Charleston, SC

WBTW News13

Report: Woman arrested for transporting suitcases full of weed through South Carolina airport

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — A California woman was arrested Wednesday at the Charleston International Airport after she allegedly transported two suitcases full of weed from California. According to the report, law enforcement received a tip that someone may be carrying “a large quantity of narcotics” on an American Airlines connecting flight from Charlotte, after an […]
CHARLESTON, SC
WTGS

Boeing aircraft that lost wheel lands safely at CHS

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — A Boeing Dreamlifter aircraft landed safely earlier today at Charleston International Airport, after losing a wheel assembly. The wheel assembly was lost after takeoff from the Taranto-Grottaglie Airport in Italy this morning.
CHARLESTON, SC
WBTW News13

1 arrested, 4 rescued after South Carolina boat crash

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities charged one person with felony boating under the influence after four people were hurt Saturday night in a crash thatsent four people into the water near North Charleston. U.S. Coast Guard officials told News 2 that four people were pulled from the Cooper River after their 22-foot boat collided […]
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
WTGS

Infant death at Ladson daycare has been identified: Charleston Co. coroner

LADSON, S.C. (WCIV) — UPDATE: The Charleston County Coroner, Bobbi Jo O'Neal, has released the name of Micah Boyd, a six-month-old from North Charleston. Micah Boyd died on September 28th at the Summerville Medical Center after being transported from Titi's House Care in Ladson. The cause of death is...
LADSON, SC
Queen City News

Suspects arrested in South Carolina for the murder of GA football player

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Two arrests were made Thursday in Anderson County in connection to a Georgia high school football player’s murder. The Gwinnett Police Department has charged 19-year-old Zion Chandler Richardson and 18-year-old Kemare Bryan with felony murder, malice murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of certain felonies […]
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Police search for persons of interest in downtown burglary

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying two persons of interest in a September burglary. Police say unidentified individuals entered a home in the 200 block of Coming Street illegally on Sept. 19, stole several items and caused several hundred dollars in damage to the property.
CHARLESTON, SC
WJCL

Tiny homes being built for 25 veterans in South Carolina

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — Above video shows building progress. A $3 million dollar effort is underway to provide permanent shelter to homeless veterans. The first phase, a community of 25 tiny homes, is in its finishing stages in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. It is all thanks to a group...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WSAV News 3

Man injured in overnight shooting in Bluffton

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WSAV) — The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that happened overnight at The Bluestone Apartments. Deputies responded to a shots fired call shortly after 9:00 p.m. Police say that there were several 911 calls that reported multiple shots being heard in the 4921 Bluffton Parkway area on October 9. When […]
BLUFFTON, SC
erienewsnow.com

Escaped South Carolina inmate arrested, deputies say

UNION, South Carolina (WYFF) -- A South Carolina inmate who was on the run for almost a week has been found and arrested, according to the Union County Sheriff's Office. Deputies said David Paul Strickland, 44, escaped from the Union County Detention Center on Sept. 30. Authorities said Strickland was...
UNION COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

2 wounded in pair of downtown shootings

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department said a pair of separate shootings late Saturday night left an adult and a boy injured. Police responded to a shooting in the area of South Street and America Street at 10:54 p.m. Saturday. One adult was wounded and taken to an...
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Why are lights out on the Ravenel Bridge?

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Lights on the Ravenel Bridge have been out for more than a week, leaving drivers in the dark during their nighttime commutes. According to officials with the South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT), a power transformer responsible for powering lights on the bridge suffered damage when Hurricane Ian hit the Lowcountry coast. […]
CHARLESTON, SC

