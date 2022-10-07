Read full article on original website
Related
ambcrypto.com
Cosmos [ATOM] is gathering steam, but what are the chances of a breakout
Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be considered investment advice. ATOM consolidates beneath resistance, OI down slightly. A bullish breakout could depend largely on a move above $19.6k for Bitcoin. The release of the Cosmos Hub Roadmap 2.0 gave...
ambcrypto.com
Ethereum Classic [ETC] crashes past $27.3, but traders might need to be cautious
Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be considered investment advice. Ethereum Classic has already seen rejection at the $29 mark. $27.3 also flipped to resistance, a retest could offer traders an opportunity. Ethereum Classic [ETC] has been in a...
ambcrypto.com
Terra LUNA Classic [LUNC] Price Prediction 2025-2030: Why a $5 target for LUNC makes sense
Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. The native cryptocurrency of the Terra stablecoin system, it was introduced in 2019. It was LUNC that TerraUSD was tied to in order to ensure its price stability. The twin coins’ collapse in May 2022, which caused the cryptocurrency meltdown in the second quarter of 2022, is widely known to those familiar with the industry.
ambcrypto.com
Maker investors must consider these MKR movements before placing long bets
Maker DAO’s MKR token has been on a recovery rally for almost three weeks but the bulls were showing signs of a slowdown. But should investors be preparing for a short sell opportunity or will MKR proceed with the current trajectory?. MKR’s $882 of 9 October represented a 43%...
IN THIS ARTICLE
ambcrypto.com
Solana: Why a thriving ecosystem won’t be enough to scare SOL bears
Solana [SOL] as of 8 October, stole the limelight once again by outperforming all the cryptocurrencies. As per a tweet from a crypto-focused Twitter account, CryptoDep, SOL was the top altcoin in terms of trending searches in the last seven days, only behind AXL. This was good news for SOL holders as it reflected the increased popularity of the crypto in the market.
ambcrypto.com
Ripple (XRP) Price Prediction 2025-2030: Can Ripple beat SEC to push XRP to $10?
Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. XRP has registered a commendable growth of more than 56% over the last thirty days. While this is the case for the 1-month timeframe, the crypto has been pretty volatile within that time period itself. Most of the volatility stems from developments in the ongoing SEC v. Ripple lawsuit. This sensational case has investors and traders closely following developments in hopes of exploiting little price movements here and there. However, for those who are interested in holding the crypto and playing the long game, it is important to look past these events and explore what makes XRP valuable and how it will contribute in the future.
ambcrypto.com
VeChain (VET) Price Prediction 2025-2030: Are VET’s $2 projections really in sight?
Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. VeChain is a flexible enterprise-grade L1 smart contract platform with a native crypto – VET. VeChain started out in 2015 as a private consortium chain, collaborating with a variety of businesses to investigate blockchain applications. With the ERC-20 token VEN, VeChain would start its shift to a public blockchain in 2017. In 2018, it would launch its own mainnet under the ticker VET.
ambcrypto.com
Hedera: Evaluating if these HBAR numbers point towards a bear conquest
Hedera [HBAR] was subject to a 8% price rise from $0.055 to $0.608 in the past week, thanks to a social push from its community. According to LunarCrush, HBAR had over 200 million social engagements, with 44,346 mentions and 418 active contributors. Prior to this milestone, HBAR had continued on...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ambcrypto.com
Litecoin: Bears may be out for a meal, but LTC could have these tricks up its sleeve
Litecoin’s [LTC] miners remained profitable despite LTC’s price witnessing a downfall since the last 30 days. Furthermore, regardless of LTC’s declining volume and market cap, there may be potential for LTC to grow. Here’s how…. __________________________________________________________________________________________. Here’s AMBCrypto’s Price Prediction for Litecoin [LTC] for 2022-2023...
ambcrypto.com
Avalanche [AVAX]: An assessment of the network’s performance in Q3
Ranked as the network with the fifth highest total value locked (TVL), Avalanche [AVAX] focused on improving its network infrastructure in Q3, as per Messari’s latest report. The Messari report titled, “State of Avalanche Q3 2022″, stated information about AVAX’s decline in network activity, revenue, and TVL....
ambcrypto.com
Why BTC short-term holders owning 23% BTC may act in favor of the king coin
The current market situation remains primarily determined by Bitcoin [BTC] short-term holders. These holders were “jostling for the best entry price, and what little profit is available to take.” But now the situation might be a different one. Positive narratives may soon be emerging from the largest coin as it shows a will to survive after all.
ambcrypto.com
Will increasing interest in staking ATOM echo through Cosmos
The number of users staking ATOM witnessed a massive growth especially in the last 30 days. However, with the FUD over the BNB hack, with ATOM‘s tiny involvement, could impact the stakers revenue and ultimately ATOM’s price in the long run. ______________________________________________________________________________________. Here’s AMBCrypto’s Price Prediction for Cosmos...
ambcrypto.com
Ripple: What a rise in transaction count can do for a recovering XRP
Ripple [XRP] appeared to defy all the odds considering the alt’s price movements and trading patterns since the beginning of October. On one hand, XRP registered gains and on the flipside Ripple continues to be embroiled in the never ending lawsuit with the SEC. ________________________________________________________________________________________. Here’s AMBCrypto’s Price Prediction...
ambcrypto.com
Stellar investors may be in the mood to celebrate thanks to this XLM update
Stellar’s [XLM] recent gains looked quite promising as it managed to register over 45 seven-day returns. Interestingly, LunarCrush’s findings also supported the possibility of an uptrend in the coming days. According to the tweet by the social intelligence platform, XLM’s AltRank was low, which could be taken as...
ambcrypto.com
Avalanche’s developments may poke AVAX bulls, but will they step out to play
Avalanche [AVAX], on 9 October, confirmed that it will host Crypto Royale in mid-October. A timely announcement considering that AVAX has been struggling to bounce off its short-term support. Is this upcoming development enough to bolster AVAX bulls?. The announcement that Avalanche will host Crypto Royale this month could bring...
ambcrypto.com
With Bitcoin [BTC] near its range lows again, here’s what’s next
Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be considered investment advice. Bitcoin was perched precariously atop the $19k support zone, at press time. Beneath it lay the lower extremes of a four-month range. It seemed likely that a visit to this area would see a bounce. And yet, such a drop would also show sellers had the upper hand.
ambcrypto.com
As XLM bulls stand exhausted, can another short-term drop be anticipated
Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be considered investment advice. Bitcoin is weak as well and a plunge could extend losses. Stellar Lumens [XLM] managed to perform well on the price charts in recent weeks. It has been in...
ambcrypto.com
Whales are all for Chainlink, but an ongoing tug-of-war may restrict LINK’s price
Chainlink’s [LINK] ecosystem has witnessed several positive developments lately that have helped add value to the blockchain. Chainlink, on 9 October, tweeted about its latest adoptions, which include 22 integrations of 5 Chainlink services across five different chains. These chains would include Avalanche, BNBChain, Ethereum, Fantom, and Polygon. Furthermore,...
ambcrypto.com
PancakeSwap’s latest move brings CAKE to the table, but will investors indulge
PancakeSwap didn’t manage to have a satisfactory performance in the last seven days due to the price drop witnessed by the token. However, that may change in the days to come. With the entry of cIFOs into the market, PancakeSwap may have caught the attention and gained favorable feedback...
ambcrypto.com
ENS opposes market trend amid domain registration deceleration- Here’s ‘how’
Ethereum Name Service [ENS] registered over 20% gains in the last seven days, drifting away from the trend recorded by most cryptocurrencies. Trading at $14.29 on 3 October, the 98th-ranked cryptocurrency surged as high as $17.63 on 7 October. Despite slight decreases, ENS still registered a price increase in the...
Comments / 0