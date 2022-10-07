MunaLuchi is a proud Media partner of this year’s DWP Congress in Bali! We are so excited to show off this gorgeous destination and share insight into this exclusive event!. During COVID, destination weddings were put on pause. Two years later, the world is finally opening up again. Engaged couples and travelers alike are itching to immerse themselves in new cultures, exciting experiences, and idyllic destinations. What better place to do that than Bali? Rich in culture, luscious flora, fauna, and surrounded by the Indian Ocean, Bali is the perfect place to tie the knot!

TRAVEL ・ 20 DAYS AGO