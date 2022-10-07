ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brian Kelly calls Auburn victory a "culture win"

By Kyle Richardson
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
Last Saturday night, Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers traveled for their first true road game of the season as they headed to the Plains to take on the Auburn Tigers.

It was a back-and-forth battle between the teams, but in the end, LSU made enough plays to come out with a 21-17 win. The win makes LSU 4-1 this season and 2-0 in conference play. What does a win like that do for a young Tiger team like LSU? How will they use that to benefit them down the road as they get into the meat of the SEC schedule?

Kelly was asked about what the win meant when he met with the media.

“As I told our guys, that’s a culture win,” Kelly said immediately after the game. “That’s a program win where you’re doing the right things to win a game like that.”

“An exciting win for our guys, certainly coming back from a 17-0 deficit on the road is not where you want to be but we found a way,” Kelly said. “It’s been the DNA of this group to battle, to fight, and they certainly did that tonight. They found a way to win.”

“Look, at the end of the day, there’s a saying in golf: There’s no pictures on the scorecard, there’s just what you score,” Kelly said. “Tonight there’s no pictures on the scoreboard for us.”

“We just found a way to win this game,” he said. “That’s really what you’re trying to do in the SEC West. It’s tough competition going on the road. It’s a tough crowd that you have to overcome. Was that our best performance? I hope not. But it was gutty, it was gritty and it was one that I’m proud of our guys and the way they hung in there down 17-0.”

Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers return to the Bayou this weekend to take on the Tennessee Volunteers this Saturday at 11 a.m. CT.

List

