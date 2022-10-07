Read full article on original website
Related
wpr.org
Gov. Evers joins pact of states to move forward with regional hydrogen hub
Clean energy advocates hope a recent move by Gov. Tony Evers to join in a regional consortium will help Wisconsin win federal funding to expand hydrogen power in the state. Evers signed a non-binding Memorandum of Understanding. It's an informal collaboration between Wisconsin, Minnesota, Montana and North Dakota, marking the first phase of a long-term project to secure federal funding from the U.S. Department of Energy, or DOE, that would create a network of clean energy infrastructure projects and partners.
New survey finds broad support for expanding BadgerCare in Wisconsin
In a new survey, 70% of Wisconsin voters told pollsters that they supported expanding the state’s BadgerCare program — a proposal that has divided Democrats and Republicans in the Capitol but has been largely absent from the 2022 governor’s race. The poll was commissioned by the lobbying...
How Minnesota & Wisconsin Rank In Voter Turnout Compared To Other States
The 2022 Midterm election is coming up on November 8. You are probably just as sick as I am about the constant political commercials, phone calls, and text messages from campaigns. Between that and the Camp Lejeune lawyer ads, I've been going crazy!. I received a survey in the mail...
cwbradio.com
Wisconsin Utilities Propose Large-Scale Battery Projects
(By Danielle Kaeding, Wisconsin Public Radio) Wisconsin utilities have proposed a handful of large-scale battery projects, and the Inflation Reduction Act provides new incentives for energy storage. According to Danielle Kaeding with Wisconsin Public Radio, even so, supply chain constraints and challenges with connecting those projects to the grid may...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
milwaukeeindependent.com
Toxic Chemicals in War: Health providers for Wisconsin Veterans prepare to expand care for burn pit exposure
After federal lawmakers recently approved new benefits for veterans exposed to harmful chemicals, Wisconsin service providers are working to ramp up and meet the coming needs. Veterans may now enroll in benefits under the PACT Act, which President Joe Biden signed into law August 10 after Republican attempts in Congress to block it. Benefits processing is planned to start in January of next year. 30K to 75K Wisconsin veterans are eligible for new the benefits.
Report finds a decade of environmental neglect in Wisconsin
A new report by Wisconsin’s Green Fire, a nonprofit group whose mission is “to protect Wisconsin’s conservation legacy” by “promoting science-based management of natural resources,” says the state’s efforts to protect natural resources and human health are being paralyzed by special interests and political ideology, resulting in what the group calls a “public health crisis.”
Top Wisconsin midterm races tightening
(WTVO) — It is shaping up to be a tight midterm season in Wisconsin. New polls showed that two of the top races are neck-and-neck. A CBS YouGov poll has Republican Senator Ron Johnson up one percentage point over Democratic challenger Mandela Barnes. A different poll found that the state’s Democratic Governor Tony Evers is […]
wpr.org
Wisconsin, Midwest could be more resilient to climate change than other regions, futurist says
As scientists say climate change will make extreme weather become more severe or frequent, some futurists predict that could also drive more migration to Wisconsin and other Midwest states. The recent devastation brought about by Hurricane Ian displaced tens of thousands, marking just one example of how climate change could...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wizmnews.com
PFAS and crime debated by US Senate candidates in Wisconsin
Water pollution in Wisconsin, including the PFAS problem seen on French Island and in other places, is getting attention from the state’s candidates for U.S. Senate. During a Friday night debate in Milwaukee, Republican Senator Ron Johnson said that federal money should go toward real pollution instead of reducing carbon emissions which may cause global warming.
Wisconsin sheriffs’ advice for voters: Ignore the rhetoric
MONROE, Wis. — Amid the amped-up rhetoric about crime in the 2022 election, sheriffs on both sides of the aisle implore voters to do the hard work: ignore the talking points and do your homework on the candidates’ records. “It takes work on the voters’ part,” said Green...
FOX 21 Online
Republican Candidate for WI Governor Tim Michels Talks Line 5 Support
SUPERIOR, Wis. – The Republican candidate running for Wisconsin governor, Tim Michels, visited Superior ahead of the November midterm elections. During his visit, he met with locals to share his support for the line five pipeline in Northern Wisconsin. He argued its importance in saving energy costs as well as a source for consistent and reliable energy across the state and region.
Fiscal Facts: Electric, hybrid vehicle registrations surge
Hybrid and electric vehicle registrations continued their recent rapid increases throughout Wisconsin in 2021. In less than a decade, the number of electric and hybrid vehicles registered in Wisconsin has more than doubled. These vehicles remain less than 2% of the state’s total fleet. But their rapid growth has big...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Department of Revenue filed tax warrant against State Rep. Jill Billings
According to online court records, the assembly representative owes the state more than $10,000 in unpaid income taxes, interest, and penalties.
In search for illegal Wisconsin votes, activists uncover gaps — but no plot
Conservative activists are pushing officials to remove thousands of people from Wisconsin’s voter rolls, pointing to holes in the state’s voter database that have allowed some ineligible voters to cast a ballot. But their efforts also have spread misleading information, Wisconsin Watch found, conflating ineligible and eligible voters...
nbc15.com
Abortion rights mobilize voters for and against the issue
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Voters in favor and against abortion mobilized with one month left until the Wisconsin midterm election. The Madison Abortion Reproductive Rights Coalition for Healthcare or MARRCH rallied and walked from UW Madison’s Campus to Capitol Square advocating for abortion rights. MAARCH member Kim Gasper-Rabuck said...
GOP looks for veto-proof majorities in Wisconsin Legislature
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Republicans are hoping Tim Michels will defeat Democratic Gov. Tony Evers in November, but even if Evers prevails they could still reshape the battleground state by winning enough seats in the Legislature to override vetoes. If Republicans can flip five seats in the Assembly...
Mandela Barnes labors to shed 'defund the police' label in bid against Ron Johnson
MILWAUKEE — Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes opened his debate with Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) intent on dispelling his image as a soft-on-crime Democrat, an indictment by Republicans that was bolstered by his own words, making him the underdog in the Wisconsin Senate race.
Wisconsin Elections Commission deadlocks on poll watchers
The bipartisan Wisconsin Elections Commission can't agree on what to tell the state’s local election officials about how to handle poll watchers.
WEAU-TV 13
Attorney General candidate in Eau Claire
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Republican candidate for Attorney General Eric Toney held a Press Conference Monday calling for a response from current Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul. Toney was joined by several western Wisconsin law enforcement officials, including the sheriffs for Dunn, Pepin, St. Croix and Polk counties. Toney says...
WEAU-TV 13
Evers seeks applicants for Vernon County Register of Deeds
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Governor Tony Evers is announcing that he is seeking applicants for appointment as Register of Deeds in Vernon County. According to a media release from the Office of the Governor, the appointment will fill the vacancy created by the retirement of Marilyn Hauge on Dec. 31, 2022. The new Register of Deeds will serve for the remainder of the unexpired term that ends Jan. 5, 2025. Application materials must be received no later than 5:00 p.m. on Oct. 21, 2022. For more information about the position, you can contact Vernon County.
Comments / 0