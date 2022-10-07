Read full article on original website
Animal rights activists not guilty in theft of Utah piglets
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A jury in Utah found two animal rights activists not guilty on charges of burglary and theft after they allegedly took two sick piglets from an industrial pig farm. Activists Wayne Hsiung and Paul Picklesimer with the California-based group Direct Action Everywhere had argued...
Idaho Republicans supporting Democrat for attorney general
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Nearly 50 longtime Idaho Republicans, including a former governor and dozens of other past and current officeholders, on Tuesday endorsed the Democratic candidate for attorney general in November’s election. Republicans attended a news conference at the Statehouse with Boise attorney Tom Arkoosh, who has...
Climate advocates shut down DC beltway inner loop
SILVER SPRING, Md. (AP) — Protesters briefly shut down the inner loop of the Capital Beltway in Maryland on Monday morning and state police said seven people were arrested at the scene. Images from the scene showed people in yellow vests sitting on the highway near the U.S. 29/Colesville...
Editorial Roundup: Texas
Dallas Morning News. October 5, 2022. Editorial: Poisonous abandoned oil wells are all over North Texas. State must make sure it receives $344 million in federal money to plug troublesome orphan wells. Tens of thousands of dangerous and abandoned oil wells pierce the Texas landscape. Because they were never plugged...
Colorado: 30,000 noncitizens got vote registration mailer
DENVER (AP) — Colorado’s secretary of state office says it mistakenly sent postcards to about 30,000 noncitizens encouraging them to register to vote, blaming the error on a database glitch related to the state's list of residents with driver's licenses. The office of Democratic Secretary of State Jena...
Auto policy costs star in Georgia insurance regulator race
ATLANTA (AP) — Auto insurance costs have become the central issue in the election for Georgia's next insurance commissioner. John King, the Republican incumbent appointed by Gov. Brian Kemp, says he's looking for ways to protect consumers but also strike a balance to make sure insurers don't flee the state.
Editorial Roundup: Michigan
Detroit News. October 8, 2022. Michigan State Police are showing a baffling lack of urgency in determining and disseminating what impact a crime lab forensic scientist fired for mishandling documents may have on criminal prosecutions in the state. Sarah Nutter, who worked at MSP’s Northville lab, was fired 10 months...
Wild horse rights advocates say 14 horses killed in Arizona
SPRINGERVILLE, Ariz. (AP) — Wild horse rights advocates are calling on authorities to prosecute whoever is responsible for the reported killing of more than a dozen wild horses in northeastern Arizona. U.S. Forest Service officials announced Friday that they were investigating the horse deaths, but didn’t release any details....
AG is among 4 finalists for Northern New Mexico College post
ESPANOLA, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico Attorney General Hector Balderas is one of four finalists being considered for president of Northern New Mexico College, according to media reports. Balderas is leaving office at the end of this year. The Santa Fe New Mexican reports that another finalist is Dr....
Editorial Roundup: Nebraska
Lincoln Journal Star. October 6, 2022. Editorial: Voter ID fixes an issue state doesn’t face. Driven by former President Trump’s unfounded claims of a stolen election and massive voter fraud, election security has become a contentious political issue that has generated attempts to change election and voting laws across the country.
Tennessee deadline Tuesday to register to vote in November
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennesseans are running out of time to register to vote in the Nov. 8 primary election. By Tuesday’s deadline, U.S. citizens with a driver’s license or a photo ID issued by the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security can register at GoVoteTN.com. Or they can download an application and submit or postmark it to the county election commission office by Tuesday.
Editorial Roundup: Illinois
Arlington Heights Daily Herald. October 6, 2022. Editorial: Campaigns expose specific examples of folly of partisan political boundaries. The run-up to the Nov. 8 election serves as a reminder of the need for redistricting reform to put an end to political gerrymandering in Illinois. “The Fair Maps Amendment,” a bipartisan...
3 being inducted into Kentucky Teacher Hall of Fame
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP) — Three Kentucky teachers will be inducted into the Gov. Louie B. Nunn Kentucky Teacher Hall of Fame this fall. The inductees are Katy Cecil, Addie Henry and the late Wilma Pace. Cecil is an English and public speaking teacher at LaRue County High School...
Utilities Commission says CO2 pipeline fee could be $400,000
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota's Public Utilities Commission on Tuesday authorized its staff to begin reviewing an application for a pipeline designed to transport carbon dioxide from ethanol refineries to an underground site in Illinois, assessing a filing fee of up to $400,000. The pipeline is the...
Small business loan deadline approaching in Tennessee
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Private nonprofit organizations in 13 Tennessee counties have a few more weeks to file for federal economic injury disaster loans for losses from storms and tornadoes last December. The eligible counties are Cheatham, Davidson, Decatur, Dickson, Dyer, Gibson, Henderson, Henry, Lake, Obion, Stewart, Sumner and...
Alaska’s Bering snow crab, king crab seasons canceled
SEATTLE (AP) — Alaska officials have canceled the fall Bristol Bay red king crab harvest, and for the first time, have also scrapped the winter harvest of smaller snow crab. The move is a double whammy to a fleet from Alaska, Washington and Oregon chasing Bering Sea crab in harvests that in 2016 grossed $280 million, The Seattle Times reported.
