Residents addressing lack of grocery store in Grifton
GRIFTON, N.C. (WNCT) – In the town of Grifton, the lack of certain resources is making it hard for some, including the elderly, to get their groceries. This has been causing some to have to travel to nearby towns to get their basic needs. But, some town residents are stepping up to help their community. […]
Free Halloween event for families coming to Greenville
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – A spooky-good time is coming to the Greenville Convention Center. This Sunday, the Kidsfest Spooktacular will be taking place at 303 Greenville Blvd. SW. It will be held from 1-5 pm. The event will have a magician, music, Kona Ice, food trucks, face paintings and much more. Admission is free for […]
Beautiful Weekend for MumFest — Were You Framed?
The streets of downtown New Bern were packed with businesses and nonprofit groups during MumFest this weekend, thanks to City of New Bern and Swiss Bear staff and volunteers. We wish we had more time to cover more events and MumFest booths and activities. Here’s some of many vendors and attendees:
Roof caves in after fire erupts at Greenville building
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - After battling a fire much of the night Tuesday, Greenville firefighters will remain on the scene of a commercial building fire through the night. The fire is on Landmark Street and broke out around 8 p.m. Tuesday night. Greenville Fire/Rescue Spokesperson Jessica Blackwell says one part...
Kinston to hold inaugural Pride Festival
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - ENC Pride’s inaugural Pride Festival will be held at Pearson Park on Saturday October 8th from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Kinston’s first major PRIDE celebration will be a family-friendly event for all ages that focuses on the values of inclusion and unification. There...
A sunflower field opened gates in Eastern Carolina
AYDEN, N.C. (WITN) - Simply Natural Creamery & Jersey Farm opened up its sunflower field Oct. 7. Their farm is located on Carson Edwards road in Ayden, and everyone is welcome to visit their sunflower field for endless rows of flowers. WITN talked to one couple who had just moved...
Onslow County Schools principal of the year named
ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Onslow County Schools (OCS) has announced its 2022-23 Wells Fargo Principal of the Year. Page Highsmith, of Swansboro Elementary School, was surprised with the honor Tuesday morning. Highsmith is an educator of nearly 20 years and has been with OCS as an administrator since 2010....
New Bern’s MumFest returns, bigger, better than ever
NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) – MumFest kicked off in downtown New Bern on Saturday, and organizers said it is bigger and better than ever. “I talked to the hot dog guy, somehow he knows somebody that’s kind of counting people, and there were 22,000 people that had been here or out by 11:45 this morning,” […]
People flood the streets of New Bern for Mum Fest 2022
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - Thousands of people gathered in the streets of New Bern to experience the thrill of Mum Fest featuring over four hundred vendors, four different performing areas, and more mums than meets the eye. A first-time festivalgoer says “it’s wonderful, - it’s great.” “It’s a really...
Morehead City’s Sanitary Fish Market & Restaurant latest to be featured on ‘DDD’
MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT) — Sit down and enjoy a third helping of the Crystal Coast’s finest restaurants that will be featured on The Food Network. Morehead City’s famous Sanitary Fish Market & Restaurant will be shown on “Diners, Drive-In & Dives: Triple D Nation” this Friday at 9 p.m. and at midnight It’s the […]
The day the circus came to town
During a very lovely conversation with ninety-five old Ms. Mollie Stem, I got an answer to a question that puzzled me for a long time. The conversation began by us talking about the Beaufort County Fair that was held in Washington every year usually around October during the 1950’s-and 60’s. Other than Christmas, the County Fair, and the thought of going to it, generally made me do everything to keep my name off of my mom’s ‘naughty list.’ Too many naughty acts as a young child and later what my mom called ‘plain right-out disobedience’ during my teen years made the fair a no-go for me some years. So, I tried my best to do everything right to make sure I would go.
Lenoir County marriages
The following couples were married in Lenoir County:. 6/15, Aaron Bryce Carter Gray to Stephanie Marie Robbins. 7/27, Doreco Santez Dillahunt to Julisa Vanessa Malone. 8/01, Dominique Vonshevae Jackson to Marvin Leonard Jackson. 8/04, Catalina Shyann Roberti to Michael Joel Rouse. 8/05, Jasmine Leigh Taylor to Rodney Harold Jones II.
Teen charged in Sunday serious assault outside Pitt County store
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A teenager has been charged with a Sunday assault that critically injured a Greenville man. Pitt County deputies arrested one of the suspects, Koi’Leon Foreman on Monday, and charged him with attempted first degree murder, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, and larceny from the person.
Craven County Schools names Faulkenberry as Principal of the Year
NEW BERN, N.C. — On Tuesday, during a surprise announcement, Ashley Faulkenberry, Principal of Trent Park Elementary, was named the 2022-2023 Principal of the Year for Craven County Schools. In her role as Principal of the Year, she will serve as the local advisor to the Craven County Board of Education and will represent Craven […]
Ol' Front Porch Music Festival 2022
T — he 2022 Ol’ Front Porch Music Festival was nearly washed out – the remnants of Hurricane Ian traveled inland, west of Oriental and brought lots of rain with it. The outdoor festival never been threatened with heavy rains and wind before. There were two options: cancel it, or move it all inside.
Lenoir County births
Birth certificate records obtained from the Lenoir County Register of Deeds database list the mother's maiden name. In some cases only one parent is listed:. 7/16, Amal Devon Miller Jr. born to Chasity Brown and Amal Miller. 7/16, Kehlani Necole Moore born to Keyanna Hawkins and Antonio Moore. 7/16, Nia...
Carolina nights: NC police find ‘Ricky Bobby’ wanted for vandalizing sidewalk
GREENVILLE, N.C. — Police in North Carolina have apprehended a man who was caught on video spray-painting “NASCAR on USA” on city sidewalks. According to a Facebook post by the Greenville Police Department, “Ricky Bobby” was caught after the Sept. 23 spraying, which was done with a stencil.
City Manager: Over 400 homes platted in Washington
There are 424 platted homes waiting to be built in the City of Washington, City Manager Jonathan Russell said. The total 424 single-family, market rate homes are divided amongst seven subdivisions. Some of the subdivisions are new (ones called Wheatfield, Maple Valley and Powell Place) while existing ones are expanding such as Somerset, Northgate and Moss East. The largest subdivision planned is Maple Valley with 181 homes planned off of Leggett Road. (This is the same neighborhood as Maple Branch which was previously reported by the Daily News.)
Area Death Notices - Oct. 6, 7 & 8
David R. Cerovac, 70, of Havelock, passed away on Saturday, October 8, 2022, at Carteret Health Care. David was born on March 20, 1952, in Berea, Ohio, to the late Peter and Gwendolyn Cerovac. He was a proud veteran of the United States Marine Corps where he honorably served. DARRELL...
Washington mayor casts tie-breaking vote in favor of social district resolution
WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Mayor Donald Sadler cast the tie-breaking vote Monday in favor of a resolution to designate a social district in downtown Washington. Councilwoman Lou Hodges was absent from the meeting. Councilmen Mike Renn and Richard Brooks voted in favor of the resolution. Bobby Roberson and William Pitt voted against it. City Manager […]
