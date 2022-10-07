Read full article on original website
WINKNEWS.com
Sisters in Siesta Key looking for temporary housing after Ian
Many have become displaced after the damage and toll Hurricane Ian took on the people of Southwest Florida. “It was a 10-foot wave that went through the park. I mean, 900 homes are gone,” Sandra Duke, from Siesta Bay said. Duke and her sister Cheryl Garniss lived in Siesta...
WINKNEWS.com
Punta Gorda family who lost everything in the hurricane helped by a stranger
A Punta Gorda couple is thankful to be alive after the roof of their home blew away while they rode out Hurricane Ian. “How in the world? How did we make it?” asked Suzanne MaGill, who watched from inside her home as the storm tore her shelter away. MaGill...
WATCH: Planes flipped, buildings damaged at Florida airport after Hurricane Ian
The mark of Hurricane Ian's devastation can still be clearly seen in Florida as communities continue to collect and clean up debris left behind by the storm.
fox13news.com
Elderly resident with hurricane damage scammed by unlicensed contractor, Venice police say
VENICE, Fla. - Bay Indies was one of the hardest-hit areas in Venice from Hurricane Ian. Police along with code enforcement are making daily trips around the park, keeping an eye out for residents to keep them from being targeted by scammers. "Everywhere you look there’s damage or destruction, and...
southcarolinapublicradio.org
One resident of Englewood, Florida, wants questions answered before rebuilding from Hurricane Ian
More than a week after Hurricane Ian, Floridians are still learning the extent of its damage. The hurricane wiped away mobile homes in Englewood, Florida, about an hour north of Fort Meyers. At the Holiday Estates mobile home park, Cathy Nicely returned to her home and found a metal sign...
Mysuncoast.com
Police swarm Riverview High School after ‘swatting’ call
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A phone threat led to a massive police response to Riverview High School Tuesday afternoon. Multiple law enforcement agencies surrounded the school shorty after 1 p.m. after what receiving what Sarasota Police described as a “suspicious call.”. After a room-to-room search that took about 90...
sarasotamagazine.com
10 Easy-to-Grow Vegetables That Thrive in Florida
Hurricane Ian left many Sarasotans with damaged yards and gardens. One thing we can do after the storm is accelerate the healing process of both the soil and our spirits is planting vegetables in our backyard or box gardens. And as temperatures cool, it's the perfect time to get your hands dirty.
Mysuncoast.com
Food distributions set this week in Manatee
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Food Bank of Manatee, a PLUS program of Meals on Wheels PLUS of Manatee, will be hosting additional food distributions Monday in high-need areas. Quantities are limited and will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis. “We are so thankful for the tremendous support from...
Mysuncoast.com
Englewood water deemed safe to drink
ENGLEWOOD, Fla. (WWSB) - Residents in Englewood no longer have to boil water after recent testing shows the water is now safe to drink, the city announced Monday. “The precautionary boil water notice for all Englewood Water District and Bocilla Utilities customers is hereby rescinded,” the city said in an email.
nypressnews.com
‘Denying us right away’: Florida residents face uncertain future in Ian’s aftermath
FORT MYERS, Fla. – Headlights brighten the dusty roads under the soft complexion of pre-dawn light. With the landscape in ruins, it’s a new day in Southwest Florida. People operating heavy machines move vessels, structures and personal belongings to the sides of roads. Survivors in these communities who evacuated also return to their homes destroyed and memories washed away by Hurricane Ian’s record storm surge.
Mysuncoast.com
Home of Venice family destroyed by floodwaters brought on by Hurricane Ian
VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - Room after room in the home of the Hulley family in South Venice destroyed by Hurricane Ian. Floodwaters from a nearby creek overtaking the property and getting into the home as high as around three feet deep. “We’re still in shock, it’s not fully hit us...
Mysuncoast.com
Port Charlotte hospital hit hard by Ian partially reopens
PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. (WWSB) - HCA Florida Fawcett Hospital in Port Charlotte, which was heavily damaged during Hurricane Ian, has re-opened its emergency services department Monday. The remaining hospital services will open in the coming weeks, hospital officials said. “Supporting our communities with disaster preparedness, response and recovery is vital,”...
Mysuncoast.com
11th Named storm of the season forms in the SW Gulf
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A new tropical storm, the newly named Tropical Storm Karl, has formed in the SW Gulf of Mexico and is expected to stay there for the next several days. It will eventually move into Mexico as high pressure builds to the north of the storm and pushes it into eastern Mexico. This system has winds of 40 mph and gusts up to 60 mph. It is moving to the NW at 6 mph and expected to stall and then move toward the west after Thursday.
A MUST READ- DeSantis and cabinet overrule judge on Lee County Beach Area Resort in August
Bay Harbour, the marina and residential project that could total up to 113 mixed residential units, including a 100-feet high apartment tower with 75 units as well as townhouses to go with a marina with approval for 286 dry slips and 29 wet slips on Main Street in San Carlos Island, received the go-ahead from Gov. Ron DeSantis and the Administration Commission Tuesday after an appeal of an administrative law judge decision from last year.
Longboat Observer
Police search underway near Riverview High School
This story is breaking and will be updated and more news becomes available. Sarasota County Schools Police, the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office and Sarasota Police are responding to a report of a suspicious call at Riverview High School in unincorporated Sarasota County. According to the Sarasota Police, law enforcement...
usf.edu
FEMA opens a Disaster Recovery Center in Sarasota County
Flooding caused by rain from Hurricane Ian turned roads in North Port into canals, trapped people in their homes, and even shut down Interstate 75 in both directions for hours. Now, residents can apply for help at a FEMA Disaster Recovery Center located at the Shannon Staub Library in the...
Pre-registration for disaster SNAP benefits begins Monday for counties hardest hit by Ian
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — As relief and recovery efforts continue in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, the Florida Department of Children & Families (DCF) announced people hardest hit by the storm will soon be able to receive benefits through the Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (D-SNAP). According to DCF,...
sarasotamagazine.com
Hurricane Ian Put Triangle Ranch Underwater
When Elizabeth Moore bought Triangle Ranch back in 2016, she built it with a 100-year flood plan in mind. She had Josh Wynne Construction put the Cracker cottages on pillars in preparation for those once-a-century storms when the Myakka River overflows. But Hurricane Ian was extraordinary. The water got so high that it lapped up against the front door of the raised homes.
Mysuncoast.com
Volunteers gather in Englewood to help
VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - The Missouri Baptist Church Disaster Relief site is set up in front of the First Baptist Church in Venice. The site has showers and laundry for residents across the Suncoast to come and use. Through a partnership with the Salvation Army, the site cooks food out of their kitchen bus that Salvation Army volunteers pick up and distribute to areas in need. One of those areas is in Englewood at the Alameda mobile home park.
4M gallons of wastewater released into stream after backup generator failed during Hurricane Ian
Four million gallons of wastewater was released into a Manatee stream, the Florida Department of Environmental Protection said.
