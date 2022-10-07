ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bird flu worries prompt Albuquerque BioPark Zoo closures

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A popular penguin exhibit at the Albuquerque BioPark Zoo has been shut down due to concerns about bird flu. The Albuquerque Journal reports zoo officials announced Tuesday that Penguin Chill will be closed indefinitely as a precaution. No birds have tested positive for the virus....
