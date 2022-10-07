Read full article on original website
District continues community-based planning with survey
The Davenport Community School District continues its community-based facilities planning process by reaching out to all district residents to gather input regarding the district’s facility needs with a community-wide survey. The survey, according to a news release, is a critical step in the district’s development of a long-range facility...
Scott County Iowa legislative candidates invited to interfaith forum
Candidates in contested Scott County races for Iowa legislative seats have been invited to participate in an interfaith forum. The candidate forum, hosted by Beit Shalom Chai Impact, is intended for candidates to respond to questions from voters representing minority faith communities. Candidates will have the opportunity to address questions and potential concerns, including rising anti-Semitism and other forms of hatred, and to share their respective viewpoints regarding legislating theological issues.
Red Cross sets training for volunteers to help with hurricane destruction
American Red Cross volunteers from across the country are working around the clock in Florida to provide food, shelter and comfort for people facing the heartbreaking devastation left behind by Hurricane Ian. More than 1,500 Red Crossers from all 50 states and the District of Columbia are focused on reaching out to offer relief and support so that no one faces this tough time alone, a news release says.
Seriously spooktacular Halloween family fun in the QCA
The Halloween season is upon us, and you can take the whole gang to some of these frightfully ghoulish events for family fun!. 6:30-8:00 p.m. – Not So Scary Halloween Walk, Quad City Botanical Center, Lighted walk through the gardens after dark. Kids receive a good bag. Costumes welcome. Tickets required (free for members).
Iowa author has ax to find in Bettendorf talk
Ed Epperly has been obsessed with a mass murder in a tiny Iowa town for over 65 years. The unassuming 87-year-old retired college professor will bring his fiendish tales of the 1912 Villisca, Iowa axe murders to the Bettendorf Public Library on Friday, Oct. 14. The 1:30 p.m. free talk is part of the library’s October Community Connections.
Hurra! Celebrate German heritage at German Fest
You can celebrate German culture and enjoy great music, food and beer right here in the QCA, even if you don’t own lederhosen! Director of Events for the Downtown Davenport Partnership Jason Gilliland polkaed his way to Local 4 to tell us all about all things German Fest. For...
London Mills Village Board pulls out of Spoon River Scenic Drive
LONDON MILLS, Ill. (WMBD) — The London Mills Village Board voted Thursday to remove itself from its role in the Spoon River Scenic Drive Fall Festival. “We just don’t have the manpower to run it anymore,” said coordinator Tracey Evitch. In a statement to vendors, the village...
Pet of the Week | Trixie and Roxie
It’s time for our Pet of the Week! Trixie and Roxie are a 5-month-old dynamic duo and are available for adoption at the Humane Society of Scott County.
Galesburg’s oldest lumber store to close. Here’s what’s next for Peoples
It will soon be the end of an era for Galesburg’s original retail home center and longest operating lumber yard. Peoples Do It Center will close its retail hardware and lumber store at 468 E. Berrien St., after the end of business Oct. 31. Peoples will continue and expand its rental division and also move its Stihl Outdoor Power Equipment Sales & Service across the street to 465 E. Berrien St.
Officials search for Davenport work-release escapee
Authorities are on the lookout for Darron Javares Paul Baynes, convicted of robbery first degree in Scott County. According to a release, Baynes failed to report back to the Davenport Work Release Center as required Friday, October 7. Baynes is described as a 25-year-old Black male, 6′ 4″ and 185 pounds. He was admitted to the work release facility on October 5, a news release says.
Learn about clinical trials at free Gilda’s Club workshop
Gilda’s Club will host a free educational workshop entitled “Frankly Speaking About Cancer: Clinical Trials” for anyone impacted by cancer on Thursday, Oct. 13, from 6-7:30 p.m. at Gilda’s Club Quad Cities Davenport Clubhouse, 1351 W. Central Park Ave.,, Suite 200, Davenport. Dr. Jad El Masri,...
Take a not-so-scary Halloween walk through the gardens
Little ghouls and ghosts can take a fun walk through the gardens of the Quad City Botanical Center after dark!. The Quad City Botanical Center invites kids of all ages to experience a not-so-scary lighted walk to search for all kinds of creepy-crawlies, bats and jack o’lanterns down the darkened pathways and be on the lookout for the Halloween train. The walk takes place both indoors and outdoors, so dress appropriately for the weather and a walk across the lawn. All children take home a goodie bag after the fun, so leave your trick-or-treat buckets at home.
Gandhi’s grandson will give free talk at Centennial
Augustana College will launch its new Global Lecture Series with Arun Manilal Gandhi, grandson of Mahatma Gandhi, with a free lecture on Monday, Nov. 14, at 7 p.m. in Centennial Hall, 3703 7th Ave., Rock Island. The Augustana Global Lecture Series, coinciding with International Education Week on Nov. 14-17, celebrates...
QC readings to return to Rozz-Tox in Rock Island
SPECTRA, the Quad Cities reading series, returns to Rozz-Tox on Thursday, Oct. 20 to celebrate the release of Skylar Alexander’s debut poetry collection “Searching for Petco,” released earlier this year by Forklift Books. Alexander – a native of Princeton, Iowa and 2022 master’s graduate of New York...
Gone are clean-up days, new Waste Management contract now allows for monthly bulk pickup
Changes are coming to trash and recycling collection in the City of Galesburg. The City Council on Monday approved a new five-year contract with Waste Management for the city’s refuse and recycling collection services and an additional two-year option. Interim City Manager Wayne Carl told council members there were...
Possible human remains found in Iowa landfill
(WHBF) – Law enforcement in Clinton County, Iowa, is investigating after suspected human remains were found in the county landfill. The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office and the Clinton Police Department were called to the Clinton County Landfill on Oct. 8 at approximately 10:44 a.m. after employees reported finding possible human remains. After further investigation, the […]
Rock Island grad honored by L’Oreal Paris
Rock Island native Jasmine Babers has been honored with a 2022 L’Oréal Paris Women of Worth award. One of 10 winners (and the only from the Midwest), Women of Worth honors extraordinary women who selflessly volunteer their time to serve their communities, according to the program website. This signature philanthropic program embodies the L’Oréal Paris belief that “Every Woman Is Worth It” by elevating women who find beauty in giving back.
(UPDATED) IA DCI assists in eastern Iowa homicide investigation: person of interest identified
Bellevue, Iowa – Authorities in eastern Iowa report during the early morning hours of October 9, 2022, Jackson County resident, Christopher Prichard was taken into custody without incident by law enforcement officials. He was arrested on warrants issued on September 30, 2022 for: Adjudicated Charge(s) – Violation of No Contact Order/Protective Order-Contempt. Original Charge(s) – Violation of No Contact/Protection Order Contempt. Prichard is currently being housed in the Jackson County Sheriffs’ jail.
Three-car accident closes part of Division St. in Davenport
One person was extracted from a flipped car and transported by ambulance after a three-car accident at the intersection of Division St. and Central Park Ave. in Davenport at approximately 10:20 a.m. on Sunday, October 9. Local 4 was on the scene, and one vehicle was completely flipped onto its top. Two other vehicles were […]
UPDATE: Person of interest in homicide case taken into custody
UPDATE: Law enforcement officials took Christopher Prichard into custody Sunday morning in connection to the death of Angela Prichard. According to a release from Richard Rahn, the Iowa Department of Public Safety Special Agent in charge of the case, “During the early morning hours of October 9, 2022, Jackson County resident, Christopher Prichard was taken into custody without incident by law enforcement officials. He was arrested on warrants issued on September 30, 2022 for: Adjudicated Charge(s) – Violation of No Contact Order/Protective Order-Contempt. Original Charge(s) – Violation of No Contact/Protection Order Contempt. Prichard is currently being housed in the Jackson County Sheriffs’ jail. The investigation into the death of Angela Prichard is ongoing An autopsy by the Office of the Iowa State Medical Examiner is scheduled for today. No further information will be released at this time.”
