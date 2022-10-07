Read full article on original website
WILX-TV
Meridian Township police seeks man in retail fraud investigation
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Police in Meridian Township are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a man. According to authorities, he is wanted for questioning in a retail fraud investigation. Anyone who can identify the man is asked to contact the Meridian Township Police Department at 517-853-4800 (reference...
30-year-old woman killed in overnight shooting in Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids police are investigating an early morning shooting that left one woman dead Tuesday and shut down a busy intersection for several hours. It happened just after 1 a.m. near the intersection of 44th Street and Eastern Avenue SE in Grand Rapids, not far from the border with Kentwood. Police responded to reports of a two-vehicle crash and found a woman at the scene who had been shot.
abc12.com
41-year-old shot and seriously injured inside a vehicle in Saginaw
SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - A 41-year-old man is recovering from serious gunshot wounds sustained while he was sitting in a vehicle in Saginaw early Friday. The victim was shot inside a vehicle near the intersection of Freuh and Webber streets around 12:25 a.m. He was rushed to an area hospital for treatment of serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
3 cars, 11 license plates stolen from Lansing dealership
The Lansing Police Department is investigating a theft from Paradise Motors this past weekend.
nbc25news.com
Flint Police investigating house fire as arson, asking public for info
FLINT, Mich. - Flint Police tell Mid-Michigan NOW that officers are investigating a house fire that happened Monday morning as arson. The fire happened around 5:45 a.m. in the 4600 block of Edwards Ave. No other details are available at this time, according to police. Mid-Michigan NOW has learned that...
fox2detroit.com
'In Pursuit With John Walsh' to feature man wanted after Ypsilanti Township murder on Facebook Live
YPSILANTI TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - Investigation Discovery's "In Pursuit with John Walsh" will feature a suspect wanted for a murder in Ypsilanti Township during this week's episode. Coreyon Brown will be included in the show's "15 Seconds of Shame." Walsh highlights unsolved violent crimes weekly in hopes that the...
PD: Driver shot, killed by passenger in SE GR
Authorities say a woman was shot and killed in southeast Grand Rapids early Tuesday morning.
WILX-TV
Williamston Police Department warn residents of familiar phone scam
WILLIAMSTON, Mich. (WILX) - The Williamston Police Department is warning residents and businesses of a phone scam. According to authorities, someone is impersonating law enforcement and calling people and businesses. The scammer is telling people there is a warrant out for their arrest or are in legal trouble and asks for a payment or gift cards to resolve the issue.
Washtenaw County man accused of killing woman who was found in burned Flint home
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI – An Ypsilanti man has been charged with murder after the body of a woman believed to be his ex-girlfriend was found burned in a vacant Flint home more than 60 miles away. Junius Dawan Caver, 29, was arraigned in 14A-1 District Court Thursday, Oct. 6,...
abc12.com
32-year-old convicted of murder for 2020 shooting outside Rube's Bar in Flint
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The suspect in a deadly 2020 shooting outside Rube's Bar in Flint faces up to life in prison after a Genesee County jury found him guilty of murder on Monday. Prosecutors say 32-year-old Quinton Jabiri-Dakarai Larry was convicted of second-degree murder for the death of 33-year-old...
Woman testifies friend’s mom told group to torch house of Saginaw County man they robbed, killed
SAGINAW, MI — Last October, firefighters made a grisly discovery in the burned ruins of a Birch Run home — the body of the 65-year-old homeowner, seemingly shot before his house erupted in flames. Five young adults were subsequently charged with fatally shooting the man and robbing him,...
Decade after his shooting death, Milton Hall mural painted across from police station
SAGINAW, MI — Cornelius “Neil” Phelps laughs sometimes in place of the pain. The 29-year-old Saginaw man hasn’t been able to control his laughter lately, especially when looking upon the mural he helped create of the late Milton Hall. Phelps barely knew Hall, but their lives...
WILX-TV
Saginaw County woman charged with stealing from a vulnerable adult
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Attorney General Dana Nessel announced charges against a Saginaw County woman for stealing from a vulnerable adult. 59-year-old Valda Cork of Saginaw was arraigned in the 70th District Court before Judge Elian E.H. Fichtner. Cork has been charged with two counts of embezzlement from a vulnerable...
Saginaw man hospitalized after being assaulted then shot, state police say
SAGINAW, MI – A 23-year-old Saginaw man was sent to the hospital with injuries Saturday night after being assaulted and then shot, Michigan State Police said. The man injured in the shooting on Saturday, Oct. 8, is listed in stable condition, MSP said in a news release. Troopers responded...
abc12.com
One person shot, another in custody following incident in Saginaw
Saginaw, Mich. (WJRT) - One person is in custody and another in the hospital following a shooting in Saginaw Saturday night. Police were called to a home in the 100 block of Charles Street around 10:20 p.m. October 8th. According to MSP, a 23-year-old Saginaw man was assaulted then shot. He sustained serious, non-life threatening injuries and was transported to a nearby hospital. A 32-year-old Mt. Pleasant man was taken into custody and is lodged at the Saginaw County Jail.
abc12.com
Shooting investigation in Saginaw
SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - ABC 12 has learned Saginaw City police and Michigan State Police are investigating a shooting in the 100 block of South Charles. Officers responded to the scene around 10:30 p.m. Stay with ABC 12 news for updates on this developing story.
Grandfather tried to protect teen but ‘he didn’t have a chance’ in afternoon shooting
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – On the Fourth of July, Ja’Juan Webb left his grandfather’s house to play basketball. He planned fireworks that night with his mother.
Shopper robbed while loading groceries into her car
KENT COUNTY, MI – Police are searching for a suspect they believe robbed a 70-year-old Kentwood woman Sunday night while she was loading groceries into her vehicle. Police responded to a 6 p.m. report of a robbery Oct. 9 at a retail store parking lot along Marketplace Drive SE. The Kentwood woman was loading groceries into her vehicle when a man ran up and took her purse from the shopping cart, police said.
abc12.com
Saginaw woman accused of stealing over $1 million from elderly mother
SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - A 59-year-old Saginaw woman is accused of stealing over $1 million from her elderly mother over about a year. The Michigan Attorney General's Office announced charges Monday against Valda Cork. She was arraigned in Saginaw County District Court on two counts of embezzlement from a vulnerable adult over $100,000 and two counts of failing to file or pay taxes.
Family mourns man shot and killed by Lansing Police
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Those who loved and knew Terrance Robinson came together for a vigil to honor his life on Friday. The 31-year-old died in a shooting involving two Lansing police officers earlier this week. They want the officers involved to be held accountable as they call Robinson’s death an injustice. 6 News had […]
