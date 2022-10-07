Read full article on original website
Related
Corvette Z06 Stuns Huracan Evo, Ferrari 458 Race Car In Drag Races
The Chevrolet Corvette is a car that has always punched above its weight. The high-performance Z06 is no different, capable of competing with cars that are far more expensive. A new video from EmeliaHartford demonstrates the new Z06’s performance prowess by pitting it against her Ferrari 458 race car and a Lamborghini Huracan Evo. Does the Corvette stand a chance?
Old Toyota Corolla With V8 Swap And Hidden Turbo Is A Sneaky Sleeper
These days, talking about high-performance Toyota Corollas generally involves a discussion of the new GR Corolla. Its overachieving three-cylinder engine delivers no less than 300 horsepower, courtesy of a big ol' turbocharger under the hood. The slightly older Corolla featured in the above video also has a turbocharger, but you won't find it under the hood. And it has considerably more than 300 hp.
Modified Subaru BRZ Meets Ferrari 308 In An Unusual Drag Race
In the world of drag racing, our favorite discipline is races between vehicles of different eras. There’s nothing wrong with battles between equally powerful and modern supercars or sports cars, though when there are models that have absolutely nothing in common, the production is surely even more entertaining. That’s exactly the case with the video attached above coming from the Hoonigan channel on YouTube.
BMW X3 M Comp Drag Races Jeep Trackhawk, AMG GLC 63 In Big SUV Battle
Consumers have flocked to crossovers and SUVs, and automakers have followed. However, the move toward family vehicles hasn’t dampened the need for high-performance ones. Companies adapted, and high-horsepower SUVs are now abundant. A new Sam CarLegion YouTube video gathered three for a series of drag races to see which potent SUV reigns supreme.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Tesla Model 3 Tuned By Manhart Gets Lowered Suspension, New Splitter
Manhart often likes to tune things to the extreme, but it has taken a reserved approach with the Tesla Model 3. The aftermarket tuning specialist has given the electric sedan a modest makeover, enhancing its visual presence with a few tweaks. The biggest is the new suspension. The Manhart TM3...
Lexus LFA Drag Races Porsche Carrera GT For V10 Supremacy
For many, the V10 remains the best-sounding engine ever built. We are not here to judge and we won't give a final verdict, though we have to admit the 10-cylinder mills are indeed some of the best-sounding in the entire industry. There are not that many of them left but thankfully, models like the Lexus LFA and Porsche Carrera GT will forever remain examples of fine V10 engineering in the supercar segment. Which one sounds better and goes faster? It’s finally time to find out.
Extreme Winter Tire Test Compares Studless Ice Tires In All Conditions
It won't be long before 2022 gives way to 2023. For those in the northern latitudes, that means your daily commute will soon become snowy and slippery. And that means it's time to start thinking about the best tires to keep you on the road instead of stuck in a ditch next to it.
Ford Mustang Gen3 Supercar Debuts As 600-HP Race Car Competing In 2023
The 2024 Ford Mustang made its debut at the North American International Auto Show last month, the seventh iteration of the world's best-selling pony car. Shortly after its debut, the S650 received two race-focused versions that will exclusively run at the track. Ford now reveals another race car version of...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
500K Speeding Drivers In France Caught By Private Camera Cars In 2021
France has an established reputation for being rather strict when it comes to speeding. In 2018, the country implemented privately operated speed camera cars driven not by law enforcement, but by outsourced individuals. Their use has spread since then, and in 2021 these anonymous cars caught more than half a million speeding motorists in France.
Every Car That Will Be In Need For Speed Unbound
Developers released a list of 143 cars (!) that will be available in-game at launch. We assume that other vehicles will be made available with updates over time, but the early options are pretty robust. The list includes classics as far back as the 1950s, modern hypercars and sports cars, old-school muscle cars, and even a custom Mercedes-Benz 190E created by rapper A$AP Rocky.
2023 Mercedes-AMG GLE 53 Spied Hiding The Smallest Of Facelifts
The current-generation Mercedes GLE Class has been around for a few years. It's not old, but it's about time for a mid-cycle refresh and in this instance, the refresh is pretty darned small. Captured here are two test GLE test vehicles in AMG guise. Specifically, these are the AMG GLE 53 in standard SUV trim, and a GLE 53 Coupe.
2023 BMW M2 Debuts With 453-HP I6, $63,195 Starting Price
The second-generation BMW M2 is finally here. The coupe receives new styling to differentiate it from the rest of the 2 Series lineup, but that’s only half of the equation. The coveted M badge lets the world know this coupe packs a potent powertrain. The new M2 uses BMW’s...
Renault's Mobilize Debuts Tiny Solo EV With Single Seat And Joystick
Announced early last year, Mobilize is the fourth Renault Group brand and has been conceived to provide car-sharing services. In other words, you can't actually buy the vehicles since they're available only through a subscription plan. Naturally, the mobility company is all about EVs and will have a premiere on display later this month at the 2022 Paris Motor Show to follow the much larger Limo sedan from 2021.
Toyota Supra MK4 Gets Modern Redesign In Virtual Reality
The fourth-generation Toyota Supra is still regarded by many as one of the greatest sports cars in history. With a great balance between everyday usability, performance, and tuning potential, the Supra MK4 is now a highly sought-after vehicle on the used car market. The Japanese company has a new Supra on sale in the United States (now even with a manual) but many enthusiasts would probably buy a brand new Supra MK4 instead if they had the chance. What if someone gives the fourth-gen sports car a modern makeover for the current era?
2024 Audi A4 Avant Spied Lapping The Nurburgring
A new generation of the Audi A4 is deep into development. In addition to the sedan version, the next Avant wagon is on the way, too. The example in this gallery is testing at the Nürburgring. The new A4 follows the general automotive design trend of adopting a larger...
McLaren 765LT Spider With Color-Changing Paint Looks Expensive Because It Is
The McLaren 765LT Spider is a gorgeous, open-roof supercar. This one is extra special because it wears color-shifting paint from the MSO customization division. The price of this special shade is allegedly $500,000, according to the video. To put that into perspective, the 765LT Spider retails for $388,000 after the $5,500 destination fee, meaning the paint costs more than the car.
Porsche 911 Turbo Test Mule Spied Riding High And With Big Fenders
There's a mystery Porsche on the Nürburgring. This 911 Turbo wears massive fender flares. They're clearly temporary pieces because you can see the handful of attachment points and hunks of foam underneath the ones in front. In addition to the big fenders, this Porsche's ride height appears higher than...
Novitec Gives Ferrari SF90 Spider Carbon Kit, 1,100+ HP
To a certain extent, the Ferrari SF90 Spider plays in a league of its own. The open-top plug-in hybrid supercar is unmatched in terms of power and performance and it’s probably safe to say it’s currently one of the fastest and most exciting convertibles money can buy. For some customers, though, the stock levels of power are not enough and that’s where Novitec comes to help with some added oomph.
2023 Kia Telluride Price Starts At $37,025, Costs $54k In Top Trim
Kia has announced pricing for the refreshed 2023 Telluride. The popular SUV is a tad more expensive across the board than it was last year, and there's a new range-topping trim that takes the Telluride well beyond $50,000. The starting point is $37,025, a $2,300 bump over 2022. That includes Kia's destination charge of $1,335.
VW Golf R 20 Years Edition Spied Testing With Front Canards
Volkswagen introduced the Golf R 20 Years Edition in Europe earlier this year to mark two decades since the R32's launch. It's the most powerful version of the compact car the folks from Wolfsburg have ever built and also their fastest R model at the Nürburgring. While the Euro model is DSG-only, the equivalent 20th Anniversary Edition for the US also gets a six-speed manual. It has now been spotted near the Nordschleife featuring aero upgrades.
Motor1.com
Miami, FL
35K+
Followers
17K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
Motor1.com covers everything automotive: cars, sportscars, supercars, sedans, SUVs, motorcycles, auto shows, and more. And we do this all while delivering the latest news, car reviews, buying guides, pricing, and premium video.https://www.motor1.com
Comments / 0