Fall River, MA

Kitten with glass jar stuck on its head gets fitting nickname after being rescued

By Jeff MacDonald, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 4 days ago
FALL RIVER, Mass. — Officials sprang into action after learning of a kitten wandering the streets of a Massachusetts city with a glass jar stuck on its head.

According to WFXT-TV, a 6-month-old kitten, now nicknamed Buzz Lightyear, was recently spotted in Fall River by a resident who had been monitoring and feeding cats in the area, according to the Animal Rescue League of Boston and Fall River Animal Control.

Although the kitten could not smell with the jar on her head, an ARL field services agent used food to lure two of Buzz’s siblings into the trap and out of curiosity, she followed. The agent then safely removed the jar and transported Buzz to ARL’s Dedham Animal Care and Adoption Center, WFXT reported.

Buzz was said to be a bit dirty from her time living on the streets, but she was found to be in good health. She has since been vaccinated and spayed and is now learning to trust humans.

The ARL is now working to trap and medically treat other cats living in a previously unknown cat colony in the city.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 2

