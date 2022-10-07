Read full article on original website
Universal Robots Ships Cobots with Two-Week Lead Time, Enabling Manufacturers to Meet Tax Deduction Deadline
ANN ARBOR, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 10, 2022-- Facing unprecedented low unemployment figures, manufacturers of all sizes are struggling to fill repetitive and undesirable manufacturing jobs. With the help of the Section 179 tax deduction, US businesses may be able to significantly stretch their use-it-or-lose-it 2022 budgets and purchase collaborative robots to take on the repetitive manufacturing tasks that workers don’t want. Section 179 requires that qualified equipment and off-the-shelf software is purchased and placed into service by December 31, 2022, but with its unique two-week ship program, Universal Robots (UR) can make that happen. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221010005453/en/ Universal Robots is able to ship its collaborative robots in just two weeks, overcoming significant supply chain challenges. The quick lead time enables manufactures to meet the section 179 tax deduction deadline. (Photo: Business Wire)
PV Tech
Maxeon closes French solar module manufacturing plant
Maxeon Solar Technologies has shut down a PV module manufacturing plant in France, citing a challenging price environment. The facility was impacted by rising costs and taxes on raw material imports, according to a Maxeon spokesperson. “The production price of the Porcelette plant no longer allows us to be competitive...
GABEL | New Ag positions must connect with state farmers
One of the most admirable traits in a leader is the willingness to surround yourself with people who know more than you do about the topics that will determine your success or failure in your career. Agriculture Commissioner Kate Greenberg is poised either to do just that or to seal her fate with the state’s production agriculture community.
USDA hopes to boost fertilizer production as soon as next year
The U.S. Department of Agriculture will invest $500 million to increase domestic fertilizer production, doubling its previous commitment, the agency announced. The federal dollars would boost long-term projects and ready-to-go proposals that might have an effect as early as next year. Some of the first projects to get funding from...
Made in America is back, leaving US factories scrambling to find workers
US factories are humming, and manufacturers are scrambling to find workers as the pace of hiring hits levels not seen in decades.
marinelink.com
Thrustmaster to Supply Propulsion for DARPA Uncrewed Vessel
Thrustmaster of Texas, Inc. announce it is providing a customized thruster propulsion system to SERCO, Inc. in support of its recently awarded No Manning Required Ship (NOMARS) contract from the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA). The advanced platform design has been developed by SERCO to meet the performance requirements...
PV Tech
Financial support for PV manufacturing facilities in Europe ‘urgently needed’, solar CEOs say
The CEOs of companies such as First Solar, BayWa r.e. and Meyer Burger have written to the European Commission (EC) to call for urgent action to support the redevelopment of European PV manufacturing. In a letter sent yesterday to EC President Ursula von der Leyen, CEOs of 12 European and...
industrytoday.com
Help Is on the Way if Manufacturers Help Themselves
The CHIPS and Science Act will alleviate supply chain disruptions, just not right away. Imagine if all the semiconductor chips your manufacturing operation needs were produced and widely available right in your own backyard. No more worrying about shortages, long order lead times, transit times and shipping delays, or exorbitant transport costs. No more tying up capital in safety stock and excess inventory to safeguard against the next global disruption. No more losing sleep over the escalating geopolitical tensions between China and Taiwan, two leaders in chip manufacturing, that could once again shut off access to critical components.
ctemag.com
Universal milling head helps achieve ideal lead times
An Ecomill traveling column milling machine by Emco Mecof has been used in Komatsu Germany‘s production since March 2021. Acquired as a replacement for two older machining centers, the Ecomill has since been saving space and working hours and increased the Hanover-based construction machinery manufacturer‘s productivity. Modern construction...
Phys.org
Researchers develop thermoformable ceramics, 'a new frontier in materials'
It was one of those happy accidents of science. Northeastern professor Randall Erb and Ph.D. student Jason Bice were working on a product for a university client—and wound up with an entirely new class of material. Their discovery of an all-ceramic that can be compression-molded into complex parts—an industry...
thecentersquare.com
USDA unveils a $500 million stimulus program for domestic fertilizer production
(The Center Square) – The Biden administration has announced $500 million in grant money to stimulate American-made fertilizer production. Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack unveiled the new grant program, called the Fertilizer Production Expansion Program, on Sept. 27. Agronomist Emerson Nafziger, a crop specialist with the University of Illinois...
