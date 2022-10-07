ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Comments / 0

Related
NOLA.com

Here's the latest on injuries to Saints CB Marshon Lattimore and WR Chris Olave

The Saints’ top cornerback and their leading receiver both were injured during Sunday’s game against the Seattle Seahawks. Marshon Lattimore left the game in the fourth quarter after suffering an abdomen injury on a Seahawks' touchdown pass. Rookie receiver Chris Olave left the game and went into concussion protocol after a touchdown catch in the third quarter.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

The Panthers are on the market for a new coach. Will they pursue Sean Payton?

The Carolina Panthers fired head coach Matt Rhule on Monday in a development that had long been anticipated with the franchise struggling badly under his watch. With the Panthers on the market for a new head coach, it shouldn't be a surprise that speculation puts former New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton in the mix for the Carolina job.
CHARLOTTE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Orleans, LA
Sports
City
New Orleans, LA
Local
Louisiana Football
City
Atlanta, LA
New Orleans, LA
Football
Local
Louisiana Sports
NOLA.com

How the Saints turned back the clock and went big to pummel the Seahawks run defense

To stop a three-game losing streak from swelling to four games, the New Orleans Saints turned back the clock. Playing without their starting quarterback and two of their top three receivers, the Saints looked a lot like the team that started 5-2 a year ago offensively, meaning they leaned on their run game and asked their quarterback to play smart, efficient football.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Three things we learned from the Saints' wild win over the Seahawks

Here's what we are taking away from the Saints' 39-32 victory over the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday. OK, so we already knew this, but Taysom Hill gave us yet another reminder Sunday just how valuable of a football player he is. The Saints’ do-it-all guy rushed for three touchdowns, including a 60-yarder in the fourth quarter. He also threw a touchdown pass. I’m not finished. He also recovered a fumble on a Seattle miscue on a punt and had 69 yards on kickoff returns. Simply put, the Saints couldn’t have won this one without him.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marcus Maye
NOLA.com

Time to stop ignoring Taysom Hill in fantasy football: See top Week 6 waiver wire targets

Week 5 was action-packed as far as fantasy football points with the NFL seeing an increase in scoring across the board, and with that came some surprise top performers. The week’s biggest surprise was the Saints’ Taysom Hill, and it’s safe to say that his fantasy production is no longer just a flash in the pan considering how involved he was in the offense.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy