Pedestrian, 71, Fatally Struck on I-8 in Mission Valley

A California Highway Patrol cruiser. Photo by Chris Stone

Authorities Friday sought to determine the events that led to a late-night traffic accident that left a pedestrian dead on Interstate 8 in Mission Valley.

The victim was walking on the westbound side of the freeway near Mission Center Road for unknown reasons shortly before 11:30 p.m. Thursday when a Nissan pickup truck being driven by a 71-year-old San Diego man hit him, according to the California Highway Patrol.

At least one other vehicle then struck the man, CHP public-affairs Officer Jesse Matias said.

The pedestrian died at the scene. His identity was not immediately available.

No other injuries were reported.

The accident left lanes closed on the interstate in the area for about five hours, Matias said.

Updated at 4:14 p.m. October 7, 2022

–City News Service