Wayfair's 5 Days of Deals Sale Brings Early Black Friday Furniture and Home Decor Steals Up to 80% Off

By Rebecca Rovenstine‍
 4 days ago
The Daily South

Amazon Quietly Marked Down Hundreds Of Christmas Decor Items Ahead Of Tuesday's Prime Early Access Sale

Are you already counting down until the holidays? October is the official start of the festive season, and we know some people like to decorate for Christmas well before Thanksgiving even arrives. For those itching to decorate and prep for the holiday season, we scoured through all of the Christmas deals currently live in advance of Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale—and we found some of the lowest prices we expect to see all season.
SHOPPING
ETOnline.com

Walmart's Competing Prime Day Sale Is Here — Shop the 25 Best Deals on TVs, Toys, Gifts and More

Walmart launched a huge fall sale today, just one day ahead of Amazon's first-ever Prime Early Access Sale. You don't need to wait to score extraordinary early Black Friday discounts with the Walmart Rollbacks and More sale. Featuring savings across the entire site, Walmart is kicking off the holiday season with deals on big-ticket holiday gifts, including the new Apple Watch, AirPods Pro, and 4K smart TVs.
SHOPPING
The Hill

Bed Bath & Beyond releases list of stores set to close

(NEXSTAR) — As it continues to face financial uncertainty, home goods chain Bed Bath & Beyond is preparing to close 150 stores and cut its workforce by about 20%. The retailer has released a list identifying over one third of those stores set to close in the coming weeks.
BUSINESS
People

10 Seriously Big Deals to Grab at Amazon Right Now — All Under $10

Save up to 58 percent on Hanes tights, Neutrogena face wash, Dr. Scholl’s socks, and more After searching for furniture or cleaning gadgets and seeing those costs quickly add up, it's nice to do a bit of online shopping that's guaranteed not to break the bank. That's why we've taken it upon ourselves to round up some of the best deals at Amazon right now —  and everything will only set you back $10 or less.  Shoppers will discover a slew of on-sale items including  a long-handled shower...
SHOPPING

