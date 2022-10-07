ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norman, OK

ClutchPoints

Steve Sarkisian drops perfect reaction to Texas football QB Quinn Ewers’ bonkers performance vs Oklahoma

Texas Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers was like a house on fire in his first Red River Showdown rivalry game against the Oklahoma Sooners Saturday. The Texas football signal-caller returned in time for the Oklahoma game after a prolonged absence due to a clavicle injury suffered in Week 2’s close loss in Austin to the Alabama Crimson Tide and proceeded to put up a performance to remember.
NORMAN, OK
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Lee Corso Decision News

ESPN once again held Lee Corso off "College GameDay" on Saturday, as the longtime college football analyst continues to deal with an illness. While Corso remains off the long-running college football pregame show, many fans can't help but wonder if this is a serious changing of the guard for the Worldwide Leader.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

College Football Team Wore Worst Uniforms Of All-Time Yesterday

Things have been ugly at Arizona State for quite some time, but this weekend it even extended to the team's uniforms. During Saturday's game against Washington, the Sun Devils ditched their traditional maroon and gold for an all-khaki/highlighter yellow look that wasn't flattering at all. The new combo comes just...
TEMPE, AZ
The Spun

Look: Big Ten Quarterback Announces He's Transferring

In-season quarterback transfer announcements are rare, but not when you have a coaching change. Last week, Wisconsin surprised the college football world, firing head coach Paul Chryst. This week, one of the Badgers quarterbacks announced his decision to transfer. Wisconsin quarterback Deacon Hill is transferring. “First, I want to thank...
MADISON, WI
ClutchPoints

Micah Parsons drops truth bomb that should scare rest of the NFL

The Dallas Cowboys improved to 4-1 after a 22-10 win over the Los Angeles Rams Sunday. The Cowboys did so without a stellar effort from wide receiver CeeDee Lamb or running back Ezekiel Elliott. However, the Cowboys defense was absolutely dominant in the victory. All-Pro linebacker Micah Parsons had a big hand in the defense’s performance Sunday. However, at times Parsons looked banged up. After the game, he addressed his injury status.
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Look: Football World Was Not Happy With Gary Danielson

The college football world wasn't thrilled with Gary Danielson on Saturday night. CBS had the call of Alabama's game against Texas A&M at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Danielson, who some see as an Alabama homer, took some criticism throughout the contest. "Much of the discussion during the broadcast was about the injuries...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Sam Ponder's Outfit Sunday

FOX college football analyst Urban Meyer isn't the only notable football figure going viral for his outfit choices this weekend. ESPN "Sunday NFL Countdown" host Sam Ponder is trending on social media for her outfit this weekend. Unlike Meyer, though, Ponder is being praised for her choice. Ponder showed off...
NFL
On3.com

Recruits React to Texas A&M's hard-fought loss to Alabama

Texas A&M fought hard and came up one play from upsetting top-ranked Alabama in a tight 24-20 loss. Though the Aggies lost, recruits across the country took notice of the fight Jimbo Fisher and his team displayed, and a number of targets on the defensive side of the ball specifically were impressed with the performance from DJ Durkin’s unit.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
FanSided

