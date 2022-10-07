Read full article on original website
Plumas County News
Missing Dallas area woman found in Reno
The Plumas County Sheriff’s Office and her family reported today, Oct. 11, that Jodi Page has been found in Reno. A relative told Plumas News that she was found by the police department in Reno and that she is safe and her family is getting in touch with her.
Plumas County News
Dallas area woman goes missing after last being seen in Portola
Plumas County residents are asked to be on the lookout for a missing Dallas area woman who had been visiting Portola. According to her family and friends, Jodi Page, 45, was visiting a friend in Portola and was due to arrive back home on Friday, Oct. 7. She was last seen in Portola on Oct. 5, and the last physical location her phone pinged to was Bordertown in Nevada.
Plumas County News
School board candidates for Trustee Area 5 address priorities in forum
Typically when covering candidate forums, Plumas News relays the questions and responses as presented. But during the League of Women Voters forum held Oct. 4, which included the two individuals vying for Trustee Area 5 of the Plumas Unified School District, some statements required additional fact checking. That information will be included as necessary.
“Special” missing diamond found in Placer County
PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A diamond ring was found in a Colfax business parking lot and the Placer County Sheriff’s Office is looking to return it to its rightful owner. The sheriff’s office said on Thursday that this “special” diamond eternity ring has a distinguishing characteristic on it that only the owner would know. […]
Plumas County News
North Quincy Fire Resiliency Project public meeting scheduled Oct. 13
A public meeting to discuss the North Quincy Wildfire Resiliency Project will be held Thursday, Oct. 13 from 5 to 6:30 p.m. at the Quincy Library, located at 445 Jackson St. in Quincy. The Feather River Resource Conservation District and the Plumas National Forest Mount Hough Ranger District are holding...
Plumas County News
Sheriff’s Blotter Sept. 30-Oct. 4: Increasingly odd behaviors
Information in the Sheriff’s Blotter is gathered from the dispatch logs provided by the Plumas County Sheriff’s Office. No individual’s names are reported. And those arrested should be presumed innocent until proven guilty. The following is a summary of activity for Sept 30-Oct. 4, 2022. September 30.
actionnewsnow.com
Rollover crash blocked Highway 70 near Oroville Monday morning
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - One person was injured in a rollover crash on Highway 70, according to CAL FIRE Butte Unit. CAL FIRE said the person has minor injuries after at least two vehicles crashed Monday morning. Highway 70 lanes near Cottonwood Road were blocked but authorities were able to...
2news.com
Reno-Sparks Indian Colony Hosts Fall Fest Native American Craft Fair
The Reno-Sparks Indian Colony hosted its Annual Fall Fest Native American Craft Fair on October 8, 2022. There will also be free trick or treat bags. There were unique, one of a kind gifts, jewelry, silverwork, beadwork, native house décor, baked goods with traditional foods, and more. Plus, Indian Tacos are being sold.
goldcountrymedia.com
Placer Sheriff: 2 suicide attempts prevented at Foresthill Bridge
The Placer County Sheriff’s Office confirmed two individuals were helped off the Foresthill Bridge this month. The first incident occurred Oct. 1 when deputies responded to a report of a female attempting to climb the bridge railing. The Sheriff’s Office reported deputies and CHP officers arrived to find several good Samaritans who talked the individual off the bridge.
goldcountrymedia.com
Placer County Sheriff's arrest log: Assault weapon possession, shoplifting, trespassing
Editor’s note: Arrest reports are released by the Placer County Sheriff’s Department. Suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty. Charges can be amended or dismissed. Sept. 28. Daniel Wayne Hunt, 37, was arrested at 9:15 a.m. on suspicion of possession of identifying information with the intent to defraud,...
Grass Valley man killed in crash
NEVADA COUNTY, Calif. — A Grass Valley man was killed after the Jeep Cherokee he was driving in overturned in Nevada County Friday night, officials with the California Highway Patrol said. The crash happened around 8 p.m. Friday on State Route 49, south of Streeter Road. CHP officers said...
KOLO TV Reno
Man convicted of domestic battery in Sparks
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - A man has been convicted of domestic battery, the City of Sparks announced Monday. Jonathan Gomez-Gomez was convicted on one count. On the morning of Nov. 10, 2020 officers with the Sparks Police Department were dispatched to a residence for a call of a domestic disturbance.
2news.com
Man reported missing from Pyramid Lake Paitue Tribe found safe
------------------- The Pyramid Lake Paiute Tribe is seeking community help in locating an individual who went missing Saturday night. Pacer Tobey was reported missing at around 12 a.m. on Saturday, October 8 in Reno. Pacer is described as 24-years-old, 5'10, 140 pounds and may be living with a disability. Family...
susanvillestuff.com
Michael Allen Stewart – July 22, 2022
Born Jan 9, 1962, in Susanville CA to Olis and Sylvia Stewart. Michale entered into rest on July 22. Mike attended Lassen High School. After high school Mike worked for Turn Tom Tires, then worked for several logging companies. Mike loved being in the outdoors. He loved hunting, and fishing, and was a devoted 49’rs fan. He loved his dog named Stupid.
Plumas County News
Where I Stand: Staffing levels reach critical juncture at Sheriff’s Office; BOS needs to address pay, benefits
My name is Chandler Peay, President of the Plumas County Sheriff’s Employees Association. These comments are meant to address the state of the membership I represent and bring attention to issues within the county in hopes these concerns will be heard and addressed by the board, whom we have elected to represent us. Many have already spoken in the past weeks in regard to the upcoming health insurance premium increase.
2news.com
PCSO: Two suicidal individuals helped off Foresthill bridge in one week
The Placer County Sheriff's Office says their deputies were able to talk down two suicidal individuals at the Foresthill Bridge in a span of one week. Just after noon on October 1st, Placer County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of a female attempting to climb the railing on the Foresthill Bridge.
Lassen County News
Traffic stop leads to Susanville man’s arrest
A midnight traffic stop Friday, Oct. 7 led to the arrest of a Susanville man. Ryan Anthony Bock, 31, of Susanville, was arrested on charges of possession of narcotics/controlled substances for sales; possession of a controlled substance; felon in possession of a stun gun and a felony warrant from Plumas County.
2news.com
Lane And Shoulder Closures In Eastern Carson City
NDOT Crews will be closing some parts along Eastbound US-50 between North Lompa Land and Airport Road. The new 10-foot wide path is part of NDOT’s efforts to install Americans with Disabilities Act improvements on state highways; enhancing accessibility for all.
2news.com
PCSO: Man arrested for burglarizing several homes, possession of suspected fentanyl
The Placer County Sheriff's Office says a man was arrested after burglarizing several homes and being in possession of suspected fentanyl. On September 14, 2022, at 2:45 a.m., a Placer County Sheriff’s deputy responded to a residence on Val Verde Road in Loomis, for a report of suspicious circumstances.
2news.com
Plumas County Sheriff's Office seeks public help in locating missing teen
The Plumas County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's help in locating a runaway/missing teen from the Portola area. During the evening of Wednesday, October 5, 2022, the Plumas County Sheriff’s Office took a report of a runaway/missing juvenile from the Portola area. The juvenile identified as Daryln De...
