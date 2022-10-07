ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boynton Beach, FL

Police Rush To Boca Raton High School

REPORT OF ARMED SUSPECT. NOTHING IMMEDIATELY FOUND… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATE: 10:37 a.m. — The Palm Beach County School District tells us that EVERYTHING IS UNDER CONTROL at Boca High. The Code Red has been lifted. UPDATE: There may be a “mass SWATTING” incident developing across South Florida this morning. That’s when someone […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
Shooting Leaves One Dead In West Boca Raton

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A shooting late Sunday night in West Boca Raton left one person dead. The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office and Palm Beach County Fire Rescue were called to the 9400 block of Aegean Drive which is north of Yamato […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
In Boynton Beach, 98-Year-Old Killed In Crash With 99-Year-Old

Woman Named Green In Crash With Woman Named Greenblatt. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOYNTON BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — We don’t mean to make light of death, but what are the odds of a 99-year-old woman named Green getting into a crash with a 98-year-old woman named Greenblatt? Turns […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
Parkland Crime Update: Drone Crash and Fraud

Through our joint effort with the Broward Sheriff’s Office to share updates with residents, this is a summary of crimes and other Parkland incidents through Oct. 3, 2022. A burglary conveyance was reported on 09/30/2022. An unknown male subject entered the victim’s unlocked vehicle without the owner’s permission, but nothing was taken. Area canvassing complete.
97-year-old woman dies from injuries sustained in crash

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A 97-year-old driver died from her injuries sustained in a car crash, over a month ago. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said Ricki Greenblatt, 97, was exiting a plaza on Hagen Ranch Rd, headed eastbound. Susanne Greene was driving her Volkswagen Jetta southbound on the same road, when Greenblatt pulled out in front of her.
West Boca Raton Woman Drives Wrong Way on 441, Arrested For DUI

When Asked If Suffering Medical Emergency, Says “I Don’t Know.” Allegedly Admits Coming From “A Bar.” BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — West Boca Raton resident Janet Conrad is facing a DUI charge after police say she was seen driving the wrong way on U.S. […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
Closing arguments to begin in Parkland school shooter trial

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (WPEC) — Closing arguments are expected to begin Tuesday morning in the sentencing trial of Parkland school shooter, Nikolas Cruz. The seven-man, five-woman jury will then begin deliberations to decide whether to recommend a sentence of life in prison or death for the now 24-year-old. The...
