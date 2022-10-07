Everett (hamstring) caught one of his three targets for two yards in Sunday's 30-28 win over the Broncos. The Chargers decimated the Browns on the ground and thus attempted only 34 passes, but it was surprising to see Everett receive so few looks after three consecutive weeks with at least six targets. Fantasy managers might just have to chalk this one up to fluky game script, but with Keenan Allen (hamstring) theoretically expected to return shortly, it's possible the tight end could see fewer opportunities over the coming weeks. A Week 6 primetime matchup against the Broncos could be a good case study on Everett's workload in the immediate future.

NFL ・ 6 HOURS AGO