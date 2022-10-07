ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

WFMJ.com

Football: Computer rankings have 25 teams in playoff position

If the high school football playoffs started this weekend, 25 teams would be in position. Here's the latest high school football computer rankings. OHSAA Football Computer Ratings – Oct. 11, 2022 (Entering Week 9) Top 16 schools from each region in the final report Oct. 23 will qualify for...
FOOTBALL
WFMJ.com

Ten area football teams recognized in Associated Press poll

Ten Mahoning Valley high school football teams are ranked in this weeks Associated Press poll. Warren JFK is the highest ranked team. The Eagles are No.1 in Division VII. Others receiving 12 or more points: Perrysburg 38. Centerville 37. DIVISION II. 1. Akron Hoban (12) 8-0 173. 2. Cincinnati Winton...
HIGH SCHOOL
Valley News Dispatch

Valley girls soccer closes in on rare playoff berth

The Valley girls soccer team has a chance to set a record and do what only one other team has done in the program’s 20 years. With a win or a tie Wednesday at Deer Lakes, the Vikings (6-6 overall, 5-5 Section 2-2A) will clinch a WPIAL playoff spot for only the second time. The other came in 2016.
SOCCER

