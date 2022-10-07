Amended Terms Better Align with Seasonality of the Business and Provides Greater Financial Flexibility. Bird Global, Inc. ("Bird" or the "Company") BRDS, a leader in eco-friendly electric transportation, today announced that its subsidiary, Bird Rides, Inc., has amended its existing $150 million vehicle financing credit facility with MidCap Financial Investment Corporation and MidCap Financial Trust (each managed or advised by Apollo Capital Management, L.P. or its affiliates, collectively "Apollo"). The amendment better aligns amortization payments with seasonal peaks of the business in the summer months when vehicles generate the most cash and provides greater financial flexibility in the winter months. Additionally, the Company will pay down $45 million of the current facility loan balance using its restricted cash, which will significantly reduce future interest and amortization payments.

ECONOMY ・ 5 HOURS AGO