Cyber Monday SSD deals 2022: what you can expect from this year's deals

If you're hoping to pick up an SSD this Cyber Monday then you're in the right place as we are summing up everything we're expecting based on last year's sales and deals throughout the year.

On Cyber Monday 2021 we saw discounts on some of the best PS5 SSDs and the best SSDs for gaming , which makes us hopeful for this year. Alongside this, storage devices have dramatically decreased in price this year after the release of Gen5 drives. This means that discounts will likely take these prices even lower.

There has been such a wide range of drives released over the past few years making it easier than ever to expand your storage. You can pick up portable SSDs, passport drives and SSDs with heatsinks, all of which were featured in last year's sales. You can also pick up older SATA drives if you're still running those (no shame, I am too. We're also hoping to see some Gen5 NVME drives, but this is not guaranteed.

Scroll down to see our expectations for deals this year and a round-up of the best deals from last year.

Cyber Monday SSD deals: FAQs

Where will the best Cyber Monday SSD deals be?

We won't mince words here, if the previous Cyber Monday is anything to go by, then Amazon is definitely the frontrunner for where to find some of the deepest deals on some of the most must-have SSD brands this year. That's not to count out more hardware-centric online retailers, such as Newegg, who have held its price share of hearty discounts in the past, too. Here's what you can currently expect from all the major online retailers right now ahead of the event:

US:

Amazon: Frequently has some of the best consistent prices and sales online

Newegg: Right now you can save $130 on WD Black SN750 NVMe SSD

Best Buy: Great deals on SATA SSDs as well as Samsung and WD NVMEs

Walmart: Minor, but consistent, deals on all major SSD brands and formats

B&H Photo: Most of the deeper savings is on SATA and external SSD makes



UK:

Amazon: Regularly has some of the best prices online on all SSD formats

Currys: Competitive prices on SATA and external, most deals for NVMe

eBuyer: Few discounts available right now with minor savings on SATA

CCL Computers: Low prices on SATA and NVMe SSD from top brands

Are the Cyber Monday SSD deals live now?

Cyber Monday is taking place this year on November 28 , however as we've seen happen earlier and earlier over the past few years, the Cyber Monday SSD deals began on the Saturday after Black Friday, and we don't expect them to wrap up until later in the week.

(Image credit: WD)

Cyber Monday SSD deals: What to expect on the day

As mentioned above, Amazon tends to offer some of the deepest Cyber Monday SSD deals on the day. Taking last year as an example, the Samsung 970 Evo was a full $100 off ($149.99 reduced from $250) on the 1TB model which was its historic lowest-ever price still to this day. It was a similar story for the likes of WD Black NVMe SSDs, with some of our favorite models seeing their best-ever discounts over the previous Cyber Monday, such as the WD Black SN750 which plummeted down to $115.99 from its regular selling price of $250; which still has yet to be matched since. It isn't all about PCIe models, however, as external SSDs and SATA III SSDs saw their fair share of heavy savings as well. Most notably, the likes of the Samsung 860 Evo 1TB internal drive, which was half-price at $99 last time around.

Is it worth waiting for Cyber Monday to buy an SSD?

Cyber Monday SSD deals aren't quite as good as what's available on Black Friday, so if you're after a specific, expensive, model of SSD (such as a Gen 4.0 NVMe from the likes of WD Black) then we would advise targeting the Friday (or the weekend) instead of specifically waiting until Monday. It's worth remembering that you'll definitely get a better deal on Cyber Monday as opposed to the average daily going rate, but do keep that fact in mind: buy one on Black Friday if you have the option.

(Image credit: Samsung)

Last year's Cyber Monday SSD deals in the US

SanDisk Ultra 1TB Gen 3.0 | $230 $84.99 at Best Buy

Save $145 - At such a massive discount, this NVMe is one of the best entry points to SSDs you'll find all year. It's essentially a relabeled WD SN550, which means it's fast, reliable, and affordable - even when it isn't on sale.

Samsung 980 Pro 1TB w/Heatsink Gen 4.0 | $250 $219.99 at Amazon

Save $30 - This is one of the most popular SSDs on the market, and for good reason - it's a Samsung which means you can bet on a reliable piece of kit, and it's fitted with its own heatsink so you can pop it straight into your console with no fuss.

Samsung 980 Pro 500GB Gen 4.0 | $150 $109.99 at Best Buy

Save $40 - This super-fast SSD is one of our most recommended for gaming, and at this price, it's a no-brainer, though it's worth noting that you'll want a heatsink to go with it. If 500GB isn't enough, the beefy 2TB version is also on sale for $319.99 ($110 off) at Amazon.

Samsung 970 EVO Plus 2TB Gen 3.0 | $330 $199.99 at Best Buy

Save $130 - It can't quite reach the speeds of the Gen 4.0 Samsung listed above, but the Samsung 970 is still worth considering thanks to its whopping 2TB of storage space, especially now that it's $130 off.

Gigabyte Aorus 7000s 1TB w/Heatsink | $230 $189.99 at Amazon

Save $40 - Gigabyte's Aorus 7000s is a great all-around option that combines a strong transfer rate, a respectable 1TB of storage, and a built-in heatsink for a simple, effective, and surprisingly affordable SSD.

WD Black SN850 2TB w/Heatsink | $500 $449.99 at Best Buy

Save $50 - Obviously, this is a premium SSD even with this early Cyber Monday deal, but in this case, you really do get what you pay for. WD is one of the finest brands in the business, it comes with a massive 2TB of storage and it has a prebuilt heatsink for a one-and-done job.

WD Black SN850 1TB w/Heatsink | $270 $249.99 at Best Buy

Save $20 - This isn't the lowest price we've seen, but $20 off this lightning-fast WD SSD is still a deal worth considering. The non-heatsink version of the 1TB is significantly reduced to $149.99 (from $230) if you're happy to apply a DIY heatsink solution.

Sabrent Rocket 4 Plus 1TB w/Heatsink | $190 $179.99 at Amazon

Save $10 - This isn't a big price drop, but it's still worth considering this innovative SSD and heatsink pairing designed specifically for use with PS5. The large heatsink actually replaces the expansion slot cover in the PS5, to better reduce the temperature using the internal system fan, which is very cool.

SK Hynix Gold P31 500GB | $102 $64.99 at Amazon

Save $37 - If you're not looking to add a full terabyte of storage, then you can save your money and get 500 gigs for around half the price.

WD Black SN750 1TB | $260 $109.99 at Best Buy

Save $150 - If you want to add some fast gaming performance on a budget then this 1TB WD is a great pick, offering 3,470MB/s transfer speeds and a $150 price cut.

WD Black SN750 Battlefield 2042 1TB | $180 $149.99 at Amazon

Save $30 - If you've got the Battlefield series on your radar and a need to add some fast storage to your PC, then this 1TB SSD could be just what you're looking for as it includes a Battlefield 2042 download code as well.

Samsung T7 1TB External SSD | $170 $109.99 at Amazon

Save $60 - The T7 external drives have long been a solid choice for portable storage, as you get Samsung reliability coupled with high transfer speeds. These external SSDs have never been so cheap, and you can choose between gray, blue, or red finishes to pair with your system.

SanDisk Extreme 1TB Portable SSD | $250 $119.99 at Amazon

Save $130 - For a portable drive you can take anywhere without having to worry about it getting damaged, this rugged SSD will keep your data safe while still providing performance of up to 1,000MB/s to zip your files around. If 1TB isn't the size you need, consider the 500GB down from $150 to just $79.99, or the huge price drop on the 2TB version at over half off from $460 down to $224.99.

Samsung 870 EVO 500GB SATA SSD | $95 $59.99 at Amazon

Save $35 - If you want to give a boost to an older PC or laptop that isn't compatible with the latest slim storage, then you can pop a SATA SSD into an existing bay and still get much faster speeds than a standard HDD.



WD Blue 1TB SATA 2.5" SSD | $190 $89.99 at Best Buy

Save $100 - This SATA can't match the more recent NVMe drives for speed, but it does give older systems the option of faster boot-up and a terabyte of storage for just $90, so is worthy of consideration.

Last year's Cyber Monday SSD deals in the UK

Gigabyte Aorus 1TB | £199 £155.11 at Amazon

Save £43 - This SSD looks strikingly different from the others due to its full body copper wrap-around heatsink, which of course also serves the function of protecting against overheating. The discount isn't quite as great as it was before, but it's still a nice saving.

Samsung 980 Pro 1TB w/Heatsink | £266.36 at Amazon

Just out - The 980 Pro is finally here in the UK and it comes with its own heatsink. There's not much of a discount, but when you consider how new this SSD is to the UK market, it's a solid price.

WD Black SN750 Battlefield 2042 1TB | £195 £119.99 at Amazon

Save £75 - If you want to boost your gaming PC with some fast storage and pick up the latest Battlefield game, then this could be the deal for you as you get over a third off this solid 1TB drive and a digital download code for Battlefield 2042.

Crucial MX500 1TB SATA SSD | £107 £85.79 at Amazon

Save £21 - If you want to add an internal SSD but your PC or laptop isn't compatible with smaller drives such as the M.2 form factor, then a great option is to slot a SATA SSD into an existing drive bay. The MX500 has received high ratings and is currently at its lowest price ever, along with the 2TB version for £133.95 (was £214).

How to choose the right SSD for you on Cyber Monday

With all this talk of different SSD types for the Cyber Monday SSD deals, we know it can be a little confusing to tell the difference between the different models, luckily, we've rounded up all you'll need to know to make a confident, and informed, purchasing decision on the day.

Here's what you need to know:

SATA III SSD: This storage type uses the same form factor as what can be found in traditional 2.5-inch hard drives. While more expensive than the, typically, slower mechanical HDD units, SATA-style solid-state drives are by far the cheapest way to benefit from faster read and write speeds. Plus, 2.5-inch drive bays are incredibly common in all the best gaming PC cases, not requiring a specialized port on the motherboard, meaning they're easier to install overall.

External SSD: Similar in size and functionality to their SATA equivalents, external SSD drives are simply just a portable variant of the same hardware which connects to your PC, or games console, through either standard USB (normally USB 3.1 nowadays) or USB Type C for the fastest, and most stable data transfers.

PCIe/NVMe/M.2 SSD: The newest, and fastest, storage format utilizes an incredibly small form factor and slots directly into the relevant port on your motherboard. Due to the possible read and write speeds far exceeding what SATA can do, they tend to be far more expensive, especially when considering that some sticks can go up to 2TB capacity, but expect to pay a lot for this privilege when deals aren't on.

Today's deals

Today's best SSD deals

Our price comparison software is working hard to bring you the absolute best deals online this side of Cyber Monday on some of our favorite SSD models. WD Black AN1500 in particular features exceptional read and write speeds (6,511 MB/s and 4,412 MB/s respectively in our testing), and benefits from its expansion card format, meaning it can be easily inserted in the relevant drive bay with minimal messing around.

As far as our go-to NVMe/PCIe models are concerned, however, we're all in on the WD Black SN850 when used for both PC and PS5 (with a heatsink) for its phenomenal performance and unparalleled read and write speeds of 7,000 / 5,300 MB/s, with capacities of up to 4TB.

Complete your battlestation setup for less this year with Cyber Monday gaming chair deals and Cyber Monday gaming monitor deals .