ANN ARBOR, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 10, 2022-- Facing unprecedented low unemployment figures, manufacturers of all sizes are struggling to fill repetitive and undesirable manufacturing jobs. With the help of the Section 179 tax deduction, US businesses may be able to significantly stretch their use-it-or-lose-it 2022 budgets and purchase collaborative robots to take on the repetitive manufacturing tasks that workers don’t want. Section 179 requires that qualified equipment and off-the-shelf software is purchased and placed into service by December 31, 2022, but with its unique two-week ship program, Universal Robots (UR) can make that happen. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221010005453/en/ Universal Robots is able to ship its collaborative robots in just two weeks, overcoming significant supply chain challenges. The quick lead time enables manufactures to meet the section 179 tax deduction deadline. (Photo: Business Wire)

INCOME TAX ・ 1 DAY AGO