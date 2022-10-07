With Kyle Pitts (hamstring) sidelined, Franks saw a career-high 30 offensive snaps during Sunday's 21-15 loss to Tampa Bay but failed to haul in either of his two targets. Franks transitioned from quarterback to tight end this offseason and has slowly developed into a trustworthy option for the Falcons. With Pitts sidelined, he saw the second most offensive snaps among Atlanta's tight ends and garnered one more target than Anthony Firkser and Parker Hesse. However, both of Franks' pass-catching opportunities came on downfield shots and neither of them were close to being completed. Regardless, Franks' development is certainly worth monitoring, especially if Pitts remains sidelined for an extended period.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO