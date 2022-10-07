Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This City in Florida is Called "the Venice of America" and Has 165 Miles of Canals and Gondola RidesL. CaneFort Lauderdale, FL
Luxury sports lounge Bounce Sporting Club coming soon to Delray BeachBest of South FloridaDelray Beach, FL
Would you visit the (maybe) haunted New River Inn in Fort Lauderdale, Florida?Evie M.Fort Lauderdale, FL
3 Great Steakhouses in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
David Hogg on ending gun violence, building a movement and his future in activismThe Tufts DailyParkland, FL
Related
cbs12.com
Boca Raton High School cleared after police investigate reports of an armed subject
BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — UPDATE: The school has been cleared after authorities found nothing suspicious on campus. The Boca Raton Police Department said officers are responding to reports of an armed suspect at Boca Raton High School. The school is on a precautionary code red lockdown, and authorities...
cbs12.com
Man sentenced to life in prison for 2019 killing in Lake Worth Beach
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The man convicted of a murder that took place almost three years ago in Lake Worth Beach has been sentenced to life in prison. Jonathan Major, 37, was found guilty of shooting Saeed Wallace of Boca Raton to death. Deputies said Major and...
Police Rush To Boca Raton High School
REPORT OF ARMED SUSPECT. NOTHING IMMEDIATELY FOUND… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATE: 10:37 a.m. — The Palm Beach County School District tells us that EVERYTHING IS UNDER CONTROL at Boca High. The Code Red has been lifted. UPDATE: There may be a “mass SWATTING” incident developing across South Florida this morning. That’s when someone […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
True Crime of Palm Beach County: Killer clown with balloons fatally shoots woman at front door in Wellington
Marlene Warren's killing in 1990 kicks off a new True Crime series by The Palm Beach Post. Suspect: Sheila Keen-Warren, age 27 at the time of the slaying. “Oh, how sweet,” Marlene Warren said that Saturday morning in May 1990 when she saw a clown with flowers and balloons at the front door of her Wellington home.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
South Florida schools locked down, cleared following hoax threats, police say
Authorities said at least 12 schools throughout the state, including several in South Florida, were hit with hoax threats and locked down on Tuesday.
cw34.com
Multiple reports of armed suspects on school campuses throughout South Florida
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Law enforcement responded to multiple calls regarding armed suspects on school campuses throughout South Florida on Tuesday. The first calls came in around 10 a.m. when police responded to reports about a possible incident at Miami Central Senior High School, according to CBS Miami.
850wftl.com
Boynton Beach apartment building locked down when an armed man barricaded himself in a unit
(BOYNTON BEACH, Florida)– Palm Beach County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a man threatening to harm himself in Boynton Beach Saturday. Officials with the PBSO said the man had an altercation with his girlfriend, then barricaded himself inside an apartment alone armed with a machete and a firearm. The ARIUM...
cw34.com
'Altercation' at the mall leads to one teen shot, another facing charges
BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — This case started with people calling about someone shot in the abdomen and lying near the sidewalk on SW 8th Street in Boca Raton. Police wrote, “The suspect fled the area.” That was on Sunday, Aug. 28. The time of day was not specified, but likely the late afternoon.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Man arrested after barricading himself inside Boynton Beach apartment
A spokesperson with the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said deputies arrested a man who was threatening to harm himself in Boynton Beach Saturday.
Shooting Leaves One Dead In West Boca Raton
BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A shooting late Sunday night in West Boca Raton left one person dead. The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office and Palm Beach County Fire Rescue were called to the 9400 block of Aegean Drive which is north of Yamato […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
Teens help victims after boat crashes in Martin County
A boat carrying six people crashed into a channel marker on the St. Lucie River in Martin County on Friday night, seriously injuring at least one person on board.
In Boynton Beach, 98-Year-Old Killed In Crash With 99-Year-Old
Woman Named Green In Crash With Woman Named Greenblatt. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOYNTON BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — We don’t mean to make light of death, but what are the odds of a 99-year-old woman named Green getting into a crash with a 98-year-old woman named Greenblatt? Turns […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Parkland Crime Update: Drone Crash and Fraud
Through our joint effort with the Broward Sheriff’s Office to share updates with residents, this is a summary of crimes and other Parkland incidents through Oct. 3, 2022. A burglary conveyance was reported on 09/30/2022. An unknown male subject entered the victim’s unlocked vehicle without the owner’s permission, but nothing was taken. Area canvassing complete.
cw34.com
97-year-old woman dies from injuries sustained in crash
BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A 97-year-old driver died from her injuries sustained in a car crash, over a month ago. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said Ricki Greenblatt, 97, was exiting a plaza on Hagen Ranch Rd, headed eastbound. Susanne Greene was driving her Volkswagen Jetta southbound on the same road, when Greenblatt pulled out in front of her.
cbs12.com
'Known shoplifter' facing felonies after bust at Walmart, but not for anything he took
GREENACRES, Fla. (CBS12) — A man considered a repeat offender at a local Walmart is being held in jail for more than shoplifting. A Palm Beach County sheriff's deputy wrote about being dispatched to the store on Forest Hill Boulevard in Greenacres late on Friday, Sept. 16, "in reference to a shoplifting in progress."
19-year-old man arrested for stealing drug from Lake Worth Beach pharmacy
A 19-year-old man has been arrested for stealing a drug from a Lake Worth Beach pharmacy while it was occupied.
cbs12.com
"New phenomenon:" Swatting calls across South Florida bring a new wave of worry
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Many schools across South Florida today were put under a ‘code red’ after several swatting calls came in. Swatting involves making false 911 calls to provoke a large law enforcement response. False active shooter calls are a growing phenomenon in the...
West Boca Raton Woman Drives Wrong Way on 441, Arrested For DUI
When Asked If Suffering Medical Emergency, Says “I Don’t Know.” Allegedly Admits Coming From “A Bar.” BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — West Boca Raton resident Janet Conrad is facing a DUI charge after police say she was seen driving the wrong way on U.S. […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
Martin County mother says hidden cameras caused 'path of destruction' for family
WPTV learned more Friday about how a Martin County family found hidden cameras that sheriff's office investigators said were used to spy on a 12-year-old girl.
cbs12.com
Closing arguments to begin in Parkland school shooter trial
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (WPEC) — Closing arguments are expected to begin Tuesday morning in the sentencing trial of Parkland school shooter, Nikolas Cruz. The seven-man, five-woman jury will then begin deliberations to decide whether to recommend a sentence of life in prison or death for the now 24-year-old. The...
Comments / 0