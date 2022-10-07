ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ventura County, CA

kclu.org

A Santa Barbara festival is giving people the chance to meet the folks who fish off our shores

The Santa Barbara Harbor and Seafood Festival gives people the chance to try locally caught fish and seafood, as well as meet the fishermen and women who harvested it. "It's really a great opportunity to introduce people to our seafood industry here, and meet our fisher-people, face to face and learn about the environment aspect," said Chris Bell from the City of Santa Barbara Waterfront Department.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
CBS News

Look At This: Lake Balboa Park

A local taste of the great outdoors located right in the middle of the San Fernando Valley. Tonight, Desmond Shaw takes a look at Lake Balboa Park which has become a popular destination for many families across the Southern California.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Ojai, CA
California Entertainment
Ventura County, CA
Ventura County, CA
TMZ.com

Conan O'Brien Gets Offer He Can't Refuse for $16.5M Beach House

Conan O'Brien can break out the bubbly ... because he just accepted an offer on his oceanfront home. Conan's been on the hunt for a buyer since July. He had listed the property in Carpinteria, CA, just south of Santa Barbara, for $16,500,000. Conan's 2,142 square foot pad is just...
CARPINTERIA, CA
The Daily Scoop

This Location Near Los Angeles Has Remnants of A City Wiped Away by A Landslide

This area in San Pedro, California was named "Sunken City" by locals.(Creative Commons/Rickmke) If you're looking for one of the most unique and historical spots in San Pedro, California, this location will blow you away! Located on the West Coast about 25 miles south of Los Angeles, there is a small portion of land near the cliffs dubbed "Sunken City," by locals. The area is littered with foundations and streets that once made connected Paseo Del Mar to Pacific avenue.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Sophie B. Hawkins
birchrestaurant.com

14 Best Restaurants in Pasadena, CA

If you’ve recently made a move to Pasadena, California, you might be looking for an easy way to get to know the area. Leaving behind all of your favorite spots to eat and places to hang out can put a damper on something as exciting as moving to a new location.
PASADENA, CA
