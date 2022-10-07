Read full article on original website
Report: Woman arrested for transporting suitcases full of weed through South Carolina airport
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — A California woman was arrested Wednesday at the Charleston International Airport after she allegedly transported two suitcases full of weed from California. According to the report, law enforcement received a tip that someone may be carrying “a large quantity of narcotics” on an American Airlines connecting flight from Charlotte, after an […]
WTGS
Boeing aircraft that lost wheel lands safely at CHS
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — A Boeing Dreamlifter aircraft landed safely earlier today at Charleston International Airport, after losing a wheel assembly. The wheel assembly was lost after takeoff from the Taranto-Grottaglie Airport in Italy this morning.
abcnews4.com
Turf war between Charleston, North Charleston continues over property in West Ashley
WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCIV) — Today marks a new chapter in the turf war between two cities, as the City of Charleston and the City of North Charleston will go to court to over a plot of land in West Ashley, which could shake up the landscape of the town.
1 arrested, 4 rescued after South Carolina boat crash
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities charged one person with felony boating under the influence after four people were hurt Saturday night in a crash thatsent four people into the water near North Charleston. U.S. Coast Guard officials told News 2 that four people were pulled from the Cooper River after their 22-foot boat collided […]
floridapolitics.com
Florida sheriff arrests Texas roofer for attempting to work on homes damaged by Hurricane Ian
Duque thought he was in the right by showing up to repair hurricane-damaged roofs. Florida sheriff deputies have arrested a roofer from Texas who was attempting to repair houses in an area hit hard by Hurricane Ian. According to the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO), the owner of Duque Roofing,...
WTGS
Animal shelters across the Lowcountry asking for help; overcrowding reaches breaking point
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — A dire situation as formed at the Charleston Animal Society as major capacity problems are risking dozens of dogs and cats to be left without even a temporary home. There's just no space to take in any more animals, partly due to Hurricane Ian. Officials...
WTGS
Infant death at Ladson daycare has been identified: Charleston Co. coroner
LADSON, S.C. (WCIV) — UPDATE: The Charleston County Coroner, Bobbi Jo O'Neal, has released the name of Micah Boyd, a six-month-old from North Charleston. Micah Boyd died on September 28th at the Summerville Medical Center after being transported from Titi's House Care in Ladson. The cause of death is...
Three SC family members shot to death, including two who lived in northeast Richland County
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Officials now say three families members were shot to death--two in northeast Richland County and one in Horry County--and that a man is in custody in connection with the crimes. Richland County deputies say James Dewitt II and Gloria DeWitt, both 52, were discovered Sunday around...
SC hemp farmer accuses SLED, SC Attorney General, SC AG Department of conspiracy in 2019 farm raid
Pendarvis Farms is headquartered just off Main Street in Harleyville, a town of 677 people. Mostly families with multi-generational roots dating back to the early 1900s.
Suspects arrested in South Carolina for the murder of GA football player
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Two arrests were made Thursday in Anderson County in connection to a Georgia high school football player’s murder. The Gwinnett Police Department has charged 19-year-old Zion Chandler Richardson and 18-year-old Kemare Bryan with felony murder, malice murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of certain felonies […]
Police investigate vandalism at a waterfront park in South Carolina
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) — A monument dedicated to first responders was vandalized at the Mount Pleasant Memorial Waterfront Park, according to police. Officers responded to the park on Monday in reference to vandalism at the war memorial and first responder bell, both of which appeared to have red spray paint markings on them. One […]
wach.com
SC man accused of killing family members in triple homicide
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — The Richland County Coroner has identified the two people found shot to death at a Columbia home. James Dewitt II and Gloria Dewitt were found dead in a house on the 400 block of Green Springs Drive after deputies went for a welfare check.
live5news.com
Police search for persons of interest in downtown burglary
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying two persons of interest in a September burglary. Police say unidentified individuals entered a home in the 200 block of Coming Street illegally on Sept. 19, stole several items and caused several hundred dollars in damage to the property.
The Post and Courier
Where SC's homeless people went during Hurricane Ian: churches, shelters, parking garages
Ronny Frame rode out Hurricane Ian inside a parking garage in downtown Charleston. For the 61-year-old man who has experienced homelessness for the past year, the decision was a simple one. “I had to get out of the rain and the wind,” Frame explained matter-of-factly. Residents across South Carolina...
WJCL
Tiny homes being built for 25 veterans in South Carolina
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — Above video shows building progress. A $3 million dollar effort is underway to provide permanent shelter to homeless veterans. The first phase, a community of 25 tiny homes, is in its finishing stages in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. It is all thanks to a group...
Man injured in overnight shooting in Bluffton
BLUFFTON, S.C. (WSAV) — The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that happened overnight at The Bluestone Apartments. Deputies responded to a shots fired call shortly after 9:00 p.m. Police say that there were several 911 calls that reported multiple shots being heard in the 4921 Bluffton Parkway area on October 9. When […]
erienewsnow.com
Escaped South Carolina inmate arrested, deputies say
UNION, South Carolina (WYFF) -- A South Carolina inmate who was on the run for almost a week has been found and arrested, according to the Union County Sheriff's Office. Deputies said David Paul Strickland, 44, escaped from the Union County Detention Center on Sept. 30. Authorities said Strickland was...
live5news.com
2 wounded in pair of downtown shootings
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department said a pair of separate shootings late Saturday night left an adult and a boy injured. Police responded to a shooting in the area of South Street and America Street at 10:54 p.m. Saturday. One adult was wounded and taken to an...
Why are lights out on the Ravenel Bridge?
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Lights on the Ravenel Bridge have been out for more than a week, leaving drivers in the dark during their nighttime commutes. According to officials with the South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT), a power transformer responsible for powering lights on the bridge suffered damage when Hurricane Ian hit the Lowcountry coast. […]
WTGS
'Death to the pigs': War Memorial vandalized at Mount Pleasant Waterfront Park
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCIV) — Mount Pleasant Police Department is investigating a case of vandalism that took place Monday at Waterfront Park and nearby Tides Condos, according to a pair of incident reports. Officers responded to the park Monday morning to find the War Memorial and First Responder Bell...
