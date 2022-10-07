ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lansing, MI

WILX-TV

Meridian Township police seeks man in retail fraud investigation

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Police in Meridian Township are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a man. According to authorities, he is wanted for questioning in a retail fraud investigation. Anyone who can identify the man is asked to contact the Meridian Township Police Department at 517-853-4800 (reference...
LANSING, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

30-year-old woman killed in overnight shooting in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids police are investigating an early morning shooting that left one woman dead Tuesday and shut down a busy intersection for several hours. It happened just after 1 a.m. near the intersection of 44th Street and Eastern Avenue SE in Grand Rapids, not far from the border with Kentwood. Police responded to reports of a two-vehicle crash and found a woman at the scene who had been shot.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
abc12.com

41-year-old shot and seriously injured inside a vehicle in Saginaw

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - A 41-year-old man is recovering from serious gunshot wounds sustained while he was sitting in a vehicle in Saginaw early Friday. The victim was shot inside a vehicle near the intersection of Freuh and Webber streets around 12:25 a.m. He was rushed to an area hospital for treatment of serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
SAGINAW, MI
Lansing, MI
Crime & Safety
City
Lansing, MI
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
nbc25news.com

Flint Police investigating house fire as arson, asking public for info

FLINT, Mich. - Flint Police tell Mid-Michigan NOW that officers are investigating a house fire that happened Monday morning as arson. The fire happened around 5:45 a.m. in the 4600 block of Edwards Ave. No other details are available at this time, according to police. Mid-Michigan NOW has learned that...
FLINT, MI
WILX-TV

Williamston Police Department warn residents of familiar phone scam

WILLIAMSTON, Mich. (WILX) - The Williamston Police Department is warning residents and businesses of a phone scam. According to authorities, someone is impersonating law enforcement and calling people and businesses. The scammer is telling people there is a warrant out for their arrest or are in legal trouble and asks for a payment or gift cards to resolve the issue.
WILLIAMSTON, MI
#Police
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WILX-TV

Saginaw County woman charged with stealing from a vulnerable adult

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Attorney General Dana Nessel announced charges against a Saginaw County woman for stealing from a vulnerable adult. 59-year-old Valda Cork of Saginaw was arraigned in the 70th District Court before Judge Elian E.H. Fichtner. Cork has been charged with two counts of embezzlement from a vulnerable...
SAGINAW COUNTY, MI
abc12.com

One person shot, another in custody following incident in Saginaw

Saginaw, Mich. (WJRT) - One person is in custody and another in the hospital following a shooting in Saginaw Saturday night. Police were called to a home in the 100 block of Charles Street around 10:20 p.m. October 8th. According to MSP, a 23-year-old Saginaw man was assaulted then shot. He sustained serious, non-life threatening injuries and was transported to a nearby hospital. A 32-year-old Mt. Pleasant man was taken into custody and is lodged at the Saginaw County Jail.
SAGINAW, MI
abc12.com

Shooting investigation in Saginaw

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - ABC 12 has learned Saginaw City police and Michigan State Police are investigating a shooting in the 100 block of South Charles. Officers responded to the scene around 10:30 p.m. Stay with ABC 12 news for updates on this developing story.
SAGINAW, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

Shopper robbed while loading groceries into her car

KENT COUNTY, MI – Police are searching for a suspect they believe robbed a 70-year-old Kentwood woman Sunday night while she was loading groceries into her vehicle. Police responded to a 6 p.m. report of a robbery Oct. 9 at a retail store parking lot along Marketplace Drive SE. The Kentwood woman was loading groceries into her vehicle when a man ran up and took her purse from the shopping cart, police said.
KENTWOOD, MI
abc12.com

Saginaw woman accused of stealing over $1 million from elderly mother

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - A 59-year-old Saginaw woman is accused of stealing over $1 million from her elderly mother over about a year. The Michigan Attorney General's Office announced charges Monday against Valda Cork. She was arraigned in Saginaw County District Court on two counts of embezzlement from a vulnerable adult over $100,000 and two counts of failing to file or pay taxes.
SAGINAW, MI
WLNS

Family mourns man shot and killed by Lansing Police

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Those who loved and knew Terrance Robinson came together for a vigil to honor his life on Friday. The 31-year-old died in a shooting involving two Lansing police officers earlier this week. They want the officers involved to be held accountable as they call Robinson’s death an injustice. 6 News had […]
LANSING, MI

