

The driver’s Weimaraner dog, who goes by the name Blue, was also inside during the theft.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cDoIM_0iQO0pfb00
Blue the dog (Greenville Co. Sheriff’s Office)

Anyone with information should contact Crime Stoppers of Greenville at (864) 23-CRIME.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSPA 7NEWS.

Comments / 2

Related
WJBF

Man arrested for mass murder of 5 people in Spartanburg County after armed robbery investigation in Burke County

BURKE COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – One man has been arrested for the mass murder of 5 people after an armed robbery investigation. According to the Burke County Sheriff’s Office, James Douglas Drayton, 24, of Spartanburg, South Carolina, was arrested on Monday, October 10th after an armed robbery at Taylor Brothers Express on Highway 25 North. […]
BURKE COUNTY, GA
My Fox 8

Sheriff: 1 arrested after 5 found dead in Inman

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – The man accused of killing five people in an Inman home Sunday night was arrested early Monday morning in Georgia. Spartanburg County Sheriff Chuck Wright said James Douglas Drayton was arrested Monday in Burke County, Georgia and confessed to the murders. A car that was...
INMAN, SC
FOX Carolina

Greer dog attacks follow-up, one owner behind bars

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - We are following up on the story where dogs were running loose and biting people in a Greer neighborhood. Read the previous story here. The man in the video, James Pittman, is OK and healing after the attack. One of the owners, Daisy Anderson,...
GREER, SC
wspa.com

1 dead in single-vehicle crash in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person died early Tuesday morning in a single-vehicle crash, the Greenville County Coroner’s Office said. The crash happened at the intersection of Concourse Way and Twin Magnolia Drive in Greenville County, the coroner said. 44-year-old Joshua D. Strange was identified as the...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Simpsonville, SC
Greenville County, SC
Crime & Safety
County
Greenville County, SC
FOX Carolina

Coroner identifies victim from overnight crash in Greer

GREER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Coroner’s Office identified the victim from an overnight crash in Greer. Officials said the crash happened near the intersection of Concourse Way and Twin Magnolia Drive early Monday. They added that they believe the collision occurred between 12:00 a.m. and 03:00 a.m.
GREER, SC
FOX Carolina

2 bodies found during welfare check in Macon Co, deputies say

FRANKLIN, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Macon County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) and State Bureau of Investigation (SBI), are investigating after two people were found dead inside a home. MCSO deputies said they received a request for a welfare check from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office to the Mark Branch...
MACON COUNTY, NC
FOX Carolina

Coroner responding to scene in Spartanburg County

INMAN, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Coroner is responding to a scene on Bobo Drive. Dispatch said the call came in at around 7:46 p.m. Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office and Inman Police are also investigating this scene. Stay with Fox Carolina as we work to learn more.
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Property Crime#Greenville Co#Hyundai#Nexstar Media Inc
FOX Carolina

5 dead after shooting at Spartanburg Co. home

Spartanburg County Coroner Rusty Clevenger provides an update after 5 people died from gunshot wounds at a home in Inman. FOX Carolina's Ashley Garrett has the details. FOX Carolina's Grace Runkel has the details. Mindful Monday: Paralympian on mental health. Updated: 9 hours ago. |. A Paralympian is overcoming the...
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
WNCT

Upstate pastor accused of shoplifting from SC gun store

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A pastor was charged with shoplifting Wednesday in Greenville County. The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division arrested 63-year-old Waddy Talley, of Mauldin. According to the arrest warrant, Talley stole merchandise from Palmetto State Armory located at 1040 Woodruff Road without paying for it. Agents were able to identify Talley based […]
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Anderson Co. firefighter hit by car after running out of gas

WILLIAMSTON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Coroner’s Office confirmed that a City of Anderson firefighter died on Monday afternoon following a crash along Midway Road. The Coroner’s Office said the victim had reportedly run out of gas near Stevens Court and was trying to fill up his...
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
FOX Carolina

West Greenville woman says neighborhood bridge needs work

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A frustrated Greenville woman says she’s been asking for a busy neighborhood road to be looked at for years, but her requests have gone unfulfilled. The Queen Street Bridge runs over the railroad tracks in West Greenville, where Emma Baldwin has lived her whole...
GREENVILLE, SC
WSPA 7News

Man dies in shooting in Greenwood Co.

GREENWOOD COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A man died Saturday night in a shooting in Greenwood. The Greenwood Police Department responded to apartments on the corner of Taggart Avenue and New Market Street in reference to a gunshot victim on Saturday night. “Approximately before 11 o’clock last night, dispatch received a call that a man had […]
GREENWOOD, SC
FOX Carolina

Coroner identifies victim from crash in Spartanburg Co.

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office identified the victim who died following a crash on Saturday night. South Carolina Highway Patrol Troopers said the crash happened at around 6:35 p.m. on Fairmont Avenue. According to troopers, the vehicle was traveling along Fairmont Avenue when it...
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
WSPA 7News

WSPA 7News

36K+
Followers
14K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WSPA 7NEWS is a CBS affiliate serving Greenville, Spartanburg and Anderson, S.C. and Asheville, N.C. For the latest local news and weather, visit wspa.com.

 https://www.wspa.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy