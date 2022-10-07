ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Raleigh News & Observer

WATCH: Falcons RB Avery Williams Scores First Career Touchdown

The Atlanta Falcons have had a rough day offensively against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but Sunday's contest will always be remembered by second-year running back Avery Williams. Down 21-0 in the fourth quarter, the Falcons gave Williams his first carry of the day - and he took it eight yards...
ATLANTA, GA
Raleigh News & Observer

Carolina Turf Takes a Big Bite out of the 49ers Big Win

It wasn't as bad as Week 2 of 2020 at the Jets, but this was the worst-feeling big win that I recall since then. The 49ers offense scored 30 points. They weren't perfect, with several throws that should've been intercepted, but they were the best they've been in 2022. Jimmy Garoppolo completed 60 percent of his passes and threw 253 yards, 2 touchdowns and zero interceptions. Jeff Wilson Jr. had 120 yards on 17 carries for a whopping 7.1 yards per carry and a rushing touchdown. Jauan Jennings officially became a YAC Bro with two very tough runs after the catch. Tevin Coleman had nice TD catch, plus several others. Deebo Samuel had at least two big drops, but also caught a nice touchdown pass in traffic to partially atone for his sins. All of this was no doubt aided by the absences of many Panthers defenders including, but not limited to Jeremy Chinn, Xavier Woods, Shaq Thompson and Frankie Luvu. Star cornerback JC Horn also missed the second half with a hip injury.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Raleigh News & Observer

Eagles Survive, Move to 5-0 with 20-17 Win over the Cardinals

Staying unbeaten and atop the NFC East was a struggle for the Eagles on Sunday. It wasn’t until Matt Ammendola, who grew up in the suburbs of Philadelphia, hooked a potential game-tying field from 43 yards wide right that the Eagles could emerge with a 20-17 victory against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Raleigh News & Observer

McDaniel Takeaways Day After Dolphins-Jets Week 5 Game

Head coach Mike McDaniel conducted the traditional day-after-the-game press conference Monday in the aftermath of the Miami Dolphins'40-17 loss against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium Stadium. Here were the highlights from McDaniel's media session:. -- First question deals with Tua and whether he's been ruled out for Minnesota,...
NFL
Raleigh News & Observer

Report: Panthers Part Ways With DC Phil Snow Amid Matt Rhule Firing

After firing head coach Matt Rhule Monday morning, the Panthers apparently weren’t done cleaning house. According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the franchise has also decided to fire defensive coordinator Phil Snow. Just hours after Rhule was given the boot following a 1–4 start to the 2022 campaign,...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Raleigh News & Observer

Lions Waive WR Maurice Alexander

The Detroit Lions announced on Monday that kick returner and wide receiver Maurice Alexander had been waived. Following the loss to the Patriots, the team will likely return several players who have been battling various injuries to the active roster, this making Alexander’s roster spot vulnerable. Copyright ABG-SI LLC....
DETROIT, MI
Raleigh News & Observer

Panthers' Baker Mayfield to Undergo MRI to Examine Foot Injury

After the Panthers dropped to 1–4 with their 37–15 loss to the 49ers on Sunday, quarterback Baker Mayfield had X-rays on his left foot. The first-year Carolina starter wore a walking boot to his postgame press conference. He told reporters that he suffered a left ankle injury and that “it’s painful,” via The Charlotte Observer. However, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported Monday that the X-rays were negative.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Raleigh News & Observer

Live Updates: Green Bay Packers vs. New York Giants in London

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers are playing their historic first game overseas with their Week 5 showdown against the New York Giants at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday in London. Both teams are 3-1. Follow along all day for updates. Pack’s YAC Attack. Packers quarterback...
GREEN BAY, WI
Raleigh News & Observer

Aidan Hutchinson Among Top PFF-Graded Detroit Lions Week 5

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell called it "rock bottom". The Detroit Lions didn’t have much go right on Sunday, as they were shutout by the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium, 29-0. Detroit falls to 1-4 heading into its bye week, with the Dallas Cowboys looming the following...
DETROIT, MI
Raleigh News & Observer

Devin Duvernay Is Versatile Weapon for Ravens

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens have been creative with getting wide receiver Devin Duvernay the ball. Duvernay catches balls in traffic, can run sweeps and is a Pro Bowl returner. Duvernay has outplayed fellow wide receiver Rashod Bateman, who missed the Week 5 game against the Bengals with...
BALTIMORE, MD
Raleigh News & Observer

In rare public appearance, Panthers owner David Tepper addresses state of franchise

Since owner David Tepper bought the Carolina Panthers in 2019, the team has endured consistent turnover at several prominent organizational positions. The Panthers have had four head coaches (two interims and one inherited), two general managers (one inherited), and three team presidents. An incomplete, $800 million practice facility sits in Rock Hill, South Carolina, too.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Raleigh News & Observer

NFL Power Rankings, Week 6: Jaguars Take a Tumble

One of the most disappointing performances of the entire 2022 season took place at TIAA Bank Field in Week 5, with the Jacksonville Jaguars losing most of their positive momentum in a 13-6 loss to the previously winless Houston Texans. “You just keep showing them on film. You show it...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Raleigh News & Observer

Cowboys Sign Backup QB Cooper Rush? Why Jerry Jones Should Keep Dak Backup

FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys lost to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 19-3 in Week 1. Also lost during the game was starting quarterback Dak Prescott to a broken thumb. Before the Prescott exit, the Cowboys' offense was already M.I.A., and after backup quarterback Cooper Rush entered the game, it didn't get any better.
DALLAS, TX
Raleigh News & Observer

Drake Maye Ties ACC Record in Win over Miami

Despite throwing interceptions in back-to-back passes in North Carolina's win over Miami, Tar Heel quarterback Drake Maye showed why he is in the Heisman conversation with two passing touchdowns and over 300 yards through the air. According to GoHeels, no quarterback in ACC history has thrown more passing touchdowns through...
CHAPEL HILL, NC

