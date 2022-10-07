Read full article on original website
A Powerful Trip Down Memory Lane At This 53 Year Restaurant In Los Angeles
And you can keep the souvenir barrel as wellCredit: @thewarehouserestaurant /Instagram. (Los Angeles, CA) - The original Warehouse Restaurant has been welcoming people into their family-friendly space with ship decor and strong drinks since 1969. But, what makes this particular restaurant stand out from the rest?
kclu.org
A Santa Barbara festival is giving people the chance to meet the folks who fish off our shores
The Santa Barbara Harbor and Seafood Festival gives people the chance to try locally caught fish and seafood, as well as meet the fishermen and women who harvested it. "It's really a great opportunity to introduce people to our seafood industry here, and meet our fisher-people, face to face and learn about the environment aspect," said Chris Bell from the City of Santa Barbara Waterfront Department.
pacbiztimes.com
Region’s breweries take home barrel of medals from Great American Beer Festival
The tri-county region’s breweries came home from the 2022 Great American Beer Festival in Denver with gold medals in five different categories and a handful of silver and bronze medals, too. The Great American Beer Festival is one of the world’s top beer competitions, and the 2022 edition ended...
CBS News
Look At This: Lake Balboa Park
A local taste of the great outdoors located right in the middle of the San Fernando Valley. Tonight, Desmond Shaw takes a look at Lake Balboa Park which has become a popular destination for many families across the Southern California.
foxla.com
Homeless man breaks into Venice restaurant for second time in a week; this time through skylight
Homeless man allegedly breaks into Venice restaurant for the second time in a week. Business owners in Venice say they're struggling with the local homeless population. The general manager of Baja Cantina say they beefed up security after a recent break-in. Then days later, someone broke in through the roof.
TMZ.com
Conan O'Brien Gets Offer He Can't Refuse for $16.5M Beach House
Conan O'Brien can break out the bubbly ... because he just accepted an offer on his oceanfront home. Conan's been on the hunt for a buyer since July. He had listed the property in Carpinteria, CA, just south of Santa Barbara, for $16,500,000. Conan's 2,142 square foot pad is just...
Lynette Romero Reflects on First Day Anchoring Today in LA After KTLA Exit
Watch: Lynette Romero Shares Update on Fired KTLA Co-Anchor Mark Mester. News, weather, traffic and Lynette Romero. On Oct. 10, the former KTLA anchor made her debut working on KNBC's Today in LA morning show. "It's 10/10," Lynette said alongside co-anchor Adrian Arambulo, meteorologist Belen De Leon and traffic anchor...
This Location Near Los Angeles Has Remnants of A City Wiped Away by A Landslide
This area in San Pedro, California was named "Sunken City" by locals.(Creative Commons/Rickmke) If you're looking for one of the most unique and historical spots in San Pedro, California, this location will blow you away! Located on the West Coast about 25 miles south of Los Angeles, there is a small portion of land near the cliffs dubbed "Sunken City," by locals. The area is littered with foundations and streets that once made connected Paseo Del Mar to Pacific avenue.
kclu.org
Rain? It could happen on the Central and South Coasts on and off through mid-week
The weather for the Central and South Coasts is going to be very interesting for at least through Wednesday, with the potential for rain. A low pressure system off the coast is setting the stage for some thunderstorms, and even scattered rainfall. The best chance for thunderstorms is in Ventura...
Cooler temperatures, chance of showers, thunderstorms expected in SoCal Tuesday
Southern California is going to start feeling like fall with cooler temperatures and a chance of showers and thunderstorms in parts of the region.
kclu.org
Body of missing Ventura County man found in Santa Monica Mountains
The search for a missing man in Ventura County has a grim ending. Jose Velasquez was last seen in the Thousand Oaks area in July. Someone saw him in the Janss Marketplace July 27. His van was later discovered parked in a Newbury Park neighborhood. A search failed to turn...
5 Southern California pizza shops ranked best in the country, according to Yelp
Whether you prefer them thick and saucy, thin and crispy, loaded with toppings or simply covered in cheese, the definition of the perfect slice of pizza comes in all shapes and sizes. To celebrate International Pizza Month, pie aficionados have spoken on Yelp to crown the Top 100 Places for Pizza in the U.S. The […]
birchrestaurant.com
14 Best Restaurants in Pasadena, CA
If you’ve recently made a move to Pasadena, California, you might be looking for an easy way to get to know the area. Leaving behind all of your favorite spots to eat and places to hang out can put a damper on something as exciting as moving to a new location.
This Restaurant Serves The Best Cheesecake In California
Here's where you can find it.
Man celebrates birthday by handing out 500 bags of food to homeless in Skid Row
"Not everyone's life is the same and if they're in the position to help others, they definitely should so," he said.
You’ll Never Be Able To Afford Retirement in These Cities — So Look Here Instead
Frequently, the top locations on people's lists of potential cities to live out their golden years don't have a lot of crossover with America's most affordable cities, leaving plenty of people...
Fireworks will light up the sky to celebrate Stearns Wharf in Santa Barbara
Santa Barbara's Stearns Wharf celebrates 150 years this Saturday. At sunset, about 7 p.m., there will be a fireworks show. Throughout the day there will be music and activities. The post Fireworks will light up the sky to celebrate Stearns Wharf in Santa Barbara appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
How California’s Bullet Train Went Off the Rails
LOS ANGELES — Building the nation’s first bullet train, which would connect Los Angeles and San Francisco, was always going to be a formidable technical challenge, pushing through the steep mountains and treacherous seismic faults of Southern California with a series of long tunnels and towering viaducts.
Grandson of 'Bonanza' actor Michael Landon fatally struck by Metro bus in Rancho Palos Verdes
The daughter of the late actor Michael Landon, who is best known for his roles in hit TV shows like "Bonanza" and "Little House on the Prairie", is asking for a possible witness in the death of her son to come forward and help in the investigation.
‘A dark day for our City of Angels’: local leaders sound off on racist remarks in leaked audio
Public officials from across Los Angeles County have released statements denouncing the offensive and racist remarks made during a private meeting held last year between three sitting L.A. City Council members and a local union leader. Audio from the meeting was published Sunday in a report by the Los Angeles Times. Since the […]
