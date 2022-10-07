Read full article on original website
After a stroke in an infant's brain, the right side of the brain compensates for loss of language in the left side
A clinical study conducted by researchers at Georgetown University Medical Center has found that for children who had a major stroke to the left hemisphere of their brain within days of their birth, the infant's brain was "plastic" enough for the right hemisphere to acquire the language abilities ordinarily handled by the left side, while also maintaining its own language abilities.
Delayed fluorescence as an imaging method for effective surgical tumor removal
In the surgical treatment of cancer, distinguishing between tumors and healthy tissues is critical. Fluorescent markers can help to do this, by enhancing the contrast of tumors during surgery. Some markers show a phenomenon called "delayed fluorescence" (DF) which relies on detecting "hypoxia" (or low oxygen concentration), a condition often presented by tumors.
Skin-stretching device shows promise for closing large scalp wounds
A new, creative and innovative, minimally invasive skin-stretching device provides a promising alternative for surgical treatment of large scalp defects, reports a paper in The Journal of Craniofacial Surgery. For many patients with scalp defects, the relatively simple skin-stretching technique may avoid the need for complex skin flap or graft...
Brain cells identified for regulation of sleep-wake rhythm
A research team of the Center for Brain Research at the Medical University of Vienna has identified a specific cell group in the brain responsible for shifts in the sleep-wake rhythm caused by psychostimulants. A molecularly-defined cell population of the hypothalamus constitutes a point of control in the regulation of the circadian rhythm in the brain and gates the effect of psychostimulants through its activity. Through this neural mechanism, psychostimulants can cause an increase in alertness and activity, even during circadian periods of rest and sleep.
Study shows some children with homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia miss out on decades of life-saving treatment
The Family Heart Foundation, a leading research and advocacy organization, has shared results from an analysis of patients in its CASCADE FH Registry showing that children with homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia (HoFH) are diagnosed earlier and have much higher untreated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C) than adults with HoFH. The data raises...
Colonoscopy-screening does not prevent colorectal cancer as well as previously assumed
On October 10 the world's first randomized study on using colonoscopy-screening to prevent colorectal cancer was presented during the 2022 United European Gastroenterology Week in Vienna. The full study was also published in New England Journal of Medicine. "Colonoscopy unfortunately is not a miracle cure for colorectal cancer. According to...
Dinner at 5 p.m.? New research suggests eating early and within a 10-hour window is healthier
Researchers have provided more evidence that eating earlier in the day might be good for you—and eating all of your meals within a 10-hour window could be healthier, too. The takeaway from this latest wave of research on eating? Eat breakfast and try to confine your meals closer to a 10-hour window.
Hormone protects against development of fatty liver
A group at MedUni Vienna has identified a regulatory loop controlled by leptin, by which this adipocyte-derived hormone regulates hepatic lipid metabolism via the autonomic nervous system. The study, published in Cell Metabolism, provides evidence that this adipose tissue-brain-liver axis, previously identified in animal models, also exists in humans and is opening up new approaches for treating metabolic diseases such as fatty liver disease.
Researchers discover connection between stress-activated signaling and immune cell evasion in melanoma
Anti-cancer immune cells are critical to inhibiting the development and progression of tumors, and deregulation of the immune system can limit the ability of immune cells to identify and target cancer cells for destruction. Cancer cells are also subjected to various environmental stresses that impact their survival, such as nutrient deprivation, low oxygen levels and anti-cancer treatments. To continue to survive and overcome these stresses, cancer cells activate survival signaling pathways. PERK is a protein that is activated during stress-induced signaling, but how PERK activation in cancer cells contributes to immune cell evasion is unknown.
Patterns of underlying health issues linked to poorer outcomes after fractures in older adults
Having specific combinations of underlying health issues is a significant risk for poorer health outcomes in older adults who've had a fracture, a new study from the Garvan Institute of Medical Research shows. The study was conducted on more than 300,000 Danish people aged 50 or older who had sustained...
Investigating the role of fatty acids in cancer cell survival
Northwestern Medicine investigators have discovered that a particular enzyme is essential for regulating cancer cell survival and metastasis under cellular stress, findings that were published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences. The study, led by Daniela Matei, MD, the Diana, Princess of Wales Professor of Cancer Research...
Mediterranean diet improves immunotherapy response rates and progression-free survival in advanced melanoma
Eating a Mediterranean diet rich in fiber, mono-unsaturated fatty acids and polyphenols, has been associated with improved immunotherapy response rates and progression-free survival in advanced melanoma patients, a new study presented today at UEG Week 2022 has found. Experts anticipate that the diet will play an important role in the...
A one-two punch: Low levels of a flavoring chemical and mild flu may damage lungs
We've known for two decades that chronic exposure to high levels of a flavoring chemical called diacetyl, which is found in many foods and beverages, can cause lung damage. Now, a University of Rochester Medical Center study suggests that even short-term exposures to this flavoring chemical can damage the lungs of mice when paired with a second issue, like the flu.
Inflammatory bowel disease tied to more gum disease
Patients with inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) have a significantly higher frequency of periodontitis than healthy controls, according to a study published online Sept. 16 in the Journal of Periodontology. Giacomo Baima, D.D.S., from University of Turin in Italy, and colleagues assessed the prevalence and risk indicators of periodontitis in patients...
Women may experience different PCOS symptoms depending on where they live
Women with polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) in Alabama may be more likely to have excessive hair growth and insulin resistance, whereas women with PCOS in California may be more likely to have higher testosterone levels, according to new research published in The Journal of Clinical Endocrinology & Metabolism. PCOS affects...
How to prevent tick bites this fall
As the weather cools down around the country, more people are taking the opportunity to enjoy outdoor activities. Whether it's camping, hiking or hunting, an infectious diseases expert at Baylor College of Medicine gives tips on how to prevent tick bites this fall. "There are a lot of things you...
Simple tips to improve bone and joint health
Have you ever woken up in the morning to unexplained pain in your back, neck or joints? Well, you're not alone. Bone and joint pain are one of the most common reasons that people seek medical advice. When your bones and joints are not performing to the best of their ability, it can affect everything from your performance at the workplace, to the daily interactions with those you love.
Extreme heat exposure increases emergency room visits related to kidney disease
Researchers have linked meteorological history in New York State with data from over 1.1 million emergency room visits during 2005-2013 and found higher emergency room visits for kidney related problems such as acute kidney injury, kidney stones, and urinary tract infections during days with extreme heat exposure. Given the increasing...
Study maps alterations that make melanoma more severe, could lead to better therapies and diagnosis
A group of researchers based in Brazil and France have managed to discover markers left by exposure to sunlight in the genomes of people who suffer from cutaneous melanoma. An article about the study published in Nature Communications also offers a novel understanding of other melanomas not caused by the effects of ultraviolet (UV) radiation.
Relocation later in life and contact frequency with friends: Do contact modes matter?
When older adults move to a new location far from their residence, their friends should not expect too many telephone calls or visits, according to a new University of Michigan study. U-M researchers examined changes in the frequencies of in-person, telephone and written or email contact with friends among older...
