3 Cardinals who won’t be back and where they will go

The St. Louis Cardinals are sure to have a different look in 2023. With some legends retiring, other players may be leaving to reshape the team. Albert Pujols and Yadier Molina have played in their final games with the St. Louis Cardinals. With the departure of these two legends, plus Adam Wainwright expected to decide his future with the club soon, the Cardinals could have a completely new look.
Cardinals: The Nolan Arenado hate is getting out of control

Nolan Arenado did not come through for the St. Louis Cardinals in the playoffs, but that does not change the fact that he is one of the club’s most important players. For a player as passionate and driven as Nolan Arenado is, I would have though St. Louis Cardinals fans would have responded differently to the superstar.
Everyone had same Jordan Montgomery joke after Harrison Bader home run

New York Yankees outfielder Harrison Bader hit a solo home run in Game 1 against the Cleveland Guardians, and everyone had the same joke. Bader missed the majority of the regular season with plantar fasciitis, but finally made his debut with the Yankees near the end of the campaign. This was all after New York traded Jordan Montgomery to the Cardinals in exchange for his services.
