The DJ Khaled x Air Jordan 5 “We The Best” Releases On November 28th
Towards the beginning of Spring, DJ Khaled and Jordan Brand unveiled a colorful range of Air Jordan 5s, all of which featured the artist’s signature motto: “We The Best.” And following quite a few months after the collaboration’s announcement, the two have finally revealed that the collection will be releasing on November 28th.
“French Blue” Animates This Kid’s Air Jordan 1 Low
The Air Jordan 1 Low has recently emerged in a healthy mix of heritage and experimental takes. For its latest proposition, the lifestyle offering has taken on a cool “French Blue” take for kids. Akin to dozens of pairs of the similar Nike Dunk, the newly-surfaced pair indulges...
Where To Buy The UNDERCOVER x Nike Air Force 1 Gore-Tex
For years The Swoosh has held one of the most coveted and frequent collaborative partners in Jun Takahashi and Undercover. Employing its traditional use of affixed exterior panelling, the team-up has rendered a multitude of Dunk Highs, LDWaffles and most recently, a trio of Air Force 1’s reinforced with Gore-Tex tooling.
The Nike Dunk High Gets Ready For The Upcoming Lunar New Year
Nike, along with incorporating Asian culture in their designs, often commemorates many of the continent’s most iconic holidays. And with Lunar New Year just around the corner, the brand has prepared a Dunk High lightly dipped in Eastern influences. Unlike some of the Swoosh’s prior efforts — such as...
The Vintage “Bred” Aesthetic Is Applied To The Air Jordan 1 Mid
Most often injecting fresh life into Jordan’s first signature silhouette, the Air Jordan 1 Mid has continued to experiment with the tonal spectrum and various disparate textiles. Given its recent ubiquitous propositions, the latest offering is a heritage-filled return to the colorways that helped iconized the model. Near identical...
A Lakers-Friendly “Regal Purple” Paints The Retro adidas Crazy 1
As one of the most controversial builds in the late Kobe Bryant’s signature silhouette career with both adidas and Nike, the formerly referenced adidas Kobe 1 is both lauded and discouraged for its simplistic aesthetic and clog-like forefoot design. Now officially rebranded as the Crazy 1, the model has rendered its fourth offering this year after the “Sunshine Yellow”, “Metallic Silver” and “Stormtrooper” propositions previously received the retro treatment from spring to summer.
First Look At The Sole Fly x Air Jordan 13
Quietly enjoying its 25th anniversary, shipping and logistical issues have played a major role in the brand’s lackluster celebration of MJ’s 13th signature silhouette, but recently surfaced images at Sole Fly’s latest collaboration hints at the commemoration continuing on through 2023. Continuously experimenting with the blue-shaded tonal...
A Vibrant Purple Strap Emboldens The Latest Nike Air Force 1 High “Moving Co.”
The Swoosh has been known to assume the position of various fictional businesses and professional ventures over the years, as Bruce Kilgore’s iconic 1982 design continues to dominate Nike’s latest inline collection based off a moving company. After receiving a bevy of low-tops and a seldom Air Max 97 proposition, the second Air Force 1 High to join the fold further harkens the established neutral-toned palette.
Official Images Of The Air Jordan 1 “Gorge Green”
Late last month, Jordan Brand officially unveiled much of their Holiday 2022 line-up, which featured everything from much-anticipated Air Jordan 4s to equally noteworthy Air Jordan 1s. And amongst the latter, the “Gorge Green” is one of the soonest up, currently scheduled to hit shelves on November 26th.
Official Images Of The Air Jordan 1 Zoom CMFT “Somos Familia”
Nike has pulled out quite a few stops for their “Somos Familia” collection, which has since unveiled a Dunk High, Air Max 1, and Air Force 1. And now, propping up just days after the aforementioned pairs, official images of the pack’s Air Jordan 1 Zoom CMFT have surfaced.
The Jordan Luka 1 Prepares Its Very Own “Bred” Colorway
First unveiled during the Spring of 2022, the Jordan Luka 1 is off to a rather exciting start, as many of the shoe’s debut colorways have sold out quickly after release. History should and is very likely to repeat itself for the signature’s latest, as the upcoming pair draws inspiration from one of the most ubiquitous color combos: Black and Red.
Releasing This Week: AJ4 “Canyon Purple,” Social Status x Nike Air Max Penny 2, And AURALEE x New Balance XC-72
After catching their Holiday 2022 Preview on SNKRS Live, it’s clear to me that Jordan Brand is saving their best for the last few moments of the year. And while these upcoming days may not impress in terms of the Jumpman’s respective output, there’s still quite a few standouts worth paying attention to from the likes of New Balance, Nike, and Reebok.
The Nike Air Penny 2 Prepares A Black Patent Leather Outfit
Since 1995 Penny Hardaway’s roster of signature silhouettes with The Swoosh have been professed as some of the most distinct and daring designs Eric Avar’s historic catalog. Thanks to the aid of Social Status, Penny’s first two signature’s have quickly enjoyed the same raucous energy that surrounded them throughout the late 90’s as the latest Air Penny 2 builds off of its predecessors OG outfit, now anchored by black patent leathers.
adidas Yeezy 500 “Blush” To Release In Kids/Infant Sizes On October 13th
Thanks to its own creator, adidas Yeezy is currently in a state of flux. But even despite this, they continue to add releases to the calendar, and this week is no exception. Following the debut of the YZY QNTM “Hi-Res Coral,” the sub-label is bringing back out the Yeezy 500 “Blush,” albeit this time in Kids and Infant sizes.
Where To Buy The adidas Yeezy Boost 350 v2 CMPCT “Slate Bone”
Despite the bad taste the being formerly known as “Kanye West” has left in much of the media world’s mouths over the last two weeks, the adidas Yeezy imprint continues to release new sneakers. The latest?: The Yeezy Boost 350 v2 CMPCT “Slate Bone” on Saturday, October 15th.
“Light Violet” Accents Grace The “Cloud White” adidas NMD S1
Throughout 2022 the adidas NMD S1 has enjoyed countless collaborative offerings from longtime partner Pharrell to Phillip “Philllllthy” Leyesa. While the models lifecycle remains relatively novel – having received our first look last June – the most recent extension of the NMD lineage could be signaling the return of in-line propositions.
The adidas Yeezy Foam Runner Appears In “Flax”
Mere days after the Three Stripes placed their partnership with Ye under review, the brand is sustaining its steady stream of Yeezy footwear such as the “Flax” colorway – most widely associated with the adidas Yeezy Slide – now being employed unto the widely-heralded Yeezy Foam Runner.
The Air Jordan 1 Mid Appears In Knicks-Friendly Colors
It’s been a rough week for New York sports fan rocking the blue and orange, but the good new is, the Knicks season is just days away from tipping off. While a Finals run seems like a longshot, the Knicks are poised to have one of its best seasons in recent history, and its sights are set on capturing a postseason seed above the Play-In Tournament.
The Air Jordan 37 “Rui Hachimura” Features Bold Red Flair And Cracked Detailing
Rui Hachimura may not be a household NBA name yet, but his Jordan Brand family treats him like a leader in the next generation. As such, the Japanese hooper has quickly gotten his fair share of collaborations, with the latest arriving in the form of an Air Jordan 37. Akin...
Official Images Of The Women’s Air Jordan 11 “Midnight Navy”
First teased via mock-up in late March, the women’s Air Jordan 11 “Midnight Navy” has finally emerged via official images ahead of a late November drop. As has become customary over the last few years, December’s main holiday retro will be preceded by a women’s-exclusive version of the tuxedo-appropriate Air Jordan that debuted in 1995. Traditional patent leather is abandoned across the mudguards and replaced with an elegant suede. Much of the upper also takes on a softer construction than standard pairs of the popular Jordans, with “Metallic Silver” Jumpman logos on the heel delivering eye-catching contrast to the otherwise uniform “Midnight Navy” sneaker. Underfoot, the women’s shoe deviates from the arrangement found on the Jordan 11 “Cherry” as it features its titular hue across its semi-translucent outsole.
