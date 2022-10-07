ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Charlotte, FL

Comments / 0

Related
WINKNEWS.com

Sisters in Siesta Key looking for temporary housing after Ian

Many have become displaced after the damage and toll Hurricane Ian took on the people of Southwest Florida. “It was a 10-foot wave that went through the park. I mean, 900 homes are gone,” Sandra Duke, from Siesta Bay said. Duke and her sister Cheryl Garniss lived in Siesta...
SIESTA KEY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sarasota, FL
City
Port Charlotte, FL
North Port, FL
Government
City
North Port, FL
Port Charlotte, FL
Government
Local
Florida Government
Mysuncoast.com

Police swarm Riverview High School after ‘swatting’ call

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A phone threat led to a massive police response to Riverview High School Tuesday afternoon. Multiple law enforcement agencies surrounded the school shorty after 1 p.m. after what receiving what Sarasota Police described as a “suspicious call.”. After a room-to-room search that took about 90...
RIVERVIEW, FL
sarasotamagazine.com

10 Easy-to-Grow Vegetables That Thrive in Florida

Hurricane Ian left many Sarasotans with damaged yards and gardens. One thing we can do after the storm is accelerate the healing process of both the soil and our spirits is planting vegetables in our backyard or box gardens. And as temperatures cool, it's the perfect time to get your hands dirty.
SARASOTA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Food distributions set this week in Manatee

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Food Bank of Manatee, a PLUS program of Meals on Wheels PLUS of Manatee, will be hosting additional food distributions Monday in high-need areas. Quantities are limited and will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis. “We are so thankful for the tremendous support from...
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Air Conditioning#Hands And Knees#Southwest Florida#Fl
Mysuncoast.com

Englewood water deemed safe to drink

ENGLEWOOD, Fla. (WWSB) - Residents in Englewood no longer have to boil water after recent testing shows the water is now safe to drink, the city announced Monday. “The precautionary boil water notice for all Englewood Water District and Bocilla Utilities customers is hereby rescinded,” the city said in an email.
ENGLEWOOD, FL
nypressnews.com

‘Denying us right away’: Florida residents face uncertain future in Ian’s aftermath

FORT MYERS, Fla. – Headlights brighten the dusty roads under the soft complexion of pre-dawn light. With the landscape in ruins, it’s a new day in Southwest Florida. People operating heavy machines move vessels, structures and personal belongings to the sides of roads. Survivors in these communities who evacuated also return to their homes destroyed and memories washed away by Hurricane Ian’s record storm surge.
FORT MYERS, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Home of Venice family destroyed by floodwaters brought on by Hurricane Ian

VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - Room after room in the home of the Hulley family in South Venice destroyed by Hurricane Ian. Floodwaters from a nearby creek overtaking the property and getting into the home as high as around three feet deep. “We’re still in shock, it’s not fully hit us...
Mysuncoast.com

Port Charlotte hospital hit hard by Ian partially reopens

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. (WWSB) - HCA Florida Fawcett Hospital in Port Charlotte, which was heavily damaged during Hurricane Ian, has re-opened its emergency services department Monday. The remaining hospital services will open in the coming weeks, hospital officials said. “Supporting our communities with disaster preparedness, response and recovery is vital,”...
PORT CHARLOTTE, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
FEMA
NewsBreak
Environment
Mysuncoast.com

11th Named storm of the season forms in the SW Gulf

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A new tropical storm, the newly named Tropical Storm Karl, has formed in the SW Gulf of Mexico and is expected to stay there for the next several days. It will eventually move into Mexico as high pressure builds to the north of the storm and pushes it into eastern Mexico. This system has winds of 40 mph and gusts up to 60 mph. It is moving to the NW at 6 mph and expected to stall and then move toward the west after Thursday.
SARASOTA, FL
Lehigh Acres Gazette

A MUST READ- DeSantis and cabinet overrule judge on Lee County Beach Area Resort in August

Bay Harbour, the marina and residential project that could total up to 113 mixed residential units, including a 100-feet high apartment tower with 75 units as well as townhouses to go with a marina with approval for 286 dry slips and 29 wet slips on Main Street in San Carlos Island, received the go-ahead from Gov. Ron DeSantis and the Administration Commission Tuesday after an appeal of an administrative law judge decision from last year.
LEE COUNTY, FL
Longboat Observer

Police search underway near Riverview High School

This story is breaking and will be updated and more news becomes available. Sarasota County Schools Police, the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office and Sarasota Police are responding to a report of a suspicious call at Riverview High School in unincorporated Sarasota County. According to the Sarasota Police, law enforcement...
usf.edu

FEMA opens a Disaster Recovery Center in Sarasota County

Flooding caused by rain from Hurricane Ian turned roads in North Port into canals, trapped people in their homes, and even shut down Interstate 75 in both directions for hours. Now, residents can apply for help at a FEMA Disaster Recovery Center located at the Shannon Staub Library in the...
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
sarasotamagazine.com

Hurricane Ian Put Triangle Ranch Underwater

When Elizabeth Moore bought Triangle Ranch back in 2016, she built it with a 100-year flood plan in mind. She had Josh Wynne Construction put the Cracker cottages on pillars in preparation for those once-a-century storms when the Myakka River overflows. But Hurricane Ian was extraordinary. The water got so high that it lapped up against the front door of the raised homes.
SARASOTA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Volunteers gather in Englewood to help

VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - The Missouri Baptist Church Disaster Relief site is set up in front of the First Baptist Church in Venice. The site has showers and laundry for residents across the Suncoast to come and use. Through a partnership with the Salvation Army, the site cooks food out of their kitchen bus that Salvation Army volunteers pick up and distribute to areas in need. One of those areas is in Englewood at the Alameda mobile home park.
ENGLEWOOD, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy