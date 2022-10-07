Read full article on original website
Related
Plumas County News
The Quincy Outdoor Theater Project is back
The Quincy Outdoor Theater Project is beginning to move forward after being stalled due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the devastating Dixie Fire. Tristan McMichael began this effort in 2019 as an early senior project during his time at Quincy Junior-Senior High School with the ultimate goal of constructing a community outdoor performance venue at Dame Shirley Plaza.
Plumas County News
North Quincy Fire Resiliency Project public meeting scheduled Oct. 13
A public meeting to discuss the North Quincy Wildfire Resiliency Project will be held Thursday, Oct. 13 from 5 to 6:30 p.m. at the Quincy Library, located at 445 Jackson St. in Quincy. The Feather River Resource Conservation District and the Plumas National Forest Mount Hough Ranger District are holding...
Plumas County News
Missing Dallas area woman found in Reno
The Plumas County Sheriff’s Office and her family reported today, Oct. 11, that Jodi Page has been found in Reno. A relative told Plumas News that she was found by the police department in Reno and that she is safe and her family is getting in touch with her.
Plumas County News
Dallas area woman goes missing after last being seen in Portola
Plumas County residents are asked to be on the lookout for a missing Dallas area woman who had been visiting Portola. According to her family and friends, Jodi Page, 45, was visiting a friend in Portola and was due to arrive back home on Friday, Oct. 7. She was last seen in Portola on Oct. 5, and the last physical location her phone pinged to was Bordertown in Nevada.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Plumas County News
Where I Stand: Staffing levels reach critical juncture at Sheriff’s Office; BOS needs to address pay, benefits
My name is Chandler Peay, President of the Plumas County Sheriff’s Employees Association. These comments are meant to address the state of the membership I represent and bring attention to issues within the county in hopes these concerns will be heard and addressed by the board, whom we have elected to represent us. Many have already spoken in the past weeks in regard to the upcoming health insurance premium increase.
Comments / 0