ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portola, CA

Comments / 0

Related
Plumas County News

Missing Dallas area woman found in Reno

The Plumas County Sheriff’s Office and her family reported today, Oct. 11, that Jodi Page has been found in Reno. A relative told Plumas News that she was found by the police department in Reno and that she is safe and her family is getting in touch with her.
RENO, NV
Plumas County News

Dallas area woman goes missing after last being seen in Portola

Plumas County residents are asked to be on the lookout for a missing Dallas area woman who had been visiting Portola. According to her family and friends, Jodi Page, 45, was visiting a friend in Portola and was due to arrive back home on Friday, Oct. 7. She was last seen in Portola on Oct. 5, and the last physical location her phone pinged to was Bordertown in Nevada.
PORTOLA, CA
Plumas County News

School board candidates for Trustee Area 5 address priorities in forum

Typically when covering candidate forums, Plumas News relays the questions and responses as presented. But during the League of Women Voters forum held Oct. 4, which included the two individuals vying for Trustee Area 5 of the Plumas Unified School District, some statements required additional fact checking. That information will be included as necessary.
PLUMAS COUNTY, CA
FOX40

“Special” missing diamond found in Placer County

PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A diamond ring was found in a Colfax business parking lot and the Placer County Sheriff’s Office is looking to return it to its rightful owner. The sheriff’s office said on Thursday that this “special” diamond eternity ring has a distinguishing characteristic on it that only the owner would know. […]
PLACER COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Andrew Scott#Scott Mitchell#Honey May Basa Ez Cacao
Plumas County News

North Quincy Fire Resiliency Project public meeting scheduled Oct. 13

A public meeting to discuss the North Quincy Wildfire Resiliency Project will be held Thursday, Oct. 13 from 5 to 6:30 p.m. at the Quincy Library, located at 445 Jackson St. in Quincy. The Feather River Resource Conservation District and the Plumas National Forest Mount Hough Ranger District are holding...
QUINCY, CA
Plumas County News

Sheriff’s Blotter Sept. 30-Oct. 4: Increasingly odd behaviors

Information in the Sheriff’s Blotter is gathered from the dispatch logs provided by the Plumas County Sheriff’s Office. No individual’s names are reported. And those arrested should be presumed innocent until proven guilty. The following is a summary of activity for Sept 30-Oct. 4, 2022. September 30.
QUINCY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Rollover crash blocked Highway 70 near Oroville Monday morning

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - One person was injured in a rollover crash on Highway 70, according to CAL FIRE Butte Unit. CAL FIRE said the person has minor injuries after at least two vehicles crashed Monday morning. Highway 70 lanes near Cottonwood Road were blocked but authorities were able to...
OROVILLE, CA
2news.com

Reno-Sparks Indian Colony Hosts Fall Fest Native American Craft Fair

The Reno-Sparks Indian Colony hosted its Annual Fall Fest Native American Craft Fair on October 8, 2022. There will also be free trick or treat bags. There were unique, one of a kind gifts, jewelry, silverwork, beadwork, native house décor, baked goods with traditional foods, and more. Plus, Indian Tacos are being sold.
SPARKS, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Portola, CA
State
Nevada State
City
Quincy, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

Placer Sheriff: 2 suicide attempts prevented at Foresthill Bridge

The Placer County Sheriff’s Office confirmed two individuals were helped off the Foresthill Bridge this month. The first incident occurred Oct. 1 when deputies responded to a report of a female attempting to climb the bridge railing. The Sheriff’s Office reported deputies and CHP officers arrived to find several good Samaritans who talked the individual off the bridge.
PLACER COUNTY, CA
ABC10

Grass Valley man killed in crash

NEVADA COUNTY, Calif. — A Grass Valley man was killed after the Jeep Cherokee he was driving in overturned in Nevada County Friday night, officials with the California Highway Patrol said. The crash happened around 8 p.m. Friday on State Route 49, south of Streeter Road. CHP officers said...
GRASS VALLEY, CA
KOLO TV Reno

Man convicted of domestic battery in Sparks

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - A man has been convicted of domestic battery, the City of Sparks announced Monday. Jonathan Gomez-Gomez was convicted on one count. On the morning of Nov. 10, 2020 officers with the Sparks Police Department were dispatched to a residence for a call of a domestic disturbance.
SPARKS, NV
2news.com

Man reported missing from Pyramid Lake Paitue Tribe found safe

------------------- The Pyramid Lake Paiute Tribe is seeking community help in locating an individual who went missing Saturday night. Pacer Tobey was reported missing at around 12 a.m. on Saturday, October 8 in Reno. Pacer is described as 24-years-old, 5'10, 140 pounds and may be living with a disability. Family...
RENO, NV
susanvillestuff.com

Michael Allen Stewart – July 22, 2022

Born Jan 9, 1962, in Susanville CA to Olis and Sylvia Stewart. Michale entered into rest on July 22. Mike attended Lassen High School. After high school Mike worked for Turn Tom Tires, then worked for several logging companies. Mike loved being in the outdoors. He loved hunting, and fishing, and was a devoted 49’rs fan. He loved his dog named Stupid.
SUSANVILLE, CA
Plumas County News

Where I Stand: Staffing levels reach critical juncture at Sheriff’s Office; BOS needs to address pay, benefits

My name is Chandler Peay, President of the Plumas County Sheriff’s Employees Association. These comments are meant to address the state of the membership I represent and bring attention to issues within the county in hopes these concerns will be heard and addressed by the board, whom we have elected to represent us. Many have already spoken in the past weeks in regard to the upcoming health insurance premium increase.
PLUMAS COUNTY, CA
Lassen County News

Traffic stop leads to Susanville man’s arrest

A midnight traffic stop Friday, Oct. 7 led to the arrest of a Susanville man. Ryan Anthony Bock, 31, of Susanville, was arrested on charges of possession of narcotics/controlled substances for sales; possession of a controlled substance; felon in possession of a stun gun and a felony warrant from Plumas County.
SUSANVILLE, CA
2news.com

Lane And Shoulder Closures In Eastern Carson City

NDOT Crews will be closing some parts along Eastbound US-50 between North Lompa Land and Airport Road. The new 10-foot wide path is part of NDOT’s efforts to install Americans with Disabilities Act improvements on state highways; enhancing accessibility for all.
CARSON CITY, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy