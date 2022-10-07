Read full article on original website
Expert Ratings for General Dynamics
Within the last quarter, General Dynamics GD has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 4 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, General Dynamics has an average price target of $261.25 with a high of $275.00 and a low of $249.00.
VOXX International: Q2 Earnings Insights
VOXX International VOXX reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, October 11, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. VOXX International missed estimated earnings by 600.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.42 versus an estimate of $-0.06. Revenue was down $17.40 million from the same...
What's Going On With Tesla Stock Today
Tesla Inc TSLA shares are trading lower by 3.08% to $216.09 going into the close of Tuesday's trading session. The stock is trading lower despite a lack of company-specific news from the session. What's Going On In The Broader Market?. Shares of several auto & auto component companies are trading...
Vuzix Expands Asia-Pacific Presence With Order From Distribution Partner HongKe
Vuzix Corp VUZI has received and shipped against a volume purchase order from HongKe Technology Co Ltd, a distributor based in Guangzhou, China. Vuzix supplies Smart Glasses and Augmented Reality (AR) technology and products. HongKe is a resource integration and technical service provider that works closely with top global partners...
3 REITs With Dividends Above 8%
Income investors love real estate investment trusts (REITs) because of the high dividend yields they offer. And most REITs now have higher than normal yields because of the rising interest rates the Federal Reserve has initiated this year to combat inflation and the subsequent price declines of the entire REIT sector as a result.
3 REITs With 10%+ Dividends Priced Under $20 Per Share
Income investors sometimes look for higher-dividend yields on low-priced stocks. But buying stocks below $10 can be a high-risk venture as these stocks are usually cheap for good reasons. Therefore, it is usually better to purchase stocks above $10. Funds from operation (FFO) is the best measure of operating performance...
Expert Ratings for Cinemark Hldgs
Within the last quarter, Cinemark Hldgs CNK has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 4 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Cinemark Hldgs. The company has an average price target of $16.5 with a high of $22.00 and a low of $11.00.
500M EV Chargers Will Be Globally Deployed By 2040, EV Industry Moving At Lightning Speed: Benzinga TV
On today's (Oct. 11) episode of the "Stock Market Movers," host Mitch Hoch spoke to Michael Farkas, Blink Charging founder, executive chairman and CEO, about how fast the EV trend was moving. "It's moving incredibly fast, by 2040 we are looking to deploy 500 million EV chargers globally," said Farkas.
Expert Ratings for Globus Medical
Analysts have provided the following ratings for Globus Medical GMED within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 4 analysts have an average price target of $68.5 versus the current price of Globus Medical at $59.59, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 4...
Expert Ratings for Qualys
Qualys QLYS has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 7 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Qualys has an average price target of $141.86 with a high of $180.00 and a low of $120.00.
With Meaningful Upside, This Cancer Stock Earns Analyst Upgrade
BMO Capital Markets upgraded Seagen Inc SGEN from Market Perform to Outperform with a price target of $178 from $177, saying the core business is undervalued. BMO forecasts SGEN's commercial portfolio to deliver $1.6 billion in product sales in 2022, relatively in line with consensus, and estimates sales of ~$5.3 billion in 2026, above the consensus of ~$4.9 billion.
Expert Ratings for Teleflex
Analysts have provided the following ratings for Teleflex TFX within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 7 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Teleflex. The company has an average price target of $277.0 with a high of $370.00 and a low of $236.00.
Where Carlyle Group Stands With Analysts
Over the past 3 months, 8 analysts have published their opinion on Carlyle Group CG stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish...
Where Monster Beverage Stands With Analysts
Over the past 3 months, 4 analysts have published their opinion on Monster Beverage MNST stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish...
Where LPL Finl Hldgs Stands With Analysts
Over the past 3 months, 4 analysts have published their opinion on LPL Finl Hldgs LPLA stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat...
PayPal Says Plan To Charge Customers $2,500 For Misinformation Was An 'Error'; Elon Musk, Former Executives Slam Company
PayPal, Inc. PYPL was forced to withdraw a proposed policy change that would have deducted $2,500 from those customers who spread misinformation. The financial services company planned to expand its existing list of prohibited activities on Nov. 3 to include the sending, posting, or publication of any messages, content or materials that promote misinformation or present a risk to user safety or wellbeing, the Daily Wire reported, citing a company communication. The new policy also sought to prevent users from promoting hate violence, racial or other forms of intolerance that is discriminatory.
US Semiconductor Analyst Sees Analog Party Over, Cuts Estimates
Citigroup analyst Christopher Danely maintained NXP Semiconductors N.V. NXPI with a Neutral rating and reduced the price target from $190 to $150. Danely maintained Microchip Technology Inc MCHP with a Neutral and slashed the price target from $72 to $62. His checks indicate the pushouts and cancellations that hit Analog...
Bird Amends its Apollo Vehicle Financing Credit Facility
Amended Terms Better Align with Seasonality of the Business and Provides Greater Financial Flexibility. Bird Global, Inc. ("Bird" or the "Company") BRDS, a leader in eco-friendly electric transportation, today announced that its subsidiary, Bird Rides, Inc., has amended its existing $150 million vehicle financing credit facility with MidCap Financial Investment Corporation and MidCap Financial Trust (each managed or advised by Apollo Capital Management, L.P. or its affiliates, collectively "Apollo"). The amendment better aligns amortization payments with seasonal peaks of the business in the summer months when vehicles generate the most cash and provides greater financial flexibility in the winter months. Additionally, the Company will pay down $45 million of the current facility loan balance using its restricted cash, which will significantly reduce future interest and amortization payments.
Nasdaq Drops 150 Points; AZZ Shares Plummet
U.S. stocks traded mostly lower toward the end of trading, with the Nasdaq Composite dropping around 150 points on Tuesday. The Dow traded down 0.08% to 29,178.15 while the NASDAQ fell 1.49% to 10,384.62. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 0.94% to 3,578.38. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Consumer staples shares...
Analyst Ratings for Xylem
Xylem XYL has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 8 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Xylem has an average price target of $92.5 with a high of $103.00 and a low of $80.00.
