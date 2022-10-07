ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

wpr.org

Gov. Evers joins pact of states to move forward with regional hydrogen hub

Clean energy advocates hope a recent move by Gov. Tony Evers to join in a regional consortium will help Wisconsin win federal funding to expand hydrogen power in the state. Evers signed a non-binding Memorandum of Understanding. It's an informal collaboration between Wisconsin, Minnesota, Montana and North Dakota, marking the first phase of a long-term project to secure federal funding from the U.S. Department of Energy, or DOE, that would create a network of clean energy infrastructure projects and partners.
cwbradio.com

Wisconsin Utilities Propose Large-Scale Battery Projects

(By Danielle Kaeding, Wisconsin Public Radio) Wisconsin utilities have proposed a handful of large-scale battery projects, and the Inflation Reduction Act provides new incentives for energy storage. According to Danielle Kaeding with Wisconsin Public Radio, even so, supply chain constraints and challenges with connecting those projects to the grid may...
milwaukeeindependent.com

Toxic Chemicals in War: Health providers for Wisconsin Veterans prepare to expand care for burn pit exposure

After federal lawmakers recently approved new benefits for veterans exposed to harmful chemicals, Wisconsin service providers are working to ramp up and meet the coming needs. Veterans may now enroll in benefits under the PACT Act, which President Joe Biden signed into law August 10 after Republican attempts in Congress to block it. Benefits processing is planned to start in January of next year. 30K to 75K Wisconsin veterans are eligible for new the benefits.
WausauPilot

Report finds a decade of environmental neglect in Wisconsin

A new report by Wisconsin’s Green Fire, a nonprofit group whose mission is “to protect Wisconsin’s conservation legacy” by “promoting science-based management of natural resources,” says the state’s efforts to protect natural resources and human health are being paralyzed by special interests and political ideology, resulting in what the group calls a “public health crisis.”
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Top Wisconsin midterm races tightening

(WTVO) — It is shaping up to be a tight midterm season in Wisconsin. New polls showed that two of the top races are neck-and-neck. A CBS YouGov poll has Republican Senator Ron Johnson up one percentage point over Democratic challenger Mandela Barnes. A different poll found that the state’s Democratic Governor Tony Evers is […]
wizmnews.com

PFAS and crime debated by US Senate candidates in Wisconsin

Water pollution in Wisconsin, including the PFAS problem seen on French Island and in other places, is getting attention from the state’s candidates for U.S. Senate. During a Friday night debate in Milwaukee, Republican Senator Ron Johnson said that federal money should go toward real pollution instead of reducing carbon emissions which may cause global warming.
FOX 21 Online

Republican Candidate for WI Governor Tim Michels Talks Line 5 Support

SUPERIOR, Wis. – The Republican candidate running for Wisconsin governor, Tim Michels, visited Superior ahead of the November midterm elections. During his visit, he met with locals to share his support for the line five pipeline in Northern Wisconsin. He argued its importance in saving energy costs as well as a source for consistent and reliable energy across the state and region.
WausauPilot

Fiscal Facts: Electric, hybrid vehicle registrations surge

Hybrid and electric vehicle registrations continued their recent rapid increases throughout Wisconsin in 2021. In less than a decade, the number of electric and hybrid vehicles registered in Wisconsin has more than doubled. These vehicles remain less than 2% of the state’s total fleet. But their rapid growth has big...
nbc15.com

Abortion rights mobilize voters for and against the issue

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Voters in favor and against abortion mobilized with one month left until the Wisconsin midterm election. The Madison Abortion Reproductive Rights Coalition for Healthcare or MARRCH rallied and walked from UW Madison’s Campus to Capitol Square advocating for abortion rights. MAARCH member Kim Gasper-Rabuck said...
WEAU-TV 13

Attorney General candidate in Eau Claire

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Republican candidate for Attorney General Eric Toney held a Press Conference Monday calling for a response from current Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul. Toney was joined by several western Wisconsin law enforcement officials, including the sheriffs for Dunn, Pepin, St. Croix and Polk counties. Toney says...
WEAU-TV 13

Evers seeks applicants for Vernon County Register of Deeds

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Governor Tony Evers is announcing that he is seeking applicants for appointment as Register of Deeds in Vernon County. According to a media release from the Office of the Governor, the appointment will fill the vacancy created by the retirement of Marilyn Hauge on Dec. 31, 2022. The new Register of Deeds will serve for the remainder of the unexpired term that ends Jan. 5, 2025. Application materials must be received no later than 5:00 p.m. on Oct. 21, 2022. For more information about the position, you can contact Vernon County.
VERNON COUNTY, WI

