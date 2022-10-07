Here's what we are taking away from the Saints' 39-32 victory over the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday. OK, so we already knew this, but Taysom Hill gave us yet another reminder Sunday just how valuable of a football player he is. The Saints’ do-it-all guy rushed for three touchdowns, including a 60-yarder in the fourth quarter. He also threw a touchdown pass. I’m not finished. He also recovered a fumble on a Seattle miscue on a punt and had 69 yards on kickoff returns. Simply put, the Saints couldn’t have won this one without him.

