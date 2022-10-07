ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fontana, CA

High School Football PRO

Redlands, October 08 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Cajon High School football team will have a game with Citrus Valley High School on October 07, 2022, 19:00:00.
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
High School Football PRO

Moreno Valley, October 08 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Valley View High School football team will have a game with Canyon Springs High School on October 07, 2022, 19:00:00.
MORENO VALLEY, CA
zachnews.net

Breaking News: Lake Havasu City, AZ: Man from Garden Grove, California who never resurfaced swimming in Lake Havasu near Lake Havasu State Park late last Saturday was found deceased.

Source: Mohave County Sheriff’s Office (Information) Breaking News: Lake Havasu City, AZ: Man from Garden Grove, California who never resurfaced swimming in Lake Havasu near Lake Havasu State Park late last Saturday was found deceased on Sunday, October 9th, 2022. Divers from the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office Division of...
LAKE HAVASU CITY, AZ
capitalandmain.com

Many California Teachers Say They Are Barely Hanging On

A huge California teacher survey has just been released, but Salina Gray didn’t need to see the results. She’s living them. Gray, who teaches science to seventh and eighth graders in Moreno Valley near Riverside, hears colleagues eagerly counting down the days to their retirement. The Stanford PhD has seen her peers stretched sometimes to emotional breaking points, stressed from their workloads and trying to adapt to a rapidly changing teaching environment.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Fontana Herald News

Residents enjoy 'Let's Move on the Trail' event in Fontana; see photos

Lots of Fontana residents enjoyed some fun and exercise during the city’s “Let’s Move on the Trail” Health and Safety Expo on Oct. 8. The 10th annual event was held at Miller Park and enabled attendees to receive resources and information about health and wellness from dozens of vendors.
FONTANA, CA
2urbangirls.com

Body of Orange County man recovered from Lake Havasu

GARDEN GROVE, Calif. – The body of a Garden Grove man was recovered from Lake Havasu, Arizona Sunday after he had jumped from a boat to go swimming. The Mojave County sheriff’s office released a statement on its Facebook page saying that the body of 47-year-old Michael Phan was found in approximately 32 feet of water.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

Firefighters engage Third Alarm fire in Arcadia

Firefighters were engaged with a Third Alarm in Arcadia late Saturday evening. The fire was first reported at around 9:55 p.m. on 1st Avenue and Santa Clara Street at a commercial building. Large plumes of smoke and flames could be seen escaping from the roof of the structure. The cause of the fire was not known. This is a developing story. Check back for details. 
ARCADIA, CA
iebusinessdaily.com

Fitness center chain to open in Loma Linda

A national fitness center chain has leased space at a neighborhood shopping center in Loma Linda. Fitness 19, which has 39 stores throughout California and New Jersey, will occupy 21,100 square feet at Loma Linda Plaza starting early next year, according to Progressive Real Estate Partners in Rancho Cucamonga. Progressive...
LOMA LINDA, CA
KTLA.com

Body of Garden Grove man recovered from Lake Havasu

The body of a Southern California man who jumped from a boat in Lake Havasu and didn’t resurface has been recovered, authorities said Sunday. Mohave County Sheriff’s officials said the man was positively identified as 47-year-old Michael Dean Phan of Garden Grove. They said deputies received a report...
GARDEN GROVE, CA
menifee247.com

Questions remain concerning death of adult male

Menifee Police are investigating what has preliminarily been ruled a homicide in the death of an adult male Friday morning in the Heritage Lake community. Police responded at 2:55 a.m. to a residence in the 28200 block of Serenity Falls Way, according to a news release. The reporting party stated that the victim had attempted suicide and needed medical attention.
MENIFEE, CA

