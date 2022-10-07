Read full article on original website
WECT
How oysters go from farms to dinner plates throughout North Carolina
SNEADS FERRY, N.C. (WECT) - People are used to having oysters served to them at a restaurant, but do you know what happens before they hit your table?. I spoke with Matthew Schwab, owner of Hold Fast Oyster Company in Sneads Ferry, to learn more about the intricate processes of an oyster farm.
WITN
People flood the streets of New Bern for Mum Fest 2022
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - Thousands of people gathered in the streets of New Bern to experience the thrill of Mum Fest featuring over four hundred vendors, four different performing areas, and more mums than meets the eye. A first-time festivalgoer says “it’s wonderful, - it’s great.” “It’s a really...
New Bern’s MumFest returns, bigger, better than ever
NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) – MumFest kicked off in downtown New Bern on Saturday, and organizers said it is bigger and better than ever. “I talked to the hot dog guy, somehow he knows somebody that’s kind of counting people, and there were 22,000 people that had been here or out by 11:45 this morning,” […]
newbernnow.com
Beautiful Weekend for MumFest — Were You Framed?
The streets of downtown New Bern were packed with businesses and nonprofit groups during MumFest this weekend, thanks to City of New Bern and Swiss Bear staff and volunteers. We wish we had more time to cover more events and MumFest booths and activities. Here’s some of many vendors and attendees:
This Greenville, NC Native Spends Up to $8 Million a Month Running His Businesses
This businessman and native of Greenville, NC explains how he spends up to $8 million a month running his businesses.Rolling Stone. A businessman and native of Greenville, North Carolina made a very shocking revelation recently on a podcast that he was featured on that had many people in awe - he stated that he spends anywhere from seven and eight million dollars a month making videos for his popular YouTube channel as well as promoting for several of his other businesses!
WITN
A sunflower field opened gates in Eastern Carolina
AYDEN, N.C. (WITN) - Simply Natural Creamery & Jersey Farm opened up its sunflower field Oct. 7. Their farm is located on Carson Edwards road in Ayden, and everyone is welcome to visit their sunflower field for endless rows of flowers. WITN talked to one couple who had just moved...
Residents addressing lack of grocery store in Grifton
GRIFTON, N.C. (WNCT) – In the town of Grifton, the lack of certain resources is making it hard for some, including the elderly, to get their groceries. This has been causing some to have to travel to nearby towns to get their basic needs. But, some town residents are stepping up to help their community. […]
WITN
Kinston to hold inaugural Pride Festival
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - ENC Pride’s inaugural Pride Festival will be held at Pearson Park on Saturday October 8th from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Kinston’s first major PRIDE celebration will be a family-friendly event for all ages that focuses on the values of inclusion and unification. There...
WITN
Roof caves in after fire erupts at Greenville building
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - After battling a fire much of the night Tuesday, Greenville firefighters will remain on the scene of a commercial building fire through the night. The fire is on Landmark Street and broke out around 8 p.m. Tuesday night. Greenville Fire/Rescue Spokesperson Jessica Blackwell says one part...
newbernnow.com
Riverkeepers Complete 150-mile Paddling Expedition in Eastern North Carolina
Three Riverkeepers from the East to the West Coast of the U.S. began their 150-mile exploration paddling from Smithfield to New Bern, North Carolina on Sept. 29, 2022. New Bern Now (NBN) met them as they completed their expedition at Glenburnie Park today, Oct. 8. Neuse Riverkeeper Samantha Krop is...
Carolina nights: NC police find ‘Ricky Bobby’ wanted for vandalizing sidewalk
GREENVILLE, N.C. — Police in North Carolina have apprehended a man who was caught on video spray-painting “NASCAR on USA” on city sidewalks. According to a Facebook post by the Greenville Police Department, “Ricky Bobby” was caught after the Sept. 23 spraying, which was done with a stencil.
wcti12.com
New Bern teen dies after weekend shooting
NEW BERN, Craven County — On October 8th, the New Bern Police Department responded to a shooting at the 600 block of First Avenue, New Bern. The victim was taken to a hospital. On October 10th, officials with the New Bern Police Department confirmed that the victim, Jamari I....
Two arrested on drug charges after call on domestic-related incident
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — What started out as a response to a domestic-related incident ended up being one where two people were arrested on drug charges. Daquan Tyrone Wainwright, 25, and London Sheryl Kebe, 18, both of Eider Loop Road in Jacksonville, were arrested by deputies with the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office on Sept. 29. […]
WITN
Teen shot following Greenville high school football game
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A teenager suffered a gunshot wound during the J.H. Rose High School football game against D.H. Conley. Greenville Police Department responded to the Arlington Boulevard and Hooker Road area around 9 p.m. Friday night. They received a call of gunshots being fired. Later, a 17-year-old teen...
WITN
A fight in Kinston left three severely injured and one shot
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Officers responded to a call about a fight on Sunday and found three women with deep cut wounds and one man shot. Early Sunday morning, around 1:40 am, Kinston Police responded to 1225 West New Bern Road after getting a call that a fight was happening.
WITN
Man killed when farm tractor hit from behind in Martin County
MARTIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A man was killed when his small tractor was hit from behind Thursday morning in Martin County. Trooper K.H. Wooten said the crash happened around 9:00 a.m. on Highway 125 near Smith Road, that’s between Oak City and Hobgood in Martin County. The trooper...
New Bern police investigating after person shot
NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — The New Bern Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened Saturday evening. Police said they responded to a call just after 5 p.m. in reference to shots fired. They found a person, who was not identified, suffering from a gunshot wound at the 600 block of First Avenue in […]
thewashingtondailynews.com
Sheriff’s Office to install security cameras in community
The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office is deploying community-based security cameras in areas of high-call volume, including a mobile home park just outside Washington, the location of an active murder investigation following a shooting last weekend. Cameras in place at Rivercreek Mobile Home Park and Old River Road in Pitt...
Craven County man released after drug, other charges arrested after search warrant
VANCEBORO, N.C. (WNCT) — A Vanceboro man is facing drug charges after his arrest by the Craven County Sheriff’s Office. Daryl Delshawn Staton, aka “Candoo,” 38, was arrested on Tuesday after a search warrant was executed at 3750 River Road Lot 1 in Vanceboro. Deputies found 59 grams of cocaine, nine grams of methamphetamine, in […]
newbernnow.com
New Bern Police Ask Public for Information About Shooting Investigation
On October 8, 2022, at 5:01 p.m., New Bern police officers responded to the 600 block of First Ave., New Bern, NC in reference to a shots fired call for service. Upon arrival, officers located a single victim suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim’s name is being withheld at this time. They were transported to a local hospital.
Comments / 0