Antioch girl, 16, reported missing in Hayward

By Amy Larson
 4 days ago

HAYWARD, Calif. (KRON) — A 16-year-old girl was reported missing to the Hayward Police Department and her parents say time is critical for getting the word out for the public’s help.

Talesha Falls, of Antioch, and a 15-year-old girl ran away from a nonprofit program in Hayward on Tuesday night. Her family told KRON4 that Falls is a high-risk missing person because she could be targeted by human traffickers.

Falls is 5-feet-tall, weighs about 150 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes. Anyone with information on Falls’ whereabouts is asked to call the Hayward Police Department at 510-293-7272.

Talesha Falls (Image courtesy Robin Falls)

Falls is a former Antioch High School student and she most recently attended an online school, her mother said. She may have been seen in San Lorenzo near Village Baptist Church with the 15-year-old girl on Thursday evening.

The missing girl’s family said they are “extremely worried” about her wellbeing. “The struggle is real for these girls to realize love is not in the streets but within their family,” Falls’ mother, Robin Falls, said.

Comments / 13

Edith Dixon
4d ago

May she return home safely in Jesus name. If someone has her, I pray that they have no peace or rest until they let her go!

