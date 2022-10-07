Read full article on original website
Pet Brings Peace to Tampa Hospice patientMedia TVTampa, FL
How Floridians Can Get a Free Ticket to Busch Gardens Based on the Performance of the Tampa Bay BuccaneersL. CaneTampa, FL
St. Petersburg Offers Shelter For Hurricane VictimsBryan DijkhuizenSaint Petersburg, FL
Major discount supermarket chain opens another new store in FloridaKristen Walters
4 Great Burger Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
CBS Sports
Texans' Brandin Cooks: Subdued output in win
Cooks caught four of six targets for 20 yards in Sunday's 13-6 win over Jacksonville in Week 5. There wasn't much happening in Houston's passing attack, which led to a season low in targets and yards for Cooks. He's still averaging more than eight targets per game, but the coaches realize there's a better chance to win games by having quarterback Davis Mills hand the ball off to Dameon Pierce. After amassing 22 targets and 136 yards in Weeks 1 and 2, Cooks has seen a total of 20 targets, resulting in 13 catches for 99 yards, the last three weeks.
CBS Sports
Falcons' Feleipe Franks: Sees career-high 30 offensive snaps
With Kyle Pitts (hamstring) sidelined, Franks saw a career-high 30 offensive snaps during Sunday's 21-15 loss to Tampa Bay but failed to haul in either of his two targets. Franks transitioned from quarterback to tight end this offseason and has slowly developed into a trustworthy option for the Falcons. With Pitts sidelined, he saw the second most offensive snaps among Atlanta's tight ends and garnered one more target than Anthony Firkser and Parker Hesse. However, both of Franks' pass-catching opportunities came on downfield shots and neither of them were close to being completed. Regardless, Franks' development is certainly worth monitoring, especially if Pitts remains sidelined for an extended period.
CBS Sports
Bruins' Brad Marchand: Moved to LTIR
Marchand (hip) was shifted to long-term injured reserve Monday, Matt Porter of The Boston Globe reports. Marchand is expected to be out until late November so this is just a cap-related move for the Bruins. The 34-year-old will be back in his usual top-line role once he's healthy and should still provide strong offensive numbers.
CBS Sports
Islanders' Josh Bailey: Team leader in points
Bailey led the team in assists with four and points with five this preseason. There was some thought that Bailey could be on the move this past offseason, as the Islanders were trying to shake up their offense. However, Bailey remains an Islander and is slated to begin the season with Jean-Gabriel Pageau on the third line.
CBS Sports
Vikings' Ty Chandler: Will not return
Chandler is out for the remainder of Sunday's game against the Bears with a hand injury. Chandler was active for just the second time in his rookie season Sunday. However, he still has not seen the ball on offense. He'll work to be back Week 6 against the Dolphins.
CBS Sports
What went wrong for the Rays in 2022, and what players might Tampa trade this offseason?
The Tampa Bay Rays became the first team eliminated from the 2022 postseason Saturday afternoon. Oscar Gonzalez and the Cleveland Guardians walked Tampa off in Game 2 of the new best-of-three Wild Card Series, and the Rays managed just one run in the two games. It was a solo homer by No. 9 hitter Jose Siri on Friday. Yep, that's a recipe for a quick postseason exit.
CBS Sports
Eagles' Jason Kelce: Managing sprained ankle
Kelce sustained a low-ankle sprain during Sunday's win over Arizona, Tim McManus of ESPN.com reports. Although Kelce was forced out of Sunday's matchup due to his ankle injury, he didn't sound too concerned about the issue after the game. He'll undergo an MRI to determine the grade of the sprain, while Cam Jurgens should see increased playing time if Kelce misses any games.
CBS Sports
Padres' Brandon Drury: Back on the bench for Game 3
Drury is out of the lineup for Sunday's Game 3 matchup with the Mets in the wild-card round. Drury will sit for the second time in the wild-card series, with Wil Myers replacing him once again at first base. Myers closed the regular season by going 8-for-22 with four extra-base hits over his final eight games, and that appears to have given him the edge on playing time over Drury thus far in the postseason.
CBS Sports
Braves' Spencer Strider: Inks long-term deal with Atlanta
Atlanta announced Monday that Strider (oblique) signed a six-year, $75 million contract extension that runs through the 2028 season. The contract includes a $22 million team option or a $5 million buyout for 2029. Strider becomes the latest in a growing list of young, foundational pieces to come to terms...
CBS Sports
Chiefs' Isiah Pacheco: Silent Monday night
Pacheco handled one carry for no gain and was not targeted during Monday's game versus the Raiders. Pacheco had seemingly broke through a barrier last week to the tune of 11 carries for 63 yards against the Buccaneers, but he followed that with a goose egg in production Monday on just two offensive snaps. The rookie doesn't play consistently enough to warrant lineup consideration at this point and is primarily viewed as a bench stash or dynasty league piece in a fluid Chiefs backfield.
CBS Sports
Mariners' Carlos Santana: Nursing hamstring issue
Santana aggravated a pre-existing hamstring injury during Saturday's Game 2 against Toronto but is expected to be ready for Game 1 of the American League Division Series on Tuesday against Houston, Daniel Kramer of MLB.com reports. A few days of rest has been beneficial for Santana, who was able to...
CBS Sports
Yankees' Jameson Taillon: Moves to bullpen for ALDS
Manager Aaron Boone said Taillon will be a relief option in the ALDS against Cleveland, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports. Scheduled off-days will allow the Yankees to use a three-man rotation on normal rest through Game 4 of the divisional series. Given the team's lack of bullpen depth, Taillon could be a prime candidate for middle-innings work, especially if any of the three starters fails to pitch deep into his game. The righty, who posted a 3.91 ERA and 151:32 K:BB in 177.1 innings this season, has never appeared out of the bullpen in six years of MLB action.
CBS Sports
Braves' Ozzie Albies: Ditches cast, likely out for NLDS
Albies is no longer sporting a cast to protect his fractured right pinkie finger and is scheduled to join Atlanta for its upcoming National League Division Series with the Phillies, though he's not expected to be activated from the 10-day injured list for this round of the postseason, Maria Torres of The Athletic reports.
