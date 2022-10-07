Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Red River Showdown: Texas Decimates OklahomaLarry LeaseAustin, TX
4 Great Burger Places in OklahomaAlina AndrasOklahoma State
Death Row Inmate Could Be a Free Man by ChristmasSam H ArnoldOklahoma City, OK
2022 NBA Draft Review: Oklahoma City ThunderAdrian HolmanOklahoma City, OK
3 Great Steakhouses in OklahomaAlina AndrasOklahoma State
LSU fans will be embarrassed over what Tennessee WR said after Vols’ win
LSU fans will be embarrassed after hearing what one Tennessee player said after Saturday’s game. The Vols dismantled the Tigers 40-13 at Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge. The attendance was said to be over 102,000, many of whom were cheering for the road team. Yes, Vols fans showed up...
Steve Sarkisian drops perfect reaction to Texas football QB Quinn Ewers’ bonkers performance vs Oklahoma
Texas Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers was like a house on fire in his first Red River Showdown rivalry game against the Oklahoma Sooners Saturday. The Texas football signal-caller returned in time for the Oklahoma game after a prolonged absence due to a clavicle injury suffered in Week 2’s close loss in Austin to the Alabama Crimson Tide and proceeded to put up a performance to remember.
Alabama CB says Jimbo Fisher tipped off Texas A&M’s final play
Alabama beat Texas A&M 24-20 on Saturday night, and the finish was too close for comfort. The Aggies effectively had a 2-point attempt to win the game, as they had the ball at the Alabama 2-yard line with three seconds left. Haynes King threw an incompletion intended for Evan Stewart that sailed out of bounds, allowing the Crimson Tide to win the game.
AP top 25 college football rankings for Week 7: Alabama takes a dive
We're six full weeks into the 2022 college football season and now it's time to get our first look at the updated AP top 25 rankings. Six teams came out on the wrong end of the scoreboard on Saturday, but none in the top 10, even if top-ranked Alabama came very, very close. The defending SEC ...
College Football World Reacts To Lee Corso Decision News
ESPN once again held Lee Corso off "College GameDay" on Saturday, as the longtime college football analyst continues to deal with an illness. While Corso remains off the long-running college football pregame show, many fans can't help but wonder if this is a serious changing of the guard for the Worldwide Leader.
Alabama football lands 5-star Auburn legacy during Texas A&M game
Alabama football landed a commitment from five-star receiver Ryan Williams, son of Auburn's Ryan Williams, during Texas A&M game.
Coaches Poll top 25 college football rankings for Week 7 announced
We're six weeks into the 2022 college football season and now it's time to get our first look at the new, updated top 25 rankings. Six teams in last week's poll lost over the weekend, and we came just two yards shy of the No. 1 team getting upset at home after Texas A&M played Alabama to the ...
College Football Team Wore Worst Uniforms Of All-Time Yesterday
Things have been ugly at Arizona State for quite some time, but this weekend it even extended to the team's uniforms. During Saturday's game against Washington, the Sun Devils ditched their traditional maroon and gold for an all-khaki/highlighter yellow look that wasn't flattering at all. The new combo comes just...
Bryce Young Wanted to Play in Fourth Quarter of Alabama's Close Game Against Texas AM
Sitting out with a shoulder injury, Alabama's competitive quarterback wanted to play when the game was on the line.
Look: Big Ten Quarterback Announces He's Transferring
In-season quarterback transfer announcements are rare, but not when you have a coaching change. Last week, Wisconsin surprised the college football world, firing head coach Paul Chryst. This week, one of the Badgers quarterbacks announced his decision to transfer. Wisconsin quarterback Deacon Hill is transferring. “First, I want to thank...
Micah Parsons drops truth bomb that should scare rest of the NFL
The Dallas Cowboys improved to 4-1 after a 22-10 win over the Los Angeles Rams Sunday. The Cowboys did so without a stellar effort from wide receiver CeeDee Lamb or running back Ezekiel Elliott. However, the Cowboys defense was absolutely dominant in the victory. All-Pro linebacker Micah Parsons had a big hand in the defense’s performance Sunday. However, at times Parsons looked banged up. After the game, he addressed his injury status.
Paul Finebaum Reacts To Alabama vs. Texas A&M's Final Play
Texas A&M was just a few yards away from taking down Alabama for a second-straight season. The Aggies got all the way down to the Crimson Tide's three-yard line before they were stopped at the buzzer. A lot of fans and analysts have been going at Jimbo Fisher for the...
Look: Football World Was Not Happy With Gary Danielson
The college football world wasn't thrilled with Gary Danielson on Saturday night. CBS had the call of Alabama's game against Texas A&M at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Danielson, who some see as an Alabama homer, took some criticism throughout the contest. "Much of the discussion during the broadcast was about the injuries...
NFL World Reacts To Sam Ponder's Outfit Sunday
FOX college football analyst Urban Meyer isn't the only notable football figure going viral for his outfit choices this weekend. ESPN "Sunday NFL Countdown" host Sam Ponder is trending on social media for her outfit this weekend. Unlike Meyer, though, Ponder is being praised for her choice. Ponder showed off...
NFL・
Oklahoma OC Jeff Lebby Explains Sooners' QB Situation Against Texas
General Booty had "a minor deal" that kept him out of action, and the coaching staff gave "consideration" to playing Micah Bowens, but ultimately settled on Davis Beville.
Jimbo Fisher waited so long for his pregame handshake with Nick Saban
Jimbo Fisher and Nick Saban had a public conflict play out through the summer, and their teams had a chance on Saturday to settle things on the field. But before the game, things remained awkward between the men. CBS showed a video of the two coaches hanging out near midfield...
In Close Loss To Alabama, Texas A&M Shows True Colors
Despite losing on the road, the Texas A&M Aggies proved they are not far off from contention.
Imminent Matt Rhule firing has Nebraska and every college football team looking for new head coach on notice
Matt Rhule is going to be fired sooner or later, per a new report, so Nebraska, ASU and other college football programs should prepare their pitch. Matt Rhule is the latest in a line of successful college football head coach to fail in the NFL. The Panthers coach is 1-4...
Recruits React to Texas A&M's hard-fought loss to Alabama
Texas A&M fought hard and came up one play from upsetting top-ranked Alabama in a tight 24-20 loss. Though the Aggies lost, recruits across the country took notice of the fight Jimbo Fisher and his team displayed, and a number of targets on the defensive side of the ball specifically were impressed with the performance from DJ Durkin’s unit.
Texas Tech Coach Joey McGuire Reveals His Red Raiders QB 'Hope' vs. West Virginia
Texas Tech Red Raiders coach Joey McGuire has a difficult decision on his hands headed into the bye week.
