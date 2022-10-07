Read full article on original website
GodBless America
4d ago
a 19 year sentence is amazing considering the lenient sentences the STL city courts have been churning out lately.
Mr.Nice guY
4d ago
good for him.. I hope he gets beaten up and cornholed every day of that 19 years...
St. Louis woman allegedly abandons twins with Arnold babysitter
A 35-year-old St. Louis woman allegedly left her 2-year-old twins with a babysitter in Arnold, who contacted police after nearly 35 hours because she feared the mother had abandoned the boy and girl. The Department of Family Services took custody of the children, Arnold Police reported. The 23-year-old Arnold woman...
Toddler who fatally shot himself in south St. Louis ID’d, father arrested
Police identified a toddler who fatally shot himself in south St. Louis, one day after the tragic incident.
Officer knocked unconscious while trying to arrest suspect in North City, police say
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A police officer was knocked unconscious with a metal pipe while he tried to arrest a suspect in North City Monday night, police say. Around 10:00 p.m., officers in North City noticed a 2017 Red Hyundai Elantra that had been stolen from St. Louis County Sunday. Police say officers tried to pull the car over in the Baden neighborhood, but the Elantra kept going. The suspects crashed into two parked cars in the 1000 block of Gimblin; a 27-year-old man, another man, and a 17-year-old boy got out of the car and ran.
St. Louis police didn't cause fatal crash, court rules
JEFFERSON CITY — Three St. Louis police officers did not cause a fleeing drug suspect to crash into a woman’s vehicle, killing her and injuring someone else in 2019, a state appeals court ruled Tuesday. The decision by the Eastern District Court of Appeals said St. Louis Circuit...
Two injured in Alton fight, one critical
What is being described as several people fighting Monday night at an Alton apartment complex has sent two people to the hospital, at least one with serious injuries. Alton Police received a 911 call reporting the fight in the Landings at Belle Meadows apartment complex just before 10pm. According to...
Toddler shot in head in St. Louis, rushed to hospital
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Authorities say a toddler was shot in the head Monday in St. Louis and rushed to a hospital in critical condition. No additional details about the shooting were immediately released, but the parking lot of an auto parts store was taped off by police afterward. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that as of Sunday, 17 children have died this year by gunfire across the metropolitan area. At least 73 others have been injured in shootings. Nearly all of them were in St. Louis.
Maryland Heights shooting suspect in custody
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A man was injured in a shooting in Maryland Heights early Sunday morning. The shooting happened at approximately 1:44 a.m. in the 400 block of Fee Fee Road. When officers arrived at the scene, they found a 32-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds in the 11700 block of Dunlap Industrial Boulevard. He was taken to the hospital.
Woman killed in latest south St. Louis City hit-and-run
Details are emerging as St. Louis Police investigate a fatal hit-and-run along a busy south St. Louis street.
Driver killed in five-car crash in north St. Louis City
Another deadly accident Monday night, this one in north St. Louis.
Man dies after getting shot while watching TV in North County
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was shot and killed in north St. Louis County overnight. The Ferguson Police Department said the man was in the living room watching television in the 900 block of Thatcher when someone shot him from outside the residence. Officers found the man unresponsive and took him to a hospital where he later died. The shooting happened around midnight.
Creve Coeur police use a drone in arrest of 2 teens after overnight car break-ins in West County
Parents raise alarm over Rockwood School District eliminating crucial programming for low-income students. The Rockwood School District serves more than 20,000 students. Just last week, its board voted to end three programs specifically for black students. Parents who talked with News 4 said their children and others feel isolated and silenced.
Decomposed body found in car in north St. Louis, deemed suspicious
An investigation is underway after police found a decomposed body inside a car Monday.
Four indicted on gun charges
EDWARDSVILLE – Four people were indicted last week on weapons-related charges in separate cases by a Madison County grand jury. Michael A. Mason, 37, of Alton, was indicted Oct. 6 as an armed habitual criminal, a Class X felony; unlawful possession of weapons by a felon, a Class 2 felony; and reckless discharge of a firearm, a Class 4 felony.
Teenager hospitalized in Sunday night shooting
A 15-year-old was rushed to a hospital after being shot Sunday evening in a north St. Louis neighborhood.
Toddler dies after being shot in the head in south St. Louis
A toddler was pronounced dead at a hospital after he was shot in the head in south St. Louis on Monday.
STL County woman sentenced to 1 year and 1 day in prison after reaping fraud pandemic funds
A U.S. District judge sentenced a St. Louis County woman to a year and a day in prison Friday, October 7 after reaping fraudulent pandemic funds.
Tire store break-in in south St. Louis City
Police investigating a possible burglary at a tire business in South City Monday morning.
St. Clair man arrested for stealing vehicle in Franklin County, wife remains on the run
One man is taken into custody, and his wife remains on the run, for allegedly stealing a vehicle in Franklin County. David Bell, 41, of St. Clair, is charged with tampering with a motor vehicle and resisting arrest. His wife, Rachelle Bell, 44, of St. Clair, is not yet in custody and has not yet been charged.
Man killed while trimming tree in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — A man died at a hospital Saturday after part of an oak tree fell on him. The 35-year-old man was trimming a large oak tree at about 6:30 p.m. in the 4900 block of Aubert Court when a "large portion" of the tree fell on him, St. Louis police said.
1 dead, several ejected crash that may have involved racing, police say
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - One victim died in an accident that involved five cars in North City Monday evening. The accident happened near the intersection of Kingshighway and St. Louis Ave. around 5:00 p.m. Police say a 2020 Ford Mustang may have been racing with a 2017 Ford Mustang when it hit a 2008 Chevy Cobalt. The 2020 Mustang then went over the median dividing traffic on Kingshighway and hit a 2010 Lincoln MKS and another car.
