CLH’s Alexia Perez Joins INCPAS Young Pros Leadership Academy (YPLA)Building Indiana BusinessIndiana State
2022 Influential Women Award Winners AnnouncedBuilding Indiana BusinessMerrillville, IN
3 Great Seafood Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
3 Great Steakhouses in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Man Faces 52 Charges For $27 Million Fraud SchemeTaxBuzzValparaiso, IN
valpo.life
#1StudentNWI Valparaiso High School Homecoming Festivities
During the week of September 19-23, Valparaiso High School (VHS) engaged in many different homecoming activities. The week featured spirit dress-up days, a parade, a tailgate, a football game, and a homecoming dance. “This week is just a great way to get people to take part in school activities and...
valpo.life
Outdoor Learning: The New Snow Day?
Even as an adult, a snow day announcement creates a youthful sense of excitement. The resulting buzz is less about postponing a day of school and more about the rarity and suddenness of unplanned, unexpected time. Lisa Ferguson and Kristen Janowiak - two of Thomas Jefferson Middle School’s 6th grade...
valpo.life
Certified nurse midwife joins Winfield Health Center
Certified nurse midwife Lori Oxley, CNM, is welcoming new patients after joining the care team at Franciscan Physician Network Winfield Health Center. Oxley received her training at University of Illinois in Chicago. Her clinical interests include well woman visits, natural family planning services, preconception care, comprehensive obstetrical childbirth and postpartum care, health promotion, disease prevention and individualized wellness education.
WNDU
Berrien Springs Public Schools temporarily placed on lockdown, no students or staff endangered
BERRIEN SPRINGS, Mich. (WNDU) - Berrien Springs Public Schools were temporarily placed on lockdown Friday. Officials with the school district say they went into perimeter lockdown because of a potential situation nearby. The lockdown was lifted around 1:30 p.m., and all students and staff are safe. Officials say it was...
valpo.life
PNW College of Nursing professor receives Spirit Award
Jodi Allen, Family Nurse Practitioner (FNP) program coordinator and assistant professor in the College of Nursing at Purdue University Northwest (PNW), was awarded the Spirit Award by Sojourner Truth House (STH) during its 25th Anniversary Celebration. The award is given out every five years with the winner being selected by STH staff based on outstanding dedication, initiative, motivation, positive attitude and customer service. Allen is the second recipient of the award.
valpo.life
Valpo Parks celebrates community with Friends and Legends annual event
Valpo Parks Friends and Legends annual event was held at Butterfield Pavilion in Valparaiso on October 6. Complete with complimentary hors d'oeuvres, refreshments, and live music, this event serves as a celebration to honor those who help make their community a better place to live. John Seibert, executive director of...
Times-Union Newspaper
Valley Piles On Points, Clinches Share Of TRC With Win
The Tippecanoe Valley offense was unstoppable Friday night, using 32 first downs and 528 yards of total offense to score nine touchdowns on the team’s first nine drives in a 65-19 blowout victory over Wabash in the team’s final home game of the year. The Vikings are now 8-0 this season, 7-0 in the Three Rivers Conference. The win clinches at least a share of the conference title for Tippy Valley.
What's the Best Elementary Schools in Chicago?
My wife and I love the city are really loathe to make the traditional migration to the suburbs to raise our newborn baby. I’m looking to buy a place to keep for the next 5-10 years, so ideally we’d move somewhere with a good elementary school and maybe more.
Blue the macaw, part of program at Homewood-Flossmoor High School for nearly 20 years, has been found
FLOSSMOOR, Ill. (CBS) -- A beloved bird that went missing from a south suburban high school has been found, according to a Facebook post from the school. CBS 2's Marybel González reported Friday night, the macaw parrot known as Blue has been a fixture in the Homewood-Flossmoor High School community for 20 years, and has traveled the hallways with generations' worth of students.Blue's disappearance left a hole in students' hearts and faculty were eager to bring the beloved parrot home. "Blue is family, and we need Blue back," said Homewood-Flossmoor High School principal Dr. Clinton Alexander.Blue is part of the school's ZooBot zoology...
ifoundaquiltedheart.com
Chesterton, IN USA
Penny was at the European market in Chesterton Indiana and led me over to a bush where I found this little heart waiting for me to take it. It made my day. I love my little heart, thank you.
nfldraftdiamonds.com
Former Hobart All-Conference football player Elizjah Wilson is dead
Elizjah Wilson was an All-Northwest Crossroads Conference first-team player last year for Hobart. Wilson was a part of two sectional-winning teams and two regional-winning teams at Hobart. The massive offensive lineman passed away according to athletic director Mike Black. “It’s a really tragic day,” Black said. “I never heard anyone...
suburbanchicagoland.com
Casten family thanks public for condolences over daughter’s untimely death
Casten family thanks public for condolences over daughter’s untimely death. The Casten family has released the following statement on Friday Oct. 7, 2022:. “This past June (13, 2022), our daughter, Gwen Casten, died of a sudden cardiac arrythmia. In layman’s terms, she was fine, and then her heart stopped.
Gary mayor presents $1.5M check to YWCA of Northwest Indiana at annual Circle of Friends gala
ABC7's Samantha Chatman and her father DJ Sam Chatman hosted the event at the Hard Rock Casino.
hometownnewsnow.com
Gutsy Slicers Knock Off Michigan City
(MICHIGAN CITY, IN) - The La Porte Slicers, playing their most complete game of the year, spoiled Michigan City's Homecoming with a hard-fought 21-12 win. La Porte received the opening kickoff. After picking up one first down, the Slicers faced a 3rd down and 19 from their own 28. Michigan City dialed up a blitz, but the Slicer coaching staff called a middle screen pass to Kai Jones that worked perfectly. Jones caught the Dylan Salisbury pass around the line of scrimmage and sprinted 72 yards for the game's first score. Jack Doty kicked the extra point, but the play was whistled dead as Michigan City jumped offside. After the ball was moved to the 1 ½ yard line, La Porte elected to go for 2. The attempt failed, and the Slicers led 6-0 with 9:21 left in the first quarter after the five-play 72-yard drive.
fox32chicago.com
Orland Park property owner blasting 'vulgar music' to get school to remove loud instruments on playground
CHICAGO - An Orland Park property owner has been blasting loud, vulgar music over the last few weeks in an attempt to push a school district to get rid of musical instruments on a local playground. In 2020, School District 135 relocated and replaced its playground at Prairie Elementary School...
buildingindiana.com
Three NWI READI Grant Projects Approved for Funding
In Northwest Indiana, thirty-four (34) potential projects were selected by a team representing talent, business development and marketing, infrastructure, quality of place and entrepreneurship and innovation. The Northwest Indiana Forum spearheaded the efforts to secure $50 million in READI grant funding. These selected projects have an additional $550 million of matched spending that will spur development and growth in Northwest Indiana. The Northwest Indiana Forum represents Lake, Porter, LaPorte, Newton, Jasper, Starke and Pulaski counties.
hometownnewsnow.com
Old Factory a Possible Magnet for Vagrants
(La Porte, IN) - The former American Rubber plant in La Porte was possibly used for shelter by the homeless. After the huge building on Brighton Street was destroyed by fire this week, several residents in the neighborhood reported people often broke into the structure. Deanna Reese lived right across...
abc57.com
Kite surfer rescued from Lake Michigan
MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. -- Officials received a report that a kite surfer was pulled out of Lake Michigan on Saturday in the late afternoon, at Washington Park, according to the Great Lakes Surf Rescue Project. Their condition at this time is unknown.
This Famous Illinois Golf Club Found Windows Hidden for 60 Years
You never know what you'll find hiding behind walls when you do a renovation. That truth rang true for a famous golf club in Illinois that found windows hidden for 60 years during a recent reno. Olympia Fields Country Club in Chicago features some of the most historic golf holes...
Hand sanitizer stored at Indiana building that burned for 2 days, officials say
A fire at an old factory in LaPorte, Indiana where hand sanitizer was being stored took more than two days to put out. WBBM Newsradio’s Mike Krauser reports.
