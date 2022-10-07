Saginaw, Mich. (WJRT) - One person is in custody and another in the hospital following a shooting in Saginaw Saturday night. Police were called to a home in the 100 block of Charles Street around 10:20 p.m. October 8th. According to MSP, a 23-year-old Saginaw man was assaulted then shot. He sustained serious, non-life threatening injuries and was transported to a nearby hospital. A 32-year-old Mt. Pleasant man was taken into custody and is lodged at the Saginaw County Jail.

