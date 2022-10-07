ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LSU WR Chris Hilton Jr. out for the year following shoulder surgery

 4 days ago
LSU’s wide receiver room took a hit this week.

Chris Hilton Jr. underwent shoulder surgery that is expected to end his season. Hilton didn’t get a ton of action in LSU’s crowded receiver room, but he has played 70 snaps this year and got the start against Mississippi State. He’s been targeted 10 times, catching seven passes for 109 yards.

Hilton, a highly touted recruit in the class of 2021, added another dimension with his speed and was able to stretch the field. This won’t make or break LSU’s passing game, but the depth takes a hit. Hilton was a guy with the talent to make plays against SEC opponents.

LSU still has depth in place at receiver with Malik Nabers, Kayshon Boutte, Brian Thomas Jr., Jaray Jenkins, Jack Bech, and Kyren Lacy.

