SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A new tropical storm, the newly named Tropical Storm Karl, has formed in the SW Gulf of Mexico and is expected to stay there for the next several days. It will eventually move into Mexico as high pressure builds to the north of the storm and pushes it into eastern Mexico. This system has winds of 40 mph and gusts up to 60 mph. It is moving to the NW at 6 mph and expected to stall and then move toward the west after Thursday.

SARASOTA, FL ・ 11 HOURS AGO