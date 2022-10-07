ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

A perfect day for a cook-off

It felt like a new day spent with an old friend when Slidell Police Chief Randy Fandal's Wild Game, Seafood & BBQ Cook-Off returned on Oct. 1 to its Olde Towne roots after years in a different venue — and with no cook-off at all since 2019, due to the pandemic.
SLIDELL, LA
