Plumas County News
Missing Dallas area woman found in Reno
The Plumas County Sheriff’s Office and her family reported today, Oct. 11, that Jodi Page has been found in Reno. A relative told Plumas News that she was found by the police department in Reno and that she is safe and her family is getting in touch with her.
Plumas County News
Dallas area woman goes missing after last being seen in Portola
Plumas County residents are asked to be on the lookout for a missing Dallas area woman who had been visiting Portola. According to her family and friends, Jodi Page, 45, was visiting a friend in Portola and was due to arrive back home on Friday, Oct. 7. She was last seen in Portola on Oct. 5, and the last physical location her phone pinged to was Bordertown in Nevada.
mendofever.com
Bureau of Land Management Lifts Fire Restrictions in Mendocino, Humboldt, Del Norte, and Other Northwest Counties
The following is a press release issued by the Bureau of Land Management:. The Bureau of Land Management has eased some fire restrictions on public lands managed by its Arcata and Redding field offices in Humboldt, Mendocino, Del Norte, Trinity, Shasta, Butte, Tehama and Siskiyou counties. The terminated fire prevention orders can be found here and here.
pvsaga.org
Sky Rocketing Heat Wave Hits Chico
On September 4th Pacific Gas & Electric (PG&E) released an alert to citizens’ phones preparing them for the possible heat-related power outages. PG&E asked all citizens to reduce energy use from 4 pm to 9 pm, and they also put out an excessive heat wave warning until the Thursday of that week due to an unusually strong heat dome that made its way across the western part of the US, covering all of California. This caused the air to become very dry, and sent the state into the triple digits where we saw record-breaking heat. The highest temperature recorded in California is 119 and the highest in Chico was about 117. Pleasant Valley as a whole had experienced difficulties during the heatwave with the heat. Sport practices had to be pushed back, football games had to start later than they normally would to allow players to play in a cooler climate, and PVHS’s own football homecoming got pushed back by two weeks to combat the heat. Chico hopes for cooler temperatures as we head into the fall.
jacobbarlow.com
Dutch Flat School
Dutch Flat was first settled by German brothers, Charles and Joseph Dornbach, and their wives, who built a log cabin on this site in the Spring of 1851. In 1859, the Dornbachs donated land for a schoolhouse to be built. The school operated continuously until 1962. Residents built three schoolhouses on this site. It now serves as the Dutch Flat Community Center.
Plumas County News
The Quincy Outdoor Theater Project is back
The Quincy Outdoor Theater Project is beginning to move forward after being stalled due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the devastating Dixie Fire. Tristan McMichael began this effort in 2019 as an early senior project during his time at Quincy Junior-Senior High School with the ultimate goal of constructing a community outdoor performance venue at Dame Shirley Plaza.
Plumas County News
School board candidates for Trustee Area 5 address priorities in forum
Typically when covering candidate forums, Plumas News relays the questions and responses as presented. But during the League of Women Voters forum held Oct. 4, which included the two individuals vying for Trustee Area 5 of the Plumas Unified School District, some statements required additional fact checking. That information will be included as necessary.
“Special” missing diamond found in Placer County
PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A diamond ring was found in a Colfax business parking lot and the Placer County Sheriff’s Office is looking to return it to its rightful owner. The sheriff’s office said on Thursday that this “special” diamond eternity ring has a distinguishing characteristic on it that only the owner would know. […]
krcrtv.com
Police Activity in Chico; residents asked to avoid Rio Lindo Avenue
CHICO, Calif. — UPDATE, OCT. 10, 4:55 PM:. Officials with the Chico Police Department (CPD) confirmed Rio Lindo Avenue has reopened to locals following a temporary closure due to unspecified police activity. They thank the public for their patience. -- BREAKING, OCT. 10, 4:40 PM:. Officers with the Chico...
Plumas County News
Public Notice, School Board Vacancy
The Governing Board of Plumas County Office of Education and Plumas Unified School District is seeking applicants for the position of Governing Board member. No candidate filed to run for District 3, the Chester/Lake Almanor area, in the upcoming General Election. As a result, a provisional appointment will be made to fill the position.
actionnewsnow.com
Deadline set to move houseboats temporarily stored at Lake Oroville parking lots
OROVILLE, Calif. - All vessels that are temporarily stored in the parking lots at Lake Oroville State Recreation Area public parking areas must be removed before March 1. The Oroville Lake Marinas LLC says the parking was never meant to be a permanent solution following a record low in water levels.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Paradise Motorcycle Accident Results in the Rider’s Death
Accident on Northbound Skyway Caused When Rider Veers Into Traffic. A fatal motorcycle accident was reported in Paradise recently. The rider was going along Skyway northbound between Pentz and Clark roads when his motorcycle veered into traffic that was oncoming, according to officers with the Paradise Police Department. The fatal accident occurred at about 5:00 p.m. when the rider collided with an SUV.
Plumas County News
North Quincy Fire Resiliency Project public meeting scheduled Oct. 13
A public meeting to discuss the North Quincy Wildfire Resiliency Project will be held Thursday, Oct. 13 from 5 to 6:30 p.m. at the Quincy Library, located at 445 Jackson St. in Quincy. The Feather River Resource Conservation District and the Plumas National Forest Mount Hough Ranger District are holding...
goldcountrymedia.com
Placer Sheriff: 2 suicide attempts prevented at Foresthill Bridge
The Placer County Sheriff’s Office confirmed two individuals were helped off the Foresthill Bridge this month. The first incident occurred Oct. 1 when deputies responded to a report of a female attempting to climb the bridge railing. The Sheriff’s Office reported deputies and CHP officers arrived to find several good Samaritans who talked the individual off the bridge.
Grass Valley man killed in crash
NEVADA COUNTY, Calif. — A Grass Valley man was killed after the Jeep Cherokee he was driving in overturned in Nevada County Friday night, officials with the California Highway Patrol said. The crash happened around 8 p.m. Friday on State Route 49, south of Streeter Road. CHP officers said...
actionnewsnow.com
Rollover crash blocked Highway 70 near Oroville Monday morning
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - One person was injured in a rollover crash on Highway 70, according to CAL FIRE Butte Unit. CAL FIRE said the person has minor injuries after at least two vehicles crashed Monday morning. Highway 70 lanes near Cottonwood Road were blocked but authorities were able to...
2news.com
PCSO: Two suicidal individuals helped off Foresthill bridge in one week
The Placer County Sheriff's Office says their deputies were able to talk down two suicidal individuals at the Foresthill Bridge in a span of one week. Just after noon on October 1st, Placer County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of a female attempting to climb the railing on the Foresthill Bridge.
Plumas County News
Where I Stand: Staffing levels reach critical juncture at Sheriff’s Office; BOS needs to address pay, benefits
My name is Chandler Peay, President of the Plumas County Sheriff’s Employees Association. These comments are meant to address the state of the membership I represent and bring attention to issues within the county in hopes these concerns will be heard and addressed by the board, whom we have elected to represent us. Many have already spoken in the past weeks in regard to the upcoming health insurance premium increase.
AOL Corp
Marysville man arrested in attempted gas station break-in tied to Yuba City gun assault
A Yuba County man arrested after allegedly attempting to break into a Marysville convenience store early Thursday was also being sought in connection with a Yuba City assault, authorities said. Police say David Gradilla, 34, of Marysville attempted to break into a Circle K on the 1100 block of B...
rosevilletoday.com
Kid’s Holiday Shopping Spree in Roseville for Underprivileged Children seeks 600 Volunteers
Tommy Apostolos Fund to seeks volunteers to accompany underserved children. Roseville, Calif. – Placer County nonprofit Tommy Apostolos Fund (TAF) is seeking about 600 volunteers to accompany nearly 400 local underserved children on a holiday shopping spree for new coats, shoes, and various winter essentials. The organization’s annual signature...
