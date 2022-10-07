Little ghouls and ghosts can take a fun walk through the gardens of the Quad City Botanical Center after dark!. The Quad City Botanical Center invites kids of all ages to experience a not-so-scary lighted walk to search for all kinds of creepy-crawlies, bats and jack o’lanterns down the darkened pathways and be on the lookout for the Halloween train. The walk takes place both indoors and outdoors, so dress appropriately for the weather and a walk across the lawn. All children take home a goodie bag after the fun, so leave your trick-or-treat buckets at home.

