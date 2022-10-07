Read full article on original website
The Oak Street Po-Boy Festival is back!Tina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Employees at this New Orleans Hotel Receive Discounted Childcare CostsMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®New Orleans, LA
Halloween in New Orleans is something spookatcularly special.Tina HowellNew Orleans, LA
4 Great Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
4 Great Steakhouses in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Raleigh News & Observer
‘You F’ing B----!’ Falcons Coach Arthur Smith Cusses Ref on Tom Brady Penalty in Loss to Bucs
The zebra-coddling of Tom Brady has long been sort of an "open secret'' in the NFL. Maybe it's subconscious on the part of referees and their protection of the 45-year-old legend. Or maybe it's respect and familiarity, as the QB has been at this a long, long time - long enough to truly develop relationships with officials.
Raleigh News & Observer
Seahawks WR Tyler Lockett Says Saints ‘Got All the Calls’ in Seattle Loss
In sports, it isn't common that the refs are the sole factor in a team losing a game. While it can happen and has happened in the past, generally speaking, a team loses due to their own mistakes that they can't overcome. For the Seattle Seahawks, their loss to the...
Raleigh News & Observer
WATCH: Falcons RB Avery Williams Scores First Career Touchdown
The Atlanta Falcons have had a rough day offensively against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but Sunday's contest will always be remembered by second-year running back Avery Williams. Down 21-0 in the fourth quarter, the Falcons gave Williams his first carry of the day - and he took it eight yards...
Raleigh News & Observer
Carolina Turf Takes a Big Bite out of the 49ers Big Win
It wasn't as bad as Week 2 of 2020 at the Jets, but this was the worst-feeling big win that I recall since then. The 49ers offense scored 30 points. They weren't perfect, with several throws that should've been intercepted, but they were the best they've been in 2022. Jimmy Garoppolo completed 60 percent of his passes and threw 253 yards, 2 touchdowns and zero interceptions. Jeff Wilson Jr. had 120 yards on 17 carries for a whopping 7.1 yards per carry and a rushing touchdown. Jauan Jennings officially became a YAC Bro with two very tough runs after the catch. Tevin Coleman had nice TD catch, plus several others. Deebo Samuel had at least two big drops, but also caught a nice touchdown pass in traffic to partially atone for his sins. All of this was no doubt aided by the absences of many Panthers defenders including, but not limited to Jeremy Chinn, Xavier Woods, Shaq Thompson and Frankie Luvu. Star cornerback JC Horn also missed the second half with a hip injury.
Raleigh News & Observer
Carolina Panthers, defensive coordinator Phil Snow also split after Matt Rhule fired
Matt Rhule won’t be the only former Carolina Panthers coach cleaning out his office this week. Defensive coordinator Phil Snow and special teams assistant Ed Foley have also parted ways with the team, the organization confirmed Monday. Snow oversaw the defense throughout Rhule’s run in Carolina. Defensive running...
Raleigh News & Observer
Eagles Survive, Move to 5-0 with 20-17 Win over the Cardinals
Staying unbeaten and atop the NFC East was a struggle for the Eagles on Sunday. It wasn’t until Matt Ammendola, who grew up in the suburbs of Philadelphia, hooked a potential game-tying field from 43 yards wide right that the Eagles could emerge with a 20-17 victory against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday.
Raleigh News & Observer
McDaniel Takeaways Day After Dolphins-Jets Week 5 Game
Head coach Mike McDaniel conducted the traditional day-after-the-game press conference Monday in the aftermath of the Miami Dolphins'40-17 loss against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium Stadium. Here were the highlights from McDaniel's media session:. -- First question deals with Tua and whether he's been ruled out for Minnesota,...
Raleigh News & Observer
Report: Panthers Part Ways With DC Phil Snow Amid Matt Rhule Firing
After firing head coach Matt Rhule Monday morning, the Panthers apparently weren’t done cleaning house. According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the franchise has also decided to fire defensive coordinator Phil Snow. Just hours after Rhule was given the boot following a 1–4 start to the 2022 campaign,...
Raleigh News & Observer
Lions Waive WR Maurice Alexander
The Detroit Lions announced on Monday that kick returner and wide receiver Maurice Alexander had been waived. Following the loss to the Patriots, the team will likely return several players who have been battling various injuries to the active roster, this making Alexander’s roster spot vulnerable. Copyright ABG-SI LLC....
Raleigh News & Observer
Texans Coach Lovie Smith Says RB Dameon Pierce is ‘Fitting’ for Houston Offense
Houston Texans coach Lovie Smith isn't complicating things for his team's offense after they picked up their first win of the season in a 13-6 victory on the road Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars. The offensive approach is an old-fashioned and simple one. Want a hint? Look no further than...
Raleigh News & Observer
Panthers’ Baker Mayfield to Undergo MRI to Examine Foot Injury
After the Panthers dropped to 1–4 with their 37–15 loss to the 49ers on Sunday, quarterback Baker Mayfield had X-rays on his left foot. The first-year Carolina starter wore a walking boot to his postgame press conference. He told reporters that he suffered a left ankle injury and that “it’s painful,” via The Charlotte Observer. However, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported Monday that the X-rays were negative.
Raleigh News & Observer
‘An inspirational moment.’ West Charlotte grad Steve Wilks becomes Panthers head coach
Jim Richardson was at work Monday, about to grab lunch, when some of his co-workers heard the news that the Carolina Panthers had fired Matt Rhule and named Steve Wilks the interim head coach of the NFL team. Thirty-eight years ago, Richardson played football with Wilks at West Charlotte High...
Raleigh News & Observer
Live Updates: Green Bay Packers vs. New York Giants in London
GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers are playing their historic first game overseas with their Week 5 showdown against the New York Giants at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday in London. Both teams are 3-1. Follow along all day for updates. Pack’s YAC Attack. Packers quarterback...
Raleigh News & Observer
Aidan Hutchinson Among Top PFF-Graded Detroit Lions Week 5
Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell called it "rock bottom". The Detroit Lions didn’t have much go right on Sunday, as they were shutout by the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium, 29-0. Detroit falls to 1-4 heading into its bye week, with the Dallas Cowboys looming the following...
Raleigh News & Observer
Devin Duvernay Is Versatile Weapon for Ravens
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens have been creative with getting wide receiver Devin Duvernay the ball. Duvernay catches balls in traffic, can run sweeps and is a Pro Bowl returner. Duvernay has outplayed fellow wide receiver Rashod Bateman, who missed the Week 5 game against the Bengals with...
Raleigh News & Observer
In rare public appearance, Panthers owner David Tepper addresses state of franchise
Since owner David Tepper bought the Carolina Panthers in 2019, the team has endured consistent turnover at several prominent organizational positions. The Panthers have had four head coaches (two interims and one inherited), two general managers (one inherited), and three team presidents. An incomplete, $800 million practice facility sits in Rock Hill, South Carolina, too.
Raleigh News & Observer
NFL Power Rankings, Week 6: Jaguars Take a Tumble
One of the most disappointing performances of the entire 2022 season took place at TIAA Bank Field in Week 5, with the Jacksonville Jaguars losing most of their positive momentum in a 13-6 loss to the previously winless Houston Texans. “You just keep showing them on film. You show it...
Raleigh News & Observer
Panthers fire sale? Nope. But three players make sense on trade block before deadline
The Carolina Panthers are in awkward spot following Monday’s firing of head coach Matt Rhule. While many assume the Panthers will coast during their final 12 games and look to get a top quarterback prospect in next year’s draft, there’s still a lot of time left to turn around their shortcomings.
Raleigh News & Observer
Cowboys Sign Backup QB Cooper Rush? Why Jerry Jones Should Keep Dak Backup
FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys lost to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 19-3 in Week 1. Also lost during the game was starting quarterback Dak Prescott to a broken thumb. Before the Prescott exit, the Cowboys' offense was already M.I.A., and after backup quarterback Cooper Rush entered the game, it didn't get any better.
Raleigh News & Observer
Drake Maye Ties ACC Record in Win over Miami
Despite throwing interceptions in back-to-back passes in North Carolina's win over Miami, Tar Heel quarterback Drake Maye showed why he is in the Heisman conversation with two passing touchdowns and over 300 yards through the air. According to GoHeels, no quarterback in ACC history has thrown more passing touchdowns through...
