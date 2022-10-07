Read full article on original website
Related
KIMT
Southern Minnesota man arrested for kidnapping and car chase is sent to prison
MANKATO, Minn. – A southern Minnesota man accused of kidnapping a woman and leading law enforcement on a chase is sent to prison. Peter John Lohre, 25 of Mankato, was arrested on November 3, 2021, and charged with two counts of kidnapping, second-degree drug possession, third-degree drug possession, second-degree assault, possession of a firearm as a felon, possession of a firearm after being convicted of a crime of violence, receiving stolen property, and fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle.
KIMT
Stewartville man sentenced for threatening his mother with a knife
ROCHESTER, Minn. – A Stewartville man is sentenced for threatening his mother with a knife. Robert Eugene Koloff Jr., 53, was arrested the afternoon of September 11, 2021, after the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office was called to the 100 block of 5th Street NE in Stewartville. Deputies say they arrived to find Koloff being held down on the ground by an 18-year-old man.
bulletin-news.com
Maplewood man charged with selling drugs in fatal overdose in Rochester
A guy from Maplewood who is presently serving a five-year term for distributing drugs has been accused of supplying the substances that killed an Olmsted County lady last year. According to the charges submitted in Olmsted County District Court, Sean Alexander, 44, is accused of third-degree murder. He is also...
myaustinminnesota.com
Austin man sentenced to additional prison time in Mower County District Court on felony drug possession charge
An Austin man already serving a 78-month prison sentence on a felony charge of 2nd degree drugs, sale of 10 grams or more of a narcotic other than heroin within a 90-day period has been sentenced to additional prison time in Mower County District Court. 36-year-old Joseph Perry White, who...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KIMT
After two dozen delays, man sentenced for Floyd County drug crime
CHARLES CITY, Iowa – A man whose trial was delayed 26 times and spent more than a year as a fugitive is finally sentenced. Sayvonne Lealbert Jordan, 26 of Waterloo, pleaded guilty in Floyd County District Court to possession of methamphetamine and possession with intent to deliver Alprazolam. He was arrested in February 2018 after being pulled over in Charles City for a traffic violation.
KIMT
Charles City man sentenced for throwing a chair at a child
CHARLES CITY, Iowa – Throwing a chair at a child results in probation for a Floyd County man. Charles Wesley Berger, 59 of Charles City, has pleaded guilty to aggravated misdemeanor child endangerment. Berger was accused of throwing a chair at a 13-year-old in November 2021. Investigators say the...
KIMT
Police deploy taser, take first-degree burglary suspect into custody in Mason City
MASON CITY, Iowa - A Mason City man was arrested for first-degree burglary Monday night after a person came home and found him inside. Ryan Snyder, 28, was arrested and is being held in the Cerro Gordo County Jail on $25,000 bond. Court documents state he entered a residence in...
KIMT
Charges dropped against Rochester man accused of threatening parents, assaulting police
ROCHESTER, Minn. – Charges have been dropped against a man accused of menacing his parents. Sean Robert O’Grady, 23 of Rochester, was arrested on July 28 and charged with terroristic threats, fourth-degree assault on a peace officer, and domestic assault. Rochester police say O’Grady’s parents called and said...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KIMT
Dodge County woman arrested for dragging someone from her vehicle is sentenced
WINONA, Minn. – A woman accused of dragging someone from a vehicle is sentenced to time served. Cherise Marie Dale, 32 of Kasson, pleaded guilty in Winona County District Court to careless driving as part of a plea deal that resulted in the dismissal of nine other offenses, including seven felony crimes.
KIMT
Man accused of leading north Iowa authorities on high-speed pursuit taken into custody
MASON CITY, Iowa - A man accused of stealing a vehicle and leading authorities on a high-speed pursuit earlier this month is in custody after he fled again. Nicholas Wilmarth is being held in the Cerro Gordo County Jail on felony theft and drug charges along with multiple other crimes.
myaustinminnesota.com
Austin man sentenced to jail time, supervised probation, fines and fees for felony assault charge in Mower County District Court
An Austin man who assaulted another man with brass knuckles at a residence in the 1000 block of 11th Avenue Southwest in Austin on May 29th, 2019 has been sentenced to jail time, supervised probation, fines and fees in Mower County District Court. 31-year old Jayden Leonard Sheldon was sentenced...
KIMT
Rochester man sentenced for 2018 gunfire
ROCHESTER, Minn. – Over four years after police said he fired a gun in the air during an argument with a girlfriend, a Rochester man is sentenced to probation. James Comer Grant, 42, was arrested in September 2018 and charged with reckless discharge of a firearm, two counts of threats of violence, and possession of a firearm after being convicted of a crime of violence. Rochester police said Grant had an argument with his girlfriend just before 11:30 pm near the area of 6th Avenue and 1st Street SW. He was accused of firing a single shot into the air and investigators said they found a .40 caliber shell casing at the scene and a .40 caliber pistol in Grant’s home.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KIMT
Guilty plea entered over Floyd County rape/kidnapping
CHARLES CITY, Iowa – A Floyd County man accused of rape and kidnapping is pleading guilty. Rodney Ray McCarty, 62 of Floyd, was accused of breaking into a woman’s home on July 26 and sexually assaulting her. Investigators say the victim was held captive for about two hours, raped, beaten, and eventually escaped when a friend arrived at her home.
KAAL-TV
Iowa man facing several driving-related charges after tractor trailer overturns
(ABC 6 News) An Iowa man is facing several driving-related charges after the tractor trailer he was driving overturned into a ditch on Sunday evening. According to the Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s department, at approximately 8:22 p.m., officers responded to a tractor trailer that had overturned at Thrush Ave. and 250th St.
myalbertlea.com
Law Enforcement Log
Yesterday at 9:44 a.m. A juvenile at Albert Lea High School was cited for possession of Marijuana and E-Cig 11:18 p.m. A Moped was stolen from 1201 Garfield Ave.
951thebull.com
Little Information Revealed as Investigation of North Iowa Woman’s Death Continues
It’s been three weeks since a north Iowa woman’s body was found in a river about 15 miles north of Mason City and officials have yet to release any details of the investigation. The Worth County Sheriff’s Office issued an update Friday that they continue to gather information...
KIMT
Albert Lea man pleads guilty to knife threats
ALBERT LEA, Minn. – A man accused of threatening two people with a knife has been sentenced to nearly two years in prison. Jose Adan Mendoza III, 24 of Albert Lea, was arrested on March 2, 2020, and charged with second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon and threats of violence. Police say he went to an Albert Lea home and threatened two people with a butcher knife, pointing it at them and saying “I will kill you.”
Iowa Speeder Clocked At 126 MPH
(Des Moines) Another driver’s facing charges for going over 120 miles per hour on an Iowa highway. The State Patrol says a trooper stopped the driver going 55 over the speed limit in Cerro Gordo County. The driver was also arrested for drunk driving. Last weekend, another trooper stopped two drivers who were driving over 100 miles per hour on I-35. ###
KGLO News
Authorities are asking for more information, patience in Northwood woman’s death investigation
NORTHWOOD — The Worth County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s patience almost a month after a Northwood woman’s body was found in the Shell Rock River. 45-year-old Melissa Jo Olson was found in the river near 390th Street and Raven Avenue between Grafton and Kensett on September 16th. The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation was called in to assist with the investigation.
cgcounty.org
Cerro Gordo County Sheriff's Office
Want to avoid in person contact? Did you know you can start a police report online?. We are the primary law enforcement agency for all rural areas in Cerro Gordo County as well as Plymouth, Rock Falls, Dougherty, Swaledale, Thornton and Meservey. Departments & Contact Information. Division Hours Phone/fax. Gun...
Comments / 0